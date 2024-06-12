The year was 2014: Rihanna had just been named the year’s ‘Fashion Icon’ at the CFDA Awards, Nicolas Ghesquière became the Creative Director at Louis Vuitton, and Taylor Swift sang her heart out at the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in London.

Earlier that year, Swift released her anticipated fifth studio album, “1989.” The quarter-life album, which ended up going platinum, featured major hits like “Blank Space” and “Style.” So it was a no brainer when she was asked to perform at the VS Fashion Show (for her second consecutive year) that Swift would sing two of her new biggest songs.

She began the 2014 show while wearing a blush pink matching lingerie set — but the real shocker came when she changed into her second look: Swift walked out on stage wearing nothing but a black bra and underwear.

Taylor’s Laced-Up Lingerie Look

For her second appearance on stage for the show’s finale “Angel Ball” segment, Swift walked the runway wearing high-waisted black underwear — similar to a hot pant — with a corset bra. The no pants look was styled with a lace long-sleeve mini dress that featured a floor-length train which swept the floor behind her.

She switched into a bold red lip for the closing “Style” performance and wore black ankle-strap platform sandals. She even got some air time with her pal model Karlie Kloss.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

As the show was about to begin, you can hear the show caller say “confirming Taylor Swift ready with Karlie. Sending Taylor and Karlie in 3-2-1 go.” The pair held hands as they walked down the runway together — both in black lingerie Victoria’s Secret looks with trains.

What a cute moment for the close friends.

Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Getty Images

Taylor’s Friends & A Pink Robe

Model, Lily Aldridge excitedly opened this portion of the night while Swift sang her number one song off of ‘1989,’ “Blank Space.” Swift wore another floor-length look — this time a baby pink silk robe with black lace detailing. Underneath she wore a mini dress with a sweetheart neckline and a black bow.

Swift’s shoes featured pink feathers for the “Dream Girls” portion of the show. Swift and her model friends, Aldridge and Kloss both later appeared in the singer’s “Bad Blood” music video which was released the following year in 2015.

Swift actually stayed good friends with both Karlie and Lily throughout the years and it all comes back to the place where they first met — the VS Fashion Show.

Eamonn McCormack/WireImage/Getty Images Samir Hussein/Getty Images Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 3

A Double Look After Party

After the show, Swift attended the star-studded after party wearing two different white outfits. The first was a couture white long sleeve gown by Zuhair Murad. It featured a sheer intricate bodice with a daring thigh-high leg slit and an open back. The second look, also white, was a sparkling strapless mini-dress with grey and black beading by designer J.Mendel.

All in all, Swift left a lasting impression as an “honorary angel.”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images 1 / 2