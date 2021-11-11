Shopping

10 Taylor Swift Red Album-Inspired Merch Pieces To Shop

From the ring to the camel coat.

Shop Taylor Swift's 'Red' ring and merch ahead of her new album debut.
Taylor Swift/Republic.
By Bustle Editors

Taylor Swift’s Red album is one of her most memorable to date, gifting her fans with such hit records as “I Knew You Were Trouble” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.” While the music was passionate and timeless, Swift’s signature fashion look in Red was just as impactful. Now as she prepares to release Red (Taylor’s Version) on Friday, Nov. 12 in a move to reclaim ownership over her past records, the world is revisiting that iconic era of music and style. Enter: red lipstick, camel coats, cozy sweaters, and of course, that unforgettable Taylor Swift Red ring.

The ring, in particular, has a heartfelt story behind it. Designed by Cathy Waterman, the diamond and platinum jewel, dubbed the “Love” ring, was on Swift’s finger as she recorded the first version of Red. To commemorate the new album, Swift asked Waterman to design a new version of the ring, using the same silhouette with a new inscription that simply reads “Red.” “The style is meant to reflect the wonder of life as well as the prickly parts,” Waterman told The Adventurine of Taylor Swift’s Red ring. “It’s a bit of a metaphor for the challenges and the joys.”

Ahead, shop items inspired by the new album, from the official Taylor Swift Red merch to a replica of the ring from her album cover.

Taylor Swift’s Red Ring

The costume version of Taylor Swift’s iconic Red ring features inlaid crystals and scalloped edges to mimic the singer’s original jewel.

Taylor Swift’s Camel Coat

The camel coat is a Taylor Swift signature, and this belted version from Aritzia features a funnel neck and structured contoured seams.

Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) T-Shirt

That classic white T-shirt with red piping gets a Taylor Swift-friendly upgrade with the album name inscription. Pair this with anything from an oversize gray cardigan and leggings, to a denim jacket and jeans.

Taylor Swift’s Red Newsboy Cap

Swift’s red newsboy cap on the album cover of Red (Taylor’s Version) is instantly memorable. Throw this on to add a pop of color to all your neutral outerwear this season.

Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” Scarf

Swift is known for her cozy outerwear and this chunky scarf, with its “All Too Well” label, feels like it’s plucked from her own wardrobe.

Taylor Swift’s Red Lipstick

The cult-favorite lipstick shade is Swift’s favorite, and it punctuates all her layered Fall looks perfectly.

Taylor Swift’s Red Knit Sweater

Embracing that preppy vibe that she wears so well, Swift’s knit sweater will pair well with everything in your closet, from jeans to mini skirts.

Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” Sweatshirt

Bearing one of Swift’s most poetic lyrics, next to a nature-inspired design, this sweatshirt will be in heavy rotation in your Fall and winter wardrobes.

Taylor Swift’s Beanie

Swift loves adding a touch of edge to her Fall looks with a knit beanie worn over soft blonde curls. Add lipstick and heavy liner and you’ll have the style down pat.

Taylor Swift’s Album Cover Grey Crewneck

Nothing says you’re a true Taylor Swift fan like a sweatshirt featuring the album cover. Not only is it a nod to vintage ’90s merch, it’s an instant conversation starter. Fellow swifties unite!