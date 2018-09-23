Without fail, whenever the weather changes the slightest degree, my scalp starts to itch. But it's not just weather fluctuations that cause dandruff and scratchiness. Your scalp can go haywire due to product buildup, water that's too hot, or even an underlying skin condition. The best tea tree shampoos for dandruff and itchy scalps contain soothing ingredients like lavender, aloe, and sage in addition to tea tree essential oil.

Though tea tree oil products may be considered more of a natural alternative in the beauty and wellness space (think: everything from combatting acne to relieving cold symptoms) the ingredient does have many proven uses — in particular when it comes to the hair and scalp, studies show it is effective in the treatment of dandruff. Since dandruff is, in fact, a fungal condition, tea tree's anti-fungal properties are great at kicking flakes to the curb.

There are a few things to keep in mind, however. Since tea tree is an essential oil, some folks may be allergic to it. So be sure to perform a patch test (it's usually recommended to do this on the inside of your elbow) before going any further. Also, you might not need to use your tea tree shampoo every time you wash your hair, but double-check the instructions indicated on the bottle for best results.

Say goodbye to itchiness and flaking with the three best tea tree shampoos on the market, below.

1 The Overall Best Tea Tree Shampoo Jason Tea Tree Treatment Shampoo, 17.5 Oz. Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you're looking for a do-it-all tea tree oil shampoo, this Jason Tea Tree shampoo should be the first one you try out. It not only works to cleanse your scalp and combat dandruff and itchiness, but it will also increase shine and help your hair retain moisture. That's due in large part to the unique blend of tea tree oil with grapefruit extract, sage extract, hops, and calendula. All of which are known to be seriously soothing as they cleanse your hair and scalp. “I love this shampoo!,” raved on Amazon shopper, “It is curly girl friendly, and it smells good. Most importantly, it has soothed my irritated scalp and I no longer have dry skin/flaking scalp. I am a huge fan!” The formula is also phthalate-, paraben-, and sulfate-free, making it perfect for folks with sensitive skin.

2 A Keratin-Infused Tea Tree Shampoo Maple Holistics Tea Tree Special Formula Shampoo, 8 Oz. Amazon $10 See On Amazon This Maple Holistics Tea Tree Special Formula Shampoo contains botanical keratin as well as tea tree oil. The powerful formula helps to treat and prevent dandruff, heal itchiness, and even promote new hair growth. Maple Holistics' bottle is also fantastic for folks with oily hair since it has serious clarifying properties. This formula is paraben-, silicone-, and sulfate-free, making it a great safe option for those with sensitive scalps. “This is excellent shampoo!,” wrote on Amazon shopper, “I have struggled with severe dry scalp for over a year. I am an African-American woman with very curly hair and the medicated prescription shampoo my dermatologist prescribed worked for scalp health, but was too drying for my hair. This shampoo totally impresses me by removing dry scalp gently, cleaning and conditioning my hair well, AND it smells wonderful!” And with a mix of lavender oil, argan oil, and rosemary oil, you'll get a soothing and revitalizing treatment every time you wash your hair.