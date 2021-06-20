The latest Taylor Swift rerelease has officially been announced, meaning fans are eagerly awaiting Red (Taylor’s Version). Although many felt sure 1989 would be the next to be revamped and re-recorded, the multi-Grammy winner revealed on Friday, June 18 that she’d be focusing on her 2012 album instead. That means all those Easter eggs Swifties thought they’d found should actually be set aside or reanalyzed, because there are now new questions that need answers.

Fans haven’t been left with nothing to go on, though. In her big announcement, Swift shared some key information, including the album’s release date and the number of tracks. She even revealed that one of them is a whopping 10 minutes long. Apparently, she “just couldn’t stop writing” when she was working on the album, and now fans are finally going to get to enjoy all of her hard work.

So, needless to say, fans are ready for this album, but the waiting game is far from over. Red (Taylor’s Version) is due out in late 2021, leaving months for anticipation to build. Swift will hopefully offer more tidbits here and there, if only to give her devoted fans another fun challenge. Until then, here’s everything we know about her next release right now.

When Will Red (Taylor’s Version) Be Released?

The rerelease is going to drop on Nov. 19, just over nine years after the original album debuted. Red’s release date was Oct. 22, 2012.

How Many New Tracks Will There Be?

Swifties were blessed with six “from the Vault” tracks on Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which came out on April 9. This time, the singer will be offering up even more. She noted in her Instagram post that fans will get to “hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red” for the first time. She released the standard edition with 16 tracks, and the deluxe edition had 22. That means her 2021 version will include eight new tracks, praise the music gods.

Among the new-to-Red tracks, it turns out, is Swift’s charity single “Ronan,” which was inspired by a blog post by Maya Thompson, a mother who lost her 4-year-old son to cancer, and first performed by Swift at Stand Up to Cancer in September 2012. The track is named for Thompson’s late son. In a July 30 post, the mom shared that she’d gotten an email from Swift telling her she’d like to include the track on Red (Taylor’s Version) and asking for her “opinion and approval” of the idea. Thompson agreed, praising the singer for “once again giving a voice to the often voiceless.”

What Will The Album Be Like Tonally?

Swift made it clear that Red — her final album before she went full pop — was “all over the place” musically and lyrically, comparing it to a “heartbroken person.” She added that it was “a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end,” with emotions ranging from “happy” to “confused,” “wild” to “tortured by memories past.” The new tracks will presumably only add to that eclectic mix, and it will be so wonderful to hear.

Nicky Loh/TAS/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Will There Be Any New Collabs?

Red originally included two songs featuring other artists: “The Last Time” (featuring Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol) and “Everything Has Changed” (featuring Ed Sheeran). The latter has definitely been re-recorded, a detail Sheeran let slip in late June. As for new collaborations on the rerelease, though, that information is still under wraps. It wouldn’t be a surprise if there were additional ones given that the “from the Vault” tracks on Fearless (Taylor’s Version) included “You All Over Me” featuring Maren Morris and “That’s When” featuring Keith Urban.

For now, the wait till Nov. 19 continues.