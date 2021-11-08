Beauty Exclusive
A Genius Trick for Getting Thicker Lashes, According to Taylour Paige’s MUA
Nothing heralds in the start of holiday season more than a festive fête — and when it’s thrown by Chanel, you know it’s going to extra fabulous. Last Friday, the fashion brand celebrated the 100th anniversary of its signature No. 5 fragrance, which still remains one of the most recognizable and beloved fragrances to this day. The stars arrived, literally and figuratively — glimmering above the open sky of NYC’s Rockefeller Center, and walking the red carpet in droves. Actress and Bustle cover star Taylour Paige opted for a classic beauty look, with a twist: red lips, velvety skin, and thick, clumpy-on-purpose lashes.
Keep scrolling for exclusive photos from the night, plus a genius mascara tip from makeup artist Yuki Hayashi.
“The inspiration for Taylour’s look was contemporary uptown girl. A chic lady with red lipstick and one simple modern element, which was thick, clumpy mascara.”
“Searching for the perfect red...”
“Taylour’s Chanel outfit for the night.”
“The trick to a thicker lash is to use the eyelash curler thoroughly before applying mascara to maximize the effect — then, keep layering mascara, but always make sure each coat is dry before applying another layer of mascara. This will create a thick, clumpy effect.”