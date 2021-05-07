Shopping
The Best Taylor Swift Merch To Shop
And all the meanings behind it.
Most celebrities are getting in on the fashion game, but Taylor Swift merch is in a different category altogether. Fans analyze each launch for clues about Swift’s new music, like that time she released a cardigan followed by a song titled after the beloved staple or when she debuted three scrunchies and fans assumed each style corresponded to a specific, upcoming album.
Whether she’s sending secret messages or not, Taylor Swift is the queen of merch. She’s released everything from concert tees representative of her style evolution, or locket necklaces with sentimental meanings only her closest friends and loved ones truly know.
With such a diverse offering of products, it stands to reason that Taylor Swift merch is all over the internet, selling out nearly immediately once it drops. And not only are there the popular pieces — like the chunky cardigan that the 31-year-old wrote a song solely about — but there are also more one-of-a-kind pieces like a tie-dye shirt with her song title inscribed on it, or a print that chronicles her many hairstyles over the years.
This Summer, it’s time to stock up. And Taylor Swift merch ranges from stickers for your computer to framed prints for your bedroom walls; cropped tie-dye tees, candles, and more. Ahead, shop some currently available merch that will have you channeling the pop icon, no matter where you’re headed.
