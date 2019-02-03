For the past month, I've been dealing with the most hair static I've ever had in my life. If I even think about putting a brush to my strands, they poof out from my head like I just rubbed a balloon against them. Of course, I'm not the only one who deals with hair static from time to time — in dry weather, it seems like all my friends complain about unwanted flyaways, too. Luckily, there’s a pretty easy fix for us (and, if you’re reading this, for you, too). From creams to pomades to handy sheets, the best anti-static hair products impart moisture back into your hair, thereby preventing and reducing static.

What causes hair static?

Static occurs when your hair rubs against another object (like a hat, towel, or pillowcase, for instance) and swaps electrons with that object. Without an electricity conductor present, like moisture, your hair builds up a surplus of electrons — which are negatively charged, as you may remember from physics class — making each strand repel each other. (As you may also remember, two magnets with the same charge repel, while opposite charges attract.) Since humidity conducts electricity better than dry air, static hair tends to exacerbate during the dry winter months, or in dry conditions generally.

How to prevent & reduce hair static

Since dry hair is the culprit of static, the solution is luckily pretty simple — keep your hair well-moisturized. That’ll both reduce friction when your strands meet another object, and keep your hair neutrally charged.

As a general rule, look for products made with nourishing ingredients like coconut oil, argan oil, avocado oil, and shea butter. An even easier hack? Opt for products with the word “moisturizing” in the product name. Additionally, some dedicated anti-static products contain dimethicones, which create a smooth, slippery film over the cuticle. Dimethicones are an effective short-term solution for static, flyaways, and frizz; just be sure to watch the product out to prevent buildup, which can preclude moisture from entering the hair and actually exacerbate dryness over time.

Beyond hair products, consider swapping out your terry cloth towel for a microfiber towel. Not only does microfiber help your hair dry faster, but the plush, ultra-soft material creates less friction on your hair (and, therefore, less static, frizz, and damage). Sleeping on silk pillowcases (or satin pillowcases, as a budget-friendlier option) similarly creates a friction-free environment, so you’ll wake up to smoother, tamer hair.

Best hair products to prevent & reduce static

Obviously, the primary goal of most anti-static hair products is to add moisture back into your hair. Some products for dry hair, like primers, creams, and oils, work best as styling products on wet or damp hair, which seals the cuticle and keeps it from creating the friction that leads to static. Others, like mists, sheets, and pomades, are applied to dry hair to tame flyaways and frizzy hair after static has popped up. It's a good idea to have one of each in your rotation if static is a major issue for you — especially those ever-handy hair sheets.

Scroll on to find the best anti-static hair products for smoother, tamer hair.

1 Best Anti-Static Spray R+Co Foil Frizz & Static Control Spray Amazon $29 See On Amazon R+Co is a go-to brand for professional stylists, beauty editors, and other beauty insiders for their high-performance products with targeted benefits, such as this spray designed specifically to tame static (though it works equally well on run-of-the-mill flyaways and frizz). The formula combines conditioning vitamin E, argan oil, jojoba oil, and panthenol — aka vitamin B3, which works to improve moisture retention over time. A thermal protectant staves off damage and potential static from heat styling tools, should you choose to break out the blow dryer. Meanwhile, a dedicated anti-static agent keeps hair smooth and super-shiny. The formula is ultra-lightweight, so even the thinnest hair types will be able to use it, and it's sulfate- and cruelty-free, to boot. Bonus points for its delicious, fresh-from-the-salon smell. Rave review: “I couldn’t be happier with this. I got this from my hairdresser when I asked if I could do anything to combat static in my hair. She used this as the very last step after all other styling, including hairspray, was done and then told me to spray it on my hat, scarf, and coat. Worked like a dream. I pulled my wool hat in and off all through the evening of going in and out of buildings and taking my coat on and off and I didn’t have any static at all. Bonus that my hair felt dry and soft and clean. Couldn’t tell I had product in at all.”

2 Best Anti-Static Serum Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum Amazon $5 See On Amazon When it comes to anti-static serums, Amazon shoppers absolutely love this one from Garnier Fructis — it’s earned over 13,000 five-star reviews and counting. Although it markets itself as an anti-frizz serum, it also addresses a lot of the issues that lead to static. It's intensely moisturizing, thanks to the addition of argan oil, a heavy-duty hydrator rich in vitamin E and fatty acids that help to seal your hair cuticle. (If the hair cuticle is sealed, it won't cause as much friction, which will cut down on static.) You can use this serum on damp hair before drying, or as a smoothing oil once the static sets in. Just keep it away from your roots, especially if you've got thin hair — it can make your roots look greasy. Rave review: “I LOVE THIS STUFF! I have straight, thin hair and I love this. I use the TINIEST amount of this right after I shower and it is amazing. It smooths my hair and makes it [...] shiny. It feels so soft and I don’t get static as easily. It’s incredible. Just don’t use too much! It could get greasy. A tiiiiiny bit goes a looooong way.”

3 Best Anti-Static Hair Cream TIGI Bed Head After Party Soothing Cream Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you're more interested in attacking your static at the root (no pun intended), pick up TIGI's Bed Head After Party Soothing Cream. This leave-in cream contains a heady mix of conditioners, like castor oil, that coat your hair with moisture, which cuts down on the friction that leads to static. It has a yummy fruity smell and also makes hair smooth and shiny as silk. Use on damp hair. Rave review: “Best hair care product ever. I have straight hair and have issues with static electricity. On days that I use this product, my hair stays smooth and shiny for hours (without looking greasy!). Smells great, too.”

4 Best Anti-Static Hair Mist Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Amazon $28 See On Amazon With close to 23,000 five- star reviews, Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is one of the most beloved hair-care products on Amazon, period. This brilliantly formulated product uses heat-activated polymers that wrap each strand in a flexible protective barrier to stave away static and frizz, while also imparting hydration and mirror-like shine. According to the brand — and tens of thousands of reviewers — its smoothing and shine-enhancing effects last up to three days, even in extreme weather conditions (like humidity, dryness, and even rain storms). Since it’s heat-activated, this works perfectly as a heat protectant, but you can also use it to tame static as it pops up on dry hair. Rave review: “I purchased this for dry fly away static hair. Amazing results. I towel dried my hair and spritzed on the product..My hair is silky soft and the static [...] is gone. Whatever is in this product is amazing! Very lightweight feeling that makes your hair tangle free.”

5 Best Anti-Static Hair Sheets Nunzio Saviano Anti-Frizz Sheets Amazon $10 See On Amazon The greatest thing about these Nunzio Saviano Anti-Frizz Sheets (aside from the near-perfect praise they receive from beauty editors) is how portable and easy-to-use they are. Instead of having to sneak off to a bathroom to spritz on a spray or rub on an oil, these sheets let you cut static just about anywhere. The key is the coconut oil, which tames frizz and adds moisture instantly. They also contain natural UV filters to protect your hair from environmental aggressors, making these the ultimate-on-the-go product. Rave review: “Works amazing on flyaways without looking greasy!! will buy over and over.”