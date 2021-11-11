Taylor Swift’s Red album is one of her most memorable to date, gifting her fans with such hit records as “I Knew You Were Trouble” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.” While the music was passionate and timeless, Swift’s signature fashion look in Red was just as impactful. Now as she prepares to release Red (Taylor’s Version) on Friday, Nov. 12 in a move to reclaim ownership over her past records, the world is revisiting that iconic era of music and style. Enter: red lipstick, camel coats, cozy sweaters, and of course, that unforgettable Taylor Swift Red ring.

The ring, in particular, has a heartfelt story behind it. Designed by Cathy Waterman, the diamond and platinum jewel, dubbed the “Love” ring, was on Swift’s finger as she recorded the first version of Red. To commemorate the new album, Swift asked Waterman to design a new version of the ring, using the same silhouette with a new inscription that simply reads “Red.” “The style is meant to reflect the wonder of life as well as the prickly parts,” Waterman told The Adventurine of Taylor Swift’s Red ring. “It’s a bit of a metaphor for the challenges and the joys.”

Ahead, shop items inspired by the new album, from the official Taylor Swift Red merch to a replica of the ring from her album cover.

1 Taylor Swift’s Red Ring Red (Taylor's Version) Album Ring by Cathy Waterman Taylor Swift $45 See on Taylor Swift The costume version of Taylor Swift’s iconic Red ring features inlaid crystals and scalloped edges to mimic the singer’s original jewel.

2 Taylor Swift’s Camel Coat Babaton The Connor Coat Aritzia Size 2XS-L $350 See on Aritzia The camel coat is a Taylor Swift signature, and this belted version from Aritzia features a funnel neck and structured contoured seams.

3 Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) T-Shirt Album Cover Ringer T-Shirt Taylor Swift Size XS-4X $40 See on Taylor Swift That classic white T-shirt with red piping gets a Taylor Swift-friendly upgrade with the album name inscription. Pair this with anything from an oversize gray cardigan and leggings, to a denim jacket and jeans.

4 Taylor Swift’s Red Newsboy Cap Brcus Vintage Newsboy Cap Amazon One Size $10.99 See on Amazon Swift’s red newsboy cap on the album cover of Red (Taylor’s Version) is instantly memorable. Throw this on to add a pop of color to all your neutral outerwear this season.

5 Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” Scarf All Too Well Knit Scarf Taylor Swift $35 See on Taylor Swift Swift is known for her cozy outerwear and this chunky scarf, with its “All Too Well” label, feels like it’s plucked from her own wardrobe.

6 Taylor Swift’s Red Lipstick Retro Matte Lipstick In Ruby Woo MAC Cosmetics $19 See on MAC Cosmetics The cult-favorite lipstick shade is Swift’s favorite, and it punctuates all her layered Fall looks perfectly.

7 Taylor Swift’s Red Knit Sweater Knit Sweater Taylor Swift Size XS-4X $65 See on Taylor Swift Embracing that preppy vibe that she wears so well, Swift’s knit sweater will pair well with everything in your closet, from jeans to mini skirts.

8 Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” Sweatshirt All Too Well Sweatshirt Etsy Size S-4X $31 See on Etsy Bearing one of Swift’s most poetic lyrics, next to a nature-inspired design, this sweatshirt will be in heavy rotation in your Fall and winter wardrobes.

9 Taylor Swift’s Beanie Knit Beanie Taylor Swift $30 See on Taylor Swift Swift loves adding a touch of edge to her Fall looks with a knit beanie worn over soft blonde curls. Add lipstick and heavy liner and you’ll have the style down pat.