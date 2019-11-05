If you want to get rid of blackheads but treatments like exfoliation, steam, or pore strips, aren't doing the trick, using one of the best blackhead remover vacuums might be the answer. These increasingly popular beauty tools use gentle suction to remove dead skin cells, dirt, and other unwanted material on your skin.
According to Dr. Sandra Lee, also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, in an interview with Elle, blackhead remover vacuums could be an effective treatment. For the best results, steam your face first (a bowl of hot water works well) or apply a hot towel for 10 minutes or so. Dr. Lee also points out that it’s important to be aware of the vacuum's strength before use. “If the suction is too high, it's like giving yourself a hickey. You can get bruises from it... It's called telangiectasia,” explained Dr. Lee in that interview. So start on the lowest suction and gradually move up based on your needs and sensitivity. It's also smart to test it on your arm or hand first before applying it to your face.
When you’re shopping for a blackhead remover vacuum, look for ones with multiple tips sizes to suit your skin. For some units, choosing your nozzle lets you use smaller ones for eliminating tiny blackheads and larger attachments for spot treating big clogs or clusters. Other features that can be nice to have include being able to choose the intensity of the suction, which will make it easier to remove those stubborn blackheads without bruising, and light therapy options. Pore vacuums with microdermabrasion features are also great for overall exfoliation.