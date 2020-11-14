For an unrivaled affordable luxury, the best cashmere socks deliver comfort like no other. Cashmere comes with many of the same benefits of wool, like being lightweight, breathable, and moisture-wicking, but it's a step up in terms of airy softness — and it offers eight times the warmth as sheep's wool. You can wear cashmere socks to sleep in or to feel snug and cozy in on a cold day. Self-care socks? Cashmere is at the top of the list.

Of course, 100% pure cashmere socks are the dream, but you'll be paying a premium for them. Since the luxury wool can be somewhat delicate, indulge in a pair of pure cashmere socks for sleeping or deep lounging and look for cashmere blend socks to wear out. If there’s one possible downside to cashmere, it’s the upkeep: the material needs to be hand-washed. Cashmere is often blended with synthetic fibers like nylon or polyester for extra durability, and spandex to add stretch, and these blends are more likely to be machine washable. For a vegan alternative, polyester faux fleece and acrylic knits are warm and comforting options that still feel indulgent.

From pure cashmere socks to a pair of over-the-top cashmere leg warmers (just wait until you layer them on a cold day), plus bed socks and everything in between, these are the best cozy cashmere and cashmere- alternative socks to slip your feet into when you need a daily treat.

1. The Dreamiest Tall Cashmere Socks For Sleeping

These ribbed knit cashmere bed socks are blended with 20% polyester so they’re strong enough to pad around the house, but the brand recommends against wearing them with shoes. Notably, the polyester toughens up these cashmere socks just enough that they can be machine washed on a delicate cycle with the right detergent (like this one). With a calf length and seamless toe, they'll keep you wildly cozy and comfortable. "Very warm and soft," one fan praised. "They are absolutely delightful for sleeping in cold weather."

Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 1 size fits most

2. Some Luxurious 100% Cashmere Socks

It doesn’t get much more lavish than a pair of pure cashmere socks. The Graham company knits its premium socks in Hawick, Scotland, which is known for its high-quality cashmere. These indulgent socks have a homey cable knit and gently reinforced toe; the crew cut won't come up too high, with enough give to feel comfortable all night. "I love these socks — plain and simple," one reviewer declared, calling them "Heavenly cashmere, soft, breathable, and warm. They don't bind anywhere and keep my feet comfortably warm all night. They wash well and don't need any special care. (Just hand wash them.)

Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 1 size fits most

3. These Surprisingly Great Budget Cashmere Socks

These budget-friendly cashmere socks have a high dose of the luxury fiber — with 97% cashmere — and just a touch of spandex. The cashmere blend offers durable wear and the toe seam is all but imperceptible. (This pick will still need to be hand-washed and air-dried, however.) "These are incredible for the money. They are not thin or loosely woven like so many socks. They are substantial (though not overly thick) and tightly woven," one fan observed. Another shopped noted, "This is one of those rare occasions when expectations have been exceeded!"

Available colors: 7

Available sizes: One size fits most

4. Some Cashmere Leg Warmers For Peak Coziness

More versatile than boot socks, these cashmere leg warmers are made with 70% cashmere with 30% viscose to feel ultra-warm yet light, strong, and silky-soft. They're reinforced at the top and bottom so you don't have to worry about them slipping out of place, and they tuck perfectly into boots then scrunch down to just the right height without feeling bulky. "Just what I was looking for. Warm, breathable, stretchy, they stay up," one shopper commented. Wear them with pajamas for the coziest loungewear, layer them under pants on bitterly cold days, or pair them with skirts and dresses between seasons.

Available colors: 10

Available sizes: One size fits most

Also Nice: The Vegan-Friendly Socks That Are Impossibly Soft And Comforting

These soft and luxurious fuzzy vegan socks have a gentle heathered fleece finish that looks — and feels — like a marshmallow. The 100% polyester can be machine washed and tumble-dried, plus they're strong enough to be taken out if you want a cozy pair that could handle all-day wear. "These are the most heavenly pair of socks your toes and feet will ever touch in your lifetime. Seriously. Everyone must have at least one pair of these," one fan gushed, adding, "These are the real deal. They are worth the heavier price tag!! These are a desert island item for me.

Available colors: 7

Available sizes: One size fits most

Worth Considering: These Luxe Slipper Socks

These UGG slipper socks are made from acrylic chenille cable knit with a cozy fleece lining, and the nonslip sole features traction dots so you won’t go flying on wood or tile floors. They're machine washable for easy care. With both an included tag and bow, they're also perfect for gifting. "These socks are worth every penny! It feels like there is an electric heater on your feet. When your feet are cold these do the trick. Super soft and comfortable too," one shopper praised.