Taylor Swift is smack dab in the middle of the highest ever grossing concert tour of all time. Traveling from city to city around the world to perform her heart out every night she is, to put it mildly, rather busy right now.

But Swift is nothing if not a loyal friend. So when she took a night off from performing to make a pit stop at Cara Delevingne’s Cabaret play in London, fans were reminded what showing up for your pals actually looks like. The singer commemorated the moment by hugging her bestie backstage while wearing an oversized blue sweater as a dress. They both seriously looked so cute and happy to be together.

The BFF Moment Backstage

Swift will go back to wearing crop tops and mini skirts soon enough for the next leg of her Eras Tour in Edinburgh, but for this particular special night at the theatre she went for a (currently sold out) blue oversized knit sweater. The $1,690 design, designed by Stella McCartney, featured long sleeves and a fringe-hem bottom. Swift looked cozy and comfortable as she embraced Delevingne.

The singer wore the wool pullover as a dress, which was a really chic way to show off some leg. (At this point, we know she loves to rock a good no pants look.) The piece in question was also designed in a more fitted, shorter version in gray. But the cerulean color way specifically was giving major Andy Sachs energy from The Devil Wears Prada. And I love that for Swift, who has been unapologetic with her style lately.

A Friendship That Runs Deep

Swift and Delevingne’s friendship goes way back. The two have been friends since they met at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show back in 2013. Swift performed on the stage as Delevingne walked beside her on the runway.

As Delevingne strutted on by while holding a soccer ball, Swift who was dressed in a Britain- inspired look, hit her on the butt. That’s one way to solidify a bond... the two have been close ever since.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

In January of this year, Swift brought her pal along with her to her boyfriend’s championship NFL game in Baltimore, Maryland. The two both wore red to support Travis Kelce’s team, The Kansas City Chiefs.

Clearly, Delevingne is a mainstay of an elite inner circle along with celebrities like Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, and The Haim sisters.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Let’s take this as a lesson in friendship: If Swift, arguably one of the busiest people in the world, can make time for her bestie — then I think everyone can.