Orthotic slippers have come a long way since the days of bulky, medical-looking styles. Nowadays, orthotic slippers can look fashionable while still supplying the necessary comfort and support your feet need. The best orthotic slippers have foam cushioning, deep heel cups, roomy toe boxes, and rubber soles that provide traction to help you walk better in them.

In addition, orthotic slippers also offer something you don't typically find in your average pair of house slippers: arch support, which is very important if you're dealing with a condition like plantar fasciitis or bone spurs. Orthotic slippers with an adjustable tension strap can also be of great benefit to people with swollen or painful feet, as the Velcro fastener at the top allows you to control how tight the shoes are on your feet.

When it comes to shopping for slippers, you may be surprised to find that good-quality slippers cost upwards of $50. However, if you don't mind skipping a few bells and whistles, you can find budget-friendly orthotic slippers that still work for your needs.

With that in mind, take a look at some of the best orthotic slippers you can buy. Read on and prepare your feet for serious comfort!

1 The Overall Best: Vionic Women's Indulge Sadie Mule Slipper Vionic Gemma Mule Slipper Amazon $54 See On Amazon These cozy orthotic slippers by Vionic offer so much support that they are endorsed by the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) — they even received the association's official seal of acceptance. They feature a podiatrist-designed EVA foam insole, supportive heel cup, and substantial arch support. These slippers are made of a cozy terry cloth material and have a hook-and-loop closure that's easily adjustable, which is ideal for swollen feet, since it allows you to customize the tension and width of the shoe. The slippers' sturdy sole also makes them perfect for outdoor wear. Pick up this pair in one of 12 colors, including light blue, neutral black (pictured), and leopard print. One happy Amazon reviewer described, "I have plantar fasciitis and these slippers are perfect! Very comfortable and also sleek! Available sizes: 5 — 12

2 The Best Budget: HomeTop Women's Comfort Slippers HomeTop Women's Comfort Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon If the idea of spending a ton of money on shoes you'll likely only wear around the house is unappealing, then a budget-friendly option like these HomeTop comfort slippers is ideal. Available in three different colors at an affordable price point, they offer a cushioned memory foam insole covered in a soft, knitted terry that provides ample support for your feet. Plus, they have a non-skid rubber sole. Keep in mind that, unlike more expensive ortho slippers, these do not have an adjustable tension strap. That means this pair is best suited for people who won't have an issue sliding their feet in and out of mule-style slippers and whose main issues of concern aren't feet swelling. But with a money-back guarantee and a under-$25 price tag, these shoes are definitely worth your time. An Amazon reviewer raved, "I have a problem with my foot that requires a lot of cushion to pad to prevent pain. These are awesome! Much more plush on the sole than previous slipper I had. Saving me a lot of pain!" Available sizes: 5 — 12

3 The Best Splurge: Orthofeet Charlotte Leather Slippers Orthofeet Charlotte Leather Slippers Amazon $105 See On Amazon Made of real leather, these high-end Orthofeet Charlotte slippers are stylish while offering durability and major orthotic support. The designer spared no thought in making them as comfortable as possible. The suede exterior hides a Velcro strap that allows you to adjust the fit. Meanwhile, the shoe's soft fleece-lined foam insole can be removed and replaced with another orthotic insole of your choice, if you'd prefer. There's also an extra-wide toe box and arch support as well as a rubber sole to help support your feet. And while Orthofeet is the priciest of slipper brands on this list, all these features and the premium workmanship makes these slippers worth the investment. "This is my second pair of these exact slippers," one satisfied Amazon customer wrote. "They are so worth the cost. When you have plantar fasciitis it is such a blessing to have footwear that allows you to be active but without pain, and that's what these slippers do for me." Available sizes: 5 — 12, wide and extra-wide sizes

4 The Most Stylish: shevalues Orthopedic House Slippers shevalues Orthopedic House Slippers Amazon $19 See On Amazon While these glamorously fuzzy slippers might not look like the most supportive option around, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to find that they come with sturdy rubber soles and built-in arch support, thanks to the interior layers of both cushy memory foam and shock-absorbing EVA. The footbed is lined in luxe velvet and the criss-cross upper allows for an easy on/off. Choose from nearly 20 different color options “These have been amazing, I can't wait to slip them on when I get home! I've had improvement in pain since I have been wearing them!” one shopper with plantar fasciitis noted. “Not only are they comfortable, but super cute too!” Available sizes: 4 — 11