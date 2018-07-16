Dual-voltage flat irons are a necessity for international travel. These versatile styling tools are ideal to bring on trips abroad because the dual (or universal) voltage makes them compatible with foreign plug adapters, and they can also be used at home sans adapter. Whether you're in need of a new straightener or just don't have one that works overseas, you'll want to invest in one of the best dual-voltage flat irons — one that’ll work just as well for your everyday styling needs as it will when you're off exploring the world.

It's important to note that, while dual-voltage flat irons do not require a converter, you will still need to buy a plug adaptor for it to work internationally. Without a dual-voltage flat iron, you'd need to buy both.

On this list, you’ll find eight dual-voltage flat irons equipped with powerful designs. Whether you want one of the best mini flat irons to easily stow away in your purse, a 2-inch plated straightener that's best for thick hair, a professional flat iron that hair stylists swear by, or something with safety features, like auto shut-off and a heat-resistant carrying case, you’ll find what you need here.

No matter where your travels take you, one of the best dual-voltage flat irons on this list will keep your hair as straight, sleek, and smooth as you like it at home. (Just be sure to bring a heat protectant along with you.)

1 The Overall Best Dual-Voltage Flat Iron HSI Professional Glider Flat Iron Amazon $49 See On Amazon Also available at Walmart, $62 The HSI Professional glider is the best dual-voltage flat iron you can get based on price, function, and reviews. With an average 4.3-star rating out of a whopping 78,000+ ratings on Amazon, it's no secret that customers absolutely love this straightener. This option uses 1-inch ceramic plates and HeatBalance micro-sensors to regulate temperature and evenly distribute heat throughout your hair. It heats up quickly and has adjustable temperature settings up to 450 degrees, along with worldwide dual-voltage compatibility that'll work almost anywhere in the world. The portable size makes it easy to pack, and it also includes a cute red silk carrying case for storage. Rave review: “This is the second HSI Professional Glider | Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron Hair Straightener I have purchased. After too many years to count, the first one I purchased still works and is in excellent condition. I purchased another one just as a back-up and to take on vacation. Everything about this flat iron suits my hair type which is coarse and very curly. The temperature control, the width of the irons, and the dual voltage are features which are very important to me. This flat iron is one of the very best purchases I have ever made for my hair. I highly recommend it!”

2 Runner Up Vanessa Titanium Flat Iron Amazon $29 See On Amazon Also available at Walmart, $27 Another popular choice is the Vanessa Titanium Flat Iron, which has earned well over 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. The key difference between this flat iron and the top pick is the titanium plates, which heat up super fast — as quick as 15 seconds, according to the brand — and can crank up to 450 degrees (though the heat settings are adjustable). Titanium is also very hard and smooth, resulting in less static and unwanted frizz. Meanwhile, negative ions seal the cuticle to retain moisture in your hair, leaving it silky and smooth, not dried and fried. With worldwide dual-voltage compatibility, an auto shut-off safety feature, and an included storage bag, it's a solid choice for travel. Rave review: “Blades fit together in a perfect grip, with very smooth surfaces... hair slides out only when you want it to. I love how you can set the temperature for your own hair, and so never worry about burning it. It heats up really fast. The shape/design lets you straighten hair, or put a curve into it. The cord has a "spin" attachment to the iron, which keeps the cord out of your way. Dual voltage is great for traveling out of country. [...] This iron is as good or better then the one my hair dresser uses, which cost a great deal more.”

3 Editor’s Pick CHI Original Ceramic Hairstyling Iron Amazon $60 See On Amazon Also available at Ulta, $80 The CHI Original Ceramic Hairstyling Iron is a salon staple, and Bustle editor Caroline Goldstein’s “holy grail” flat iron. She says: “I’ve been using this flat iron regularly for the past decade or so, and it heats up just as quickly and intensely now as it did on day one. My hair is fine and dyed, so it has some amount of damage, but this is incredibly gentle — and it squashes unwanted frizz with just one pass. Plus, I’ve brought this flat iron with me around the world (five continents and counting); it packs nicely, since it’s slim, and has that handy dual-voltage.” As a bonus, this order comes with a bottle of the brand’s heat protectant spray to ensure the safest, silkiest results. Rave review: “I have been using the original chi for about five years now. It has always worked for my hair and left it feeling soft. No pulling at all and helps with humidity and frizz. It also curls your hair with ease.”

4 The Best Dual-Voltage Flat Iron For Thick Hair ROSILY Professional Wide Flat Iron Amazon $26 See On Amazon This flat iron uses wider, 1.75-inch titanium plates that will work best on thick, curly, natural, or coarse hair. The temperature dial allows you to choose among five heat settings, and the floating plates ensure your hair won’t snag or pull. Plus, the vents wick away excess moisture in your hair, so the brand says you can safely use it on slightly damp hair. For added safety, this option includes an auto shut-off feature. Rave review: “Works on curly hair with frizz! The flat iron is great quality! It heats up the moment you turn it on so it doesn't waste any time. It removed a lot of my frizz and left me with super smooth hair. I highly recommend the iron to anyone who wants to get their hair done quickly and super nicely!”

5 The Best Mini Dual-Voltage Flat Iron AmoVee Mini Flat Iron Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you're looking for a travel-friendly hair straightener that'll take up the least room in your bag, you'll love this cult-favorite mini flat iron. With a budget-friendly price tag of only $17, it boasts ceramic-tourmaline technology to preserve hair health and a near-instant heat-up time. Note that its compact size means smaller plates, so this may not be the best choice for styling a full head or for use on thick, curly hair. For short hair or bangs, however, it'll be perfect. Complete with a handle lock for even easier storage, you'll be able to fit this super-portable heating tool into just about any bag you want and use it for quick touch-ups on the go. Rave review: “I love this thing. So small and light, ideal for travel, dual voltage, and WORKS WELL! Even better than my everyday non travel straightener. Also love how it pivots on its cord for easy manoeuvring. Such a great deal!!!!”

6 The Best Dual-Voltage Flat Iron & Curler In One LANDOT Hair Straightener and Curler 2 In 1 Amazon $46 See On Amazon Also available at Walmart, $60 Streamline your suitcase with this hybrid flat iron and curler, which features twisted plates that can work as both a flat iron and a curler — and on the curling front, many reviewers report that it’s much easier to use than a traditional curling iron, especially for beginners. The plates are made of both ceramic and tourmaline, so it’s quick to heat (the heat time is 30 seconds) and offers smoothing, anti-static effects. Plus, a heat sensor regularly measures the moisture content in your hair and adjusts the heat accordingly to avoid damaging the cuticle. Other noteworthy design features include an auto shut-off after 60 minutes, an automatic lock that keeps the iron closed, and a heat-resistant sleeve — meaning you don’t have to wait until it’s entirely cooled down to pack it (though it’s still a good idea to do so!). Rave review: “For someone who travels a lot, carrying less is really important and this is where multi-use products come in and this one is one that proves itself handy. Both the straightening and curling features come out beautifully and smooth.”

7 The Best Splurge ghd Platinum+ Professional Hair Styler Amazon $279 See On Amazon Also available at Sephora, $279 A favorite among celebrity stylists, the ghd Platinum+ Professional Hair Styler is one of the most impressive flat irons on the market right now. This “smart” flat iron harnesses predictive technology that reads your hair 250 times per second, then delivers the optimal temperature to effectively straighten hair without damaging it or fading dye — so it’s the safest choice for those with fine, color-treated, or damaged hair. The floating ceramic plates create glossy, static-free results without catching or pulling, and the 375 degree peak temp also mitigates overheating the hair. Thanks to its universal voltage, you can get salon-quality results anywhere in the world with this pick. Rave review: “This product is GOLD! I have used a bunch of straighteners over the years. I decided it was time to buy a real quality straightener for once and not just look for the best “deal”. This by far is the best straightener I have ever purchased. Heats up in about 10 seconds. It does not let off a ton of steam like other straighteners, it is sleek and easy to handle. My hair does not get trapped and pulled out, and my hair comes out perfectly straight every time. It leaves my hair shiny and feeling healthy! Do not hesitate to buy this product!”