Most celebrities are getting in on the fashion game, but Taylor Swift merch is in a different category altogether. Fans analyze each launch for clues about Swift’s new music, like that time she released a cardigan followed by a song titled after the beloved staple or when she debuted three scrunchies and fans assumed each style corresponded to a specific, upcoming album.

Whether she’s sending secret messages or not, Taylor Swift is the queen of merch. She’s released everything from concert tees representative of her style evolution, or locket necklaces with sentimental meanings only her closest friends and loved ones truly know.

With such a diverse offering of products, it stands to reason that Taylor Swift merch is all over the internet, selling out nearly immediately once it drops. And not only are there the popular pieces — like the chunky cardigan that the 31-year-old wrote a song solely about — but there are also more one-of-a-kind pieces like a tie-dye shirt with her song title inscribed on it, or a print that chronicles her many hairstyles over the years.

This Summer, it’s time to stock up. And Taylor Swift merch ranges from stickers for your computer to framed prints for your bedroom walls; cropped tie-dye tees, candles, and more. Ahead, shop some currently available merch that will have you channeling the pop icon, no matter where you’re headed.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Taylor Swift Merch Cardigan Taylor Swift Inspired Folklore Cardigan Etsy One Size $250 See on Etsy Channel Swift in a cozy cardigan that’s designed after the song you love so much. The meaning behind both the merch and the single speak to a long lost first love, that was once treasured as much as an “old cardigan” found under someone’s bed.

2 Taylor Swift Merch Cardigan Sticker Cardigan Sticker Etsy $4 See on Etsy Keeping the sentimental vibe going, cover your car or laptop in Swift attire with a cardigan decal that retails for less than $5.

3 Taylor Swift Merch Scrunchie I Had The Best Day Velvet Scrunchie Taylor Swift $10 See on Taylor Swift Take on the scrunchie trend with the help of Swift, shopping a green velvet style with a bow. The velvet material and bunny ears give off major ‘90s vibes. When the pop star first released a scrunchie set, fans believed the 3 Taylor Swift merch scrunchies corresponded to 3 albums: Folklore, Evermore, and one not yet released. Only time will tell if another album is in the works.

4 Taylor Swift Merch Evolution Print The Evolution Print Etsy $33 See on Etsy Want to tell the tale of Swift through her hair? You can now frame that honor. And channel each one of your favorite albums through the years.

5 Taylor Swift Merch Sweatshirt Taylor Swift Eras Sweatshirt Etsy Size S-3XL $21 See on Etsy Taylor’s style is one for the record books. And you can wear them all by way of a crewneck sweatshirt — styled with jean shorts and mini dresses alike.

6 Taylor Swift Merch Candle I Had The Best Day Candle Taylor Swift $30 See on Taylor Swift Ever wondered what Taylor Swift’s home smells like? Yours can take on the scent as well, noted as fruity and floral with a hint of vanilla.