Keeping your favorite pair of shoes clean can be tricky — unless, of course, they're designed to be thrown right into the washing machine. But the best machine-washable shoes aren't just easy to launder — they also have all the other essential qualities that go into a good pair. When putting together this list, I focused on finding washable shoes that check off all or most of the following boxes:

Well-cushioned: Whether you're running a quick errand or trekking around all day, proper cushioning will make you more comfortable and let you walk around without your feet getting sore. Padding, shock-absorption, and support are all important features.

Breathable: You don't want your feet to get sweaty and sticky, even if your shoes are machine-washable. For this reason, it's helpful to have shoes with breathable fabric and well-ventilated construction.

Grippy: Strong rubber soles and tough tread patterns will provide you with plenty of traction. This will offer grip and prevent you from falling.

Below, I've rounded up a list of the best machine-washable shoes in every category. For selections where it wasn't explicitly stated, I reached out to the brands to confirm that they're indeed machine washable. From everyday sneakers to cozy winter boots, read on to find the pair that fits you best.

1 The Best Sneakers Propet Washable Walker Sneaker Amazon $80 See On Amazon What's great about them: Made with high-quality leather uppers, these washable lace-up sneakers deliver a stellar combination of style and function. The soft, genuine leather is both durable and breathable, with perforations for extra ventilation. Inside, thick padding provides additional comfort and the removable footbeds offer extra support if you need it. These sneakers are perfect for everyday wear, with tough, slip-resistant soles to keep you on your feet. On top of that, they come in a wide range of colors and sizes (including wide, extra wide, and narrow options). One reviewer wrote: "Love these shoes! The fit is so consistent that I can wear brand new ones for a full day of walking, clean up beautifully in the washing machine or with a damp rag. I started wearing them because I needed the great arch support, but they are much better looking than most [arch-support shoes]. Have now worn them for years, and will never switch while these are available." Available sizes: 5 to 11 (regular, wide, and narrow)

2 The Best Slip-On Sneakers Skechers Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe Amazon $25 See On Amazon What's great about them: Backed by more than 39,000 Amazon reviews, this slip-on walking shoe from Skechers is a cult favorite for a reason. They’re made with breathable mesh with the lightest feel, and when they need to be freshened up, you can toss them in the wash without a second thought. They feature cushy insoles and they’re a cinch to slip on and go. One reviewer wrote: “These are super comfy shoes! I have wide feet and was so happy to find they sold wide width shoes. [...]I wore these to a theme park and walked 40,000 steps and my feet felt great! The mesh is also nice since it keeps your feet cool and dries quickly if they get wet. They also wash well in the washing machine.” Available sizes: 5 to 13 (regular, wide, and narrow)

3 Or, A Washable Wool Slip-On For A Cozier Feel Skechers Go Walk 5-Wash-a-Wool Sneaker Amazon $92 See On Amazon What's great about them: If you're seeking an option that's easy to get on and off and offers slipper-level coziness, these washable slip-on shoes are just the ticket. They're built with soft knit wool that's breathable and also comfortable thanks to the mesh design. The footbeds boast a technology called Air Cooled Goga Mat that provides a layer of cushioning to maximize support. As for the soles, they're made of rubber and have great tread for plenty of grip. This pair comes in two classic colors: charcoal and black. One reviewer wrote: "Love these sketchers..look great on, fit really well and are very comfortable even comes with a little bag to wash them in..well worth the price.” Available sizes: 6 to 13

4 The Best Sandals KEEN UNEEK 8mm Rock Sandal Amazon $120 See On Amazon What's great about them: For a flexible warm weather option, these machine washable KEEN sandals are a great choice. They're built with double-cord construction that molds to your feet, making them comfortable and practical, too. The midsoles are made with lightweight polyurethane that is durable and shock-absorbing, while the rubber soles provide great grip. As a bonus, the airy design offers plenty of ventilation, which is especially great if your feet tend to get sweaty. These sandals come in three vibrant colorways. One reviewer wrote: "THESE SHOES ARE AMAZING!!!!!!!!!!!! [...] I've had them, and worn them almost daily for the last 2 months. [...]They have a good sole and I, personally, find the support system to very good. [...] I've been very, very happy with them and I have been looking for another color that I'd like to have. The paracord is surprisingly comfortable. I haven't caught a toe on the side! Their machine washable, I can wear them on the boat, on the shore and they dry out fantastic. [...]” Available sizes: 5 to 11

5 The Best Boots Sanuk Puff N Chill Ankle Boot Amazon $26 See On Amazon What's great about them: I personally have these washable boots and can attest that they're super cozy and comfortable. The uppers are soft and flexible, while the soles showcase sturdy rubber with reliable traction. Inside, they have fleecy faux shearling liners. These boots feel like wearing a warm puffy jacket as slippers, yet you can leave the house in them and still look stylish. (In fact, I get tons of compliments when I wear them.) They come in two ombre colorways: desert sunset or early sunrise. One reviewer wrote: "Love the comfy feel of these. Lightweight in true sanuk form, but practical and warm. I wear socks with them and sometimes I don’t...upon first try it seemed a little tight, but it loosened up by the end of the day. Love these! True fit 9.I plan on buying another color.” Available sizes: 5 to 11

6 The Best Lace-Up Slip-Ons Roxy Bayshore Slip-On Sneakers Amazon $50 See On Amazon What's great about them: When some slip-on sneakers come backed by more than 5,000 perfect five-star reviews, it’s time to pay attention. This washable pair from Roxy can be thrown in the machine and washed on a cold, gentle cycle, according to the brand. They feature a memory foam insole that’s nice and cushy, and the textile upper is breathable for all-day comfort. One reviewer wrote: “These shoes are so comfortable! Typically I have an extremely hard time finding shoes which are comfortable and I can wear, especially at work, all day. [...] The sole is exceptionally soft and it feels like walking on a cloud throughout the day. They have a slight arch so there is some support. They fit true to size. They wash well too. I now own 4 pair in a variety of colors and absolutely love them!” Available sizes: 5 to 11

7 The Best Ballet Flats Skechers Cleo Bewitch Ballet Flat Amazon $36 See On Amazon What's great about them: For an excellent blend of fashion and practicality, these cute ballet shoes are easy to wash yet look chic with a variety of outfits — and they're comfortable, too, according to reviewers. The footbeds feature air-cooled memory foam and the breathable fabric uppers boast flat-knit construction. What's more, they're available in four different colors and a nice range of sizes (including wide options). One reviewer wrote: "The memory foam insole is so comfy! I put these on as soon as they arrived. They felt like DearFoam slippers after wearing my Rothy’s all day! [...]I have always machine washed all my fabric shoes (gentle / hand wash cycle, mesh bag, air dry, no heat)@: sneakers, espadrilles, other Skechers slip-ons - you name it.” Available sizes: 5 to 11 (regular and wide)