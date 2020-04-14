Shopping
The 8 Best Machine-Washable Shoes On Amazon
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Keeping your favorite pair of shoes clean can be tricky — unless, of course, they're designed to be thrown right into the washing machine. But the best machine-washable shoes aren't just easy to launder — they also have all the other essential qualities that go into a good pair. When putting together this list, I focused on finding washable shoes that check off all or most of the following boxes:
- Well-cushioned: Whether you're running a quick errand or trekking around all day, proper cushioning will make you more comfortable and let you walk around without your feet getting sore. Padding, shock-absorption, and support are all important features.
- Breathable: You don't want your feet to get sweaty and sticky, even if your shoes are machine-washable. For this reason, it's helpful to have shoes with breathable fabric and well-ventilated construction.
- Grippy: Strong rubber soles and tough tread patterns will provide you with plenty of traction. This will offer grip and prevent you from falling.
Below, I've rounded up a list of the best machine-washable shoes in every category. For selections where it wasn't explicitly stated, I reached out to the brands to confirm that they're indeed machine washable. From everyday sneakers to cozy winter boots, read on to find the pair that fits you best.