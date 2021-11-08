A Genius Trick for Getting Thicker Lashes, According to Taylour Paige’s MUA

Nothing heralds in the start of holiday season more than a festive fête — and when it’s thrown by Chanel, you know it’s going to extra fabulous. Last Friday, the fashion brand celebrated the 100th anniversary of its signature No. 5 fragrance, which still remains one of the most recognizable and beloved fragrances to this day. The stars arrived, literally and figuratively — glimmering above the open sky of NYC’s Rockefeller Center, and walking the red carpet in droves. Actress and Bustle cover star Taylour Paige opted for a classic beauty look, with a twist: red lips, velvety skin, and thick, clumpy-on-purpose lashes.

Keep scrolling for exclusive photos from the night, plus a genius mascara tip from makeup artist Yuki Hayashi.

Courtesy of Chanel

“The inspiration for Taylour’s look was contemporary uptown girl. A chic lady with red lipstick and one simple modern element, which was thick, clumpy mascara.”

Courtesy of Chanel

“Searching for the perfect red...”

Courtesy of Chanel

“Taylour’s Chanel outfit for the night.”

Courtesy of Chanel

“The trick to a thicker lash is to use the eyelash curler thoroughly before applying mascara to maximize the effect — then, keep layering mascara, but always make sure each coat is dry before applying another layer of mascara. This will create a thick, clumpy effect.”