Choosing a hair brush might not seem like an important decision but — and this may surprise you — the right brush is the key to having consistent good hair days. The best hair brushes for wavy hair, for example, will keep your waves defined, voluminous, and tangle-free without creating any unwanted frizz. First, determine your specific hair needs, so you can then pinpoint the qualities of your ideal brush.
Why Does Wavy Hair Need A Specific Brush?
Although wavy hair is technically a form of curly hair, it comes with its own set of challenges that not everyone with curls will face. For instance, wavy hair will fall flat if it isn’t treated or styled properly. It's also slightly thinner, so it may get oily faster or be more prone to damage. Similar to other curly hair types, however, wavy hair is very prone to frizz and fly-aways and can lack shine. It's also quick to tangle. Luckily, the right brush can do a lot to keep everything negative about having wavy hair to a minimum.
What To Look For In A Brush For Wavy Hair
If you prefer to let your wavy hair air dry, a good detangling brush will make a big difference. A wide-tooth comb will keep the delicate shape of your curls intact while removing knots post-washing. If instead, you’re the type of person who prefers to boost volume and speed drying time with a blow dryer, a small to medium-sized vented ceramic round brush will allow you to add volume to your roots and enhance your waves. In general, if you have wavy hair, you should look for brushes with bristles that are strong enough to pull through your knots without creating unnecessary tension that will pull out your waves.
Below, you’ll find four of the best hair brushes for wavy hair, so you can have a good hair day every day.
In a hurry? Here are the best brushes and combs for wavy hair.