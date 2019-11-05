If you want to get rid of blackheads but treatments like exfoliation, steam, or pore strips, aren't doing the trick, using one of the best blackhead remover vacuums might be the answer. These increasingly popular beauty tools use gentle suction to remove dead skin cells, dirt, and other unwanted material on your skin.

According to Dr. Sandra Lee, also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, in an interview with Elle, blackhead remover vacuums could be an effective treatment. For the best results, steam your face first (a bowl of hot water works well) or apply a hot towel for 10 minutes or so. Dr. Lee also points out that it’s important to be aware of the vacuum's strength before use. “If the suction is too high, it's like giving yourself a hickey. You can get bruises from it... It's called telangiectasia,” explained Dr. Lee in that interview. So start on the lowest suction and gradually move up based on your needs and sensitivity. It's also smart to test it on your arm or hand first before applying it to your face.

When you’re shopping for a blackhead remover vacuum, look for ones with multiple tips sizes to suit your skin. For some units, choosing your nozzle lets you use smaller ones for eliminating tiny blackheads and larger attachments for spot treating big clogs or clusters. Other features that can be nice to have include being able to choose the intensity of the suction, which will make it easier to remove those stubborn blackheads without bruising, and light therapy options. Pore vacuums with microdermabrasion features are also great for overall exfoliation.

To make picking a tool easier, I put together a roundup of the best blackhead remover vacuums on Amazon — and some are even less than $35.

In a hurry? Here are the best blackhead remover vacuums:

1. The Overall Best: XIKEO Blackhead Remover Vacuum

2. The Best Budget Buy: Secator Blackhead Remover Vacuum

3. The Best Blackhead Vacuum/Microdermabrasion Tool: Microderm GLO MINI Diamond Microdermabrasion and Suction Tool

4. Best Pro-Quality Tool: PMD Personal Microderm Classic

1 The Overall Best Blackhead Remover Vacuum XIKEO Blackhead Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon This blackhead remover vacuum is a customer favorite on Amazon, with a 4.3-star overall rating after more than 1,000 reviews. This pore vacuum features five adjustable suction levels designed for a range of skin types and concerns, from sensitive skin to pore shrinking. There are also four replacement suction heads. While it's less than $30, it still offers two light therapy options (red and blue) designed to shrink pores and get a deeper clean. It’s also wireless, making it easy to handle and it can be charged quickly via USB. What fans say: “Pulls out grease & blackheads. I like the different attachments. The ones with rubber tips are much less painful on sensitive skin areas. Has great suction and works as hoped."

2 The Best Budget Blackhead Remover Secator Blackhead Remover Vacuum Amazon $12 See On Amazon This blackhead removal tool is a great choice if you're looking to spend less than $20. This blackhead vacuum has four nozzles to help to remove blackheads and reduce acne. While it doesn't include a light therapy option or microdermabrasion, many customers have found that this rechargeable, wireless design gets the job done. There's even a LED display that shows you the battery and suction levels. What fans say: "I took a chance on this device based on the price point and the functionality. And I’m glad I did. I love that the device offers different settings for oily, normal and dry skin along with different heads for different targeted areas. I also love that the device is rechargeable. I have used this multiple times now as part of my night time skin care routine and have been shocked (and disgusted) by the amount of gunk that it had pulled out of my face."

3 The Best Blackhead Vacuum With Microdermabrasion Microderm GLO MINI Diamond Microdermabrasion and Suction Tool Amazon $90 See On Amazon If you want to brighten your complexion while removing blackheads, the Microderm GLO MINI microdermabrasion tool is a good option. This rechargeable, wireless beauty tool combines exfoliating microdermabrasion with suction to help shrink pores and smooth skin. Many users have even reported visible results after just one treatment. “Love it! Just one use and I already see a huge difference,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. It offers two levels of suction, and unlike some cheaper units, uses replaceable filters (20 are included in the kit). Also included are two exfoliating diamond tips, two blackhead removing tips, a cleaning brush, and a carrying pouch. What fans say: “Love this product! I was paying lots of money to have microdermabrasion done a few times per year. This machine may be small but don’t let its size fool you. It has great suction and when I’m done the amount of dead skin it pulls off your face is just the same as a spa treatment. I also love having the flexibility of giving myself a mini facial on my own terms. Totally worth the price and super easy to use."