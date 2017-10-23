Foot masks might sound indulgent, but the fact is — rough, callused feet can use some extra pampering. With the best foot peeling masks, you can get smooth, soft skin with the help of exfoliating ingredients like alpha and beta hydroxy acids and fruit extracts. And in some cases, you’ll see results in as little as a few days.

Foot peeling masks are an unusual but super effective way to get rid of dry, cracked skin on your feet. Newbies may find them kind of weird to use at first because you literally end up shedding layers of rough, callused skin from your feet like a reptile a few days after applying the peel — but that's also part of what makes using a foot peeling mask such an unforgettable experience.

These masks are applied to your feet like socks, and they’re soaked in exfoliants that produce a chemical peel. Some of the best ingredients to look for are alpha hydroxy acids like lactic acid and beta hydroxy acids like salicylic acid. These time-tested ingredients work to slough off rough skin over a period of days, revealing the softer layers underneath. Other great ingredients to look for include fruit extracts like papaya, which has enzymes that work to break down tough layers of skin, and moisturizers like argan oil or aloe that can help help counteract any dehydration caused by the peel.

In most cases, you’ll begin to see results in about about three to four days, but the peeling process can take up to two weeks (and varies by person), so plan accordingly. Ready for baby soft skin? These five highly rated foot peeling masks make it easy to give your feet a little extra TLC.

1. An Ultra-Hydrating Peel That's Formulated With Argan Oil

For a foot peel that won't just exfoliate skin but will also deliver deep, penetrating moisture, you'll want to check out this option from Suntoria. The mask uses papaya extract to break down calluses and rough skin, as well as lactic acid to slough off outer layers. But it doesn’t stop there — the masks are also infused with super hydrating and nourishing ingredients, like argan oil, aloe vera, and vitamins A and E, for feet that are next-level smooth.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This was my first time using a product like this, all I can say is… it works! [...] I started seeing peeling around day four, by day seven, my feet were peeling all over, and by day 11 they were soft and the peeling was all done! The entire process was pain-free, from start to finish!”

Peeling time: 1 to 2 weeks

2. A Foot Peel That Has Over 35,000 Reviews On Amazon

With a cult-following and thousands of rave reviews on Amazon, people can't get enough of the exfoliating foot peel that started it all. This super-strong peeling mask exfoliates and helps relieve dry and cracked areas with lactic and glycolic acids, which are responsible for the peeling, as well as castor oil and loads of botanic extracts that nourish the skin.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "It took about 3-4 days before it started to peel. For minute, I almost thought it wasn't going to work but when it did it came off in sheets. All the rough spots that make you go get multiple pedicures are gone. [...] Definitely a must have for beach and sandal season.”

Peeling time: 5 to 7 days

3. A Popular Mask That Guarantees Great Results

If you're new to foot peeling masks, or if you're just trying out a new one, you might wonder if it's actually worth the money. But you don't need to worry with this foot peel mask made with natural ingredients like soothing lavender and gentle papaya extract to slough away dead skin, as well as deeply exfoliating lactic and salicylic acids. Aloe rounds out the formula for deep moisture, so you’ll have super soft feet within a few days. The peel boasts more than 22,000 reviews. If you love it, then you'll be glad the package comes with two pairs of masks.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "My friend and I are amazed at the results we got from the booties. At first we didn’t see any noticeable peeling [...] On day 4 for me and day 5 for my friend is when the magic started to happen. Our feet started to peel and by days 10 and 12 we were both done peeling and our feet were super soft!”

Peeling time: 4 to 11 days

4. A Peel Made With Soothing Oils

Foot peeling masks can be a little intimidating, especially when you're only supposed to leave them on for an hour or so. That's not the case with this comfy foot peel, which combines both an exfoliating mask and a nourishing serum to deeply condition skin and leave feet feeling smoother. The creamy mask is formulated with lactic acid, glycolic acid, lemon extract, and sugar maple to exfoliate, plus coconut oil, olive oil, honey, and sunflower oil to moisturize. Plus, tea tree oil soothes tired soles. Apply the masks, wait an hour, and remove them — reviewers say you'll have silky feet in 10 days.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I followed the instructions to the letter. The first four days nothing seemed different, but on day five my feet started peeling. Soon my skin started sloughing off which was absolutely vile but strangely exciting. When all the peeling was finally done I was left with smooth, soft feet. Definitely worth the money and worked wonderfully.”

Peeling time: 3 to 12 days

5. A Foot Peel Mask That Works Especially Well On Tired Heels

Is the skin on your heels especially rough and cracked? If so, this peeling foot mask could be the secret weapon you've been waiting for. Like other foot peels, it goes to work getting rid of dry skin cells, but the unique, formfitting design targets your heels for extra-powerful exfoliation with the help of alpha hydroxy acids. And for tons of refreshment, the masks are infused with peppermint essential oil. This pick is also available in a formula that instantly softens feett, but it’s non-exfoliating.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Not to be gross, but two days after using this, my heels peeled in big sheets and it was super satisfying. My skin was super soft, and my heels look 10 times better.”