Choosing a hair brush might not seem like an important decision but — and this may surprise you — the right brush is the key to having consistent good hair days. The best hair brushes for wavy hair, for example, will keep your waves defined, voluminous, and tangle-free without creating any unwanted frizz. First, determine your specific hair needs, so you can then pinpoint the qualities of your ideal brush.

Why Does Wavy Hair Need A Specific Brush?

Although wavy hair is technically a form of curly hair, it comes with its own set of challenges that not everyone with curls will face. For instance, wavy hair will fall flat if it isn’t treated or styled properly. It's also slightly thinner, so it may get oily faster or be more prone to damage. Similar to other curly hair types, however, wavy hair is very prone to frizz and fly-aways and can lack shine. It's also quick to tangle. Luckily, the right brush can do a lot to keep everything negative about having wavy hair to a minimum.

What To Look For In A Brush For Wavy Hair

If you prefer to let your wavy hair air dry, a good detangling brush will make a big difference. A wide-tooth comb will keep the delicate shape of your curls intact while removing knots post-washing. If instead, you’re the type of person who prefers to boost volume and speed drying time with a blow dryer, a small to medium-sized vented ceramic round brush will allow you to add volume to your roots and enhance your waves. In general, if you have wavy hair, you should look for brushes with bristles that are strong enough to pull through your knots without creating unnecessary tension that will pull out your waves.

Below, you’ll find four of the best hair brushes for wavy hair, so you can have a good hair day every day.

Shop The Best Brushes For Wavy Hair

In a hurry? Here are the best brushes and combs for wavy hair.

1 The Best For Detangling: A Gentle, Wide-Tooth Comb That Saves Time Giorgio G49 Detangling Comb Amazon $10 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $10 Handmade and hand-polished, this Giorgio detangling comb has extra-wide teeth that are designed to detangle long, wavy hair without snagging. It also helps to distribute natural oils from the scalp (without scratching it) and boost volume without creating frizz. You can get it in five different colors, all with a wide design for easy gripping. So far, this one has earned over 1,800 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. One reviewer wrote: “Not only does the comb look good, it works as well as it looks ...which is to say great. I'm in [the process of] growing out my wavy, curly hair, and this comb is essential in carefully working out the tangles one gets. The comb is big enough to get a good grip on and stiff enough to withstand the rigors of its purpose.”

2 The Best For Blow Drying: A Ceramic Round Brush With Vented Airflow To Increase Shine & Volume Olivia Garden NanoThermic Ceramic + Ion Round Thermal Brush Amazon $24 Buy Now Also available on Ulta, $24 A medium-sized ceramic brush like the Olivia Garden NanoThermic Ceramic + Ion Round Thermal Brush is perfect for blow-drying wavy hair because the ceramic coated barrel with tourmaline ion technology heats up to smooth the cuticle layer of the hair, which adds shine and prevents frizz. The smaller barrel makes it easy to add volume to your roots and enhance your curls in certain areas if needed. Overall, the brush is lightweight and snag-free while its extra-large vents for greater airflow reduce blow-drying time. One reviewer wrote: “The reviews I read were right....this brush is awesome! I wish I had found it years ago. I have long layers and wavy/curly hair. My hair is fine, but I have a lot of it. This brush allows me to take a nice size section and contentiously roll the brush as I'm drying. My hair rolls through it like silk, but does not fall off the brush.”

3 The Best For Short Or Thin Hair: A Small Nylon Brush For Shaping, Polishing & Detangling Denman 5-Row Gentle Soft Styling Hair Brush Amazon $8.41 Buy Now Denman brushes are super popular within the curly hair community for their ability to detangle knots quickly and easily without causing damage. The Denman 5-Row Gentle Soft Styling Hair Brush is particularly great for short (or thin) wavy hair because it allows you to smooth out knots or create different shapes and styles without having to fumble with a too-big paddle brush or too-small comb. Also, because this brush is on the smaller size (which is primarily what makes it so great for short hair), it's perfect for travel. One reviewer wrote: “I have fine, wavy hair, and use this brush for touchups. I keep it in my purse. It is not a full-size brush and is not designed for use with thick hair. No static. Works great!”

4 The Best For Taming Frizz: This Cult-Favorite Combo Brush That’s Worth The Splurge Mason Pearson Popular Mixture Hair Brush Amazon $240 Buy Now Also available on Bloomingdale's, $240 If there's any brush in the world that's worth $200, it's the Mason Pearson Popular Mixture Hair Brush, which has a huge cult following in the beauty community and hair industry. Every Mason Pearson brush is made by hand in England, and this one in particular uses a mixture of the finest quality boar bristles to gently brush through knots while distributing the oils from your scalp throughout your hair. This makes your hair shinier and healthier and less prone to split ends — it also makes styles last longer without killing volume. As a bonus, you can use this brush to exfoliate and stimulate circulation in your scalp for more volume and less oil. One reviewer wrote: “For the longest time I could not figure out the difference between this brush and all the other boar bristle/nylon mixed brushes on the market, until I received one for Valentine's Day. Comparing to the Sephora brush I've owned for years, the MP has a larger & flatter paddle; it’s feather light; the bristles go through my hair and pull much less than the Sephora brush; the MP penetrates all of my long, medium thick, wavy hair. I haven't used anything since.”