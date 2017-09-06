I've used a blow dryer every single day of my life since I was 11, and I'm still not sure I can justify dropping a few hundred dollars on one. Needless to say, the price tag doesn’t always reflect the quality. The best inexpensive blow dryers can be a lifesaver for both your hair and your wallet, but you need to make sure you're looking for the right features. In other words, not every affordable hair dryer is created equal.

Walk into your local pharmacy, and you'll probably be able to find a whole shelf of blow dryers in the $15 to $50 range. It's possible that they're on sale, but it's also possible that they're made from cheap materials that could damage your hair and break in a few months.

On the other hand, every once in a while you'll stumble upon a great blow dryer that's just as good as the professional ones — and it just happens to come at an amazing price. These blow dryers have ceramic materials to minimize damage, negative ions to reduce static, multiple heat settings, and even far-infrared light to lock in your style. The best news? They're all under $50, but they've got hundreds if not thousands of great reviews to back them up.

Ready to shop? Then scroll on to discover 10 of the best inexpensive blow dryers on the market right now.

1. Infinity Pro by Conair 1875 Watt Hair Dryer

This Conair blow dryer has thousands of ratings, and reviewers keep raving about how powerful, fast, and versatile it is. It has ion technology to cut back on frizz, as well as a ceramic coating so that the heat is distributed more evenly, which is safer for your hair. Multiple speed and heat settings help you dry hair quickly and at your preferred temperature, while a cold shot button allows you to lock in curls. An included diffuser attachment is great for curly or wavy styles, while the included concentrator helps smooth the hair.

Helpful review: "The power is incredible and the settings have many options. It has never steered me wrong. I dropped it, used it to blow up an air mattress using the cold setting and it has never disappointed me. I love the 2 attachments it comes with. I use the narrow one to straighten my hair and the diffuser to enhance my curls. It's perfect. It has a long life span so it's definitely worth a try. You'll love."

2. Jinri 1875 Watt Professional Salon Hair Dryer

With its large included diffuser, the JINRI professional salon hair dryer has reviewers saying it's "the best hair dryer for curls." This one not only has multiple heat and speed settings and a powerful 1875-watt motor, but it also has multiple features in place to minimize damage — which is a must if you're looking for bouncy, frizz-free curls. The negative ions function reduces static frizz and helps to hold moisture deep in the hair shaft, so curly strands stay healthy and hydrated. Infrared technology heats hair evenly from the inside out, reducing damage to your curls. And while the dryer and diffuser attachment work great for curly hair, it also comes with concentrator and styling pik attachments so that you can use it for any type or style of hair.

Helpful review: "I LOVE that this dryer has so many settings and the cool setting is actually cool and not "not hot." There is some serious power with this dryer, it moves a lot of air and dries my hair quickly.The dryer handle has a slight texture to it which I appreciate because it doesn't have the slick plastic texture that can be annoying if my hands are damp from product or moisture. I love the attachments for if I'm doing a blowout or diffusing for my curls. The red light is pretty awesome as well. Definitely recommend!"

3. BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Travel Dryer

Even though it's small, lightweight, and foldable, the BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Travel Dryer packs a surprising punch. It has a 1,000-watt motor, plus nano titanium and ionic technology so that it dries your hair quickly with smooth, shiny results. It also comes with a dual voltage option, so that you can truly bring it anywhere in the world, and weighs less than a pound — which are two great features when you're packing light and traveling internationally.

Helpful review: "I have tried many travel blow dryers and for the tiny size, this packs the most blowing power of any on the market! You truly won't find a smaller blow dryer that gets the job done like this little guy. [...] I have never ever blown a circuit breaker with this dryer and you don't need a transformer! Take it from a veteran traveler, this is THE BEST travel blow dryer you could ever hope to find. Buy it now, thank me later!"

4. Wazor Infrared Ceramic Ionic Blow Dryer

Infrared heat penetrates the strand to dry hair from the inside-out, and as a result, it evenly-distributes warmth while minimizing damage and frizz. Unfortunately, these types of blow dryers are usually on the expensive side — but this infrared hair dryer is shockingly affordable at $30. It's great for locking in styles thanks to its tourmaline ionic technology and various settings. This one even comes with a removable filter, and a concentration nozzle.

Helpful review: "This dryer works every bit as well as my previous professional dryer (that cost $100 more). Very good amount of heat and power, plus it is much more quiet than other dryers I’ve owned. Recommended."

5. Andis 1875-Watt Tourmaline Ceramic Ionic Styling Hair Dryer

For tons of people, the curling motion of the brush is the hardest part when it comes to styling their hair. That's where this ceramic ionic styler comes in. It comes with three interchangeable attachments that hold and brush the hair while you dry, so it requires a single hand and minimal technique. It's also got awesome features like ionic technology, ceramic even heat, and high velocity air-flow.

Helpful review: "What I like most is that the shape of the handle makes it easy to hold while using it (especially helpful if you have arthritis in your hands)."

6. BaBylissPRO BABR5572 Ceramix Xtreme Dryer

BaBylissPRO is one of the most popular luxury hair styling brands out there, so you might be surprised to find that you can get one of their full-sized dryers for under $50. If you've got long, thick hair, people are saying that the BaBylissPRO Ceramix Xtreme dryer is "the only hairdryer that [cuts] drying time by more than 50 percent." It has a powerful 2000-watt motor, far-infrared heat, ceramic ions, and four heat settings. All of these features come together to dry thick hair fast, all while cutting down on frizz and damage.

Helpful review: "Really lightweight and puts off A LOT of heat. Pretty strong airflow and nice cool air button. Love this brand. My dryers last for years."

7. Remington D3190 Damage Protection Hair Dryer

Usually, inexpensive dryers mean cheap plastic materials that burn your hair. The Remington damage control hair dryer is the exception. Even though it's extremely affordable, it has a grill infused with micro-conditioners, which help to provide three-times the average protection. It's also constructed with ceramic materials, negative ion capabilities, and tourmaline technology to protect the cuticle from overheating. Finally, it has multiple heat settings and a quick-cool button so you can choose the ideal temperature for your specific hair type. Reviewers say, "Works beautifully in drying my hair without causing damage."

Helpful review: "I bought this product to use on my very curly hair (combination 3b/3c) and am in love. Being able to change the speed but keep the heat low has been life changing for dry time and the frizz that I normally have."

8. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush

If you love a good blowout, this might be the best under-$50 purchase you ever make. The cult-favorite Revlon One-Step is both a blow dryer and hair styler in one. With barely any effort involved, you'll get a quick, voluminous blowout that looks like it was done by a professional. Not only does it add body at the root and dry hair evenly, but it also detangles knots and enhances shine. In short, it might actually be the only hair tool you ever need, since it can create sleek, straight looks and big, voluminous curls alike.

Helpful review: "Literally the best thing you will buy this year. I got mine a few months ago and even convinced my hair dresser to do a product demo on her social media. She prefers this to any other hair dryer especially the Dyson which is $300 and takes 100 hours to dry your hair. [...] It takes me 10 min from wet/towel dried to soft and straight dry hair that looks like I just paid for a blowout."

9. NITION 1875 Watt Negative Ions Ceramic Hair Dryer

If your biggest priority is shortening your morning routine, you'll need something that dries hair fast and without frizz. Reviewers say that the NITION ceramic dryer is "amazing" because it "cuts drying time in half." It's got 1875 watts of power and is infused with ionic technology, argan oil, and nano silver, all of which neutralize positive charges and cut down on damage and static. Best of all, it's made from quality materials, comes with three easy-to-use diffusers, and has a removable filter, so it'll last you quite a while.

Helpful review: "I really like this blow dryer. It has three heat settings, a cool shot, and three air flow settings. I like that it has a replaceable filter, and I really like the diffuser. Also, there was a note to contact about a gift, and so I did. They sent me a nice brush super quickly- no charges for shipping or anything. My daughter really likes the brush."

10. Conair 1875 Watt Cord Keeper Hair Dryer

For those who are looking for a compact blow dryer (without having to settle for a travel option), this blow dryer is it. It's a great choice for limited drawer space or small bathrooms because it's easy to hold, weighs roughly 2 pounds, and stores its cord inside the handle. That said, don't let its size fool you; it still features ionic technology, three heat settings, and two speeds — and people can't stop talking about how quiet it is. You can get this one in five colors: black, magenta, pink (pictured), teal, and purple.

Helpful review: "It's a lot of power in a compact model. I also love the cord keeper feature. Once of my favorite things was that it is cool to the touch even after drying your hair. I love that I can put it back in the drawer right away, or travel right away with it. Plus, it's a pretty color!"