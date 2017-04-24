If your hair type is thin, you know that — as with every hair type — there are some products and work, and some products you should avoid like the plague, and this applies to everything from the best shampoos for thin hair to the best hair dryers for thin hair. For instance, people with a thin hair type should always say yes to sulfate-free shampoo and no to styling products that contain drying alcohol if they want smoother, softer hair. But, even more important is considering the type of hair dryer you choose, because that item is really the key component to ensuring your hair stays safe from the elements, and — if you want to — creating styles that give thin hair volume that lasts.

If you have thin hair, your hair dryer needs are a little different — you'll need one that isn't so hot it fries your hair, but is still powerful enough to quickly dry your hair — because a lengthy drying process can sap your hair of moisture.

A dryer with ceramic heating evenly distributes heat for faster drying and it's important to snag a dryer with a wattage that ranges from 600 to 2200 watts, which is ideal for thin hair. And, if you want some oomph and volume in your hair, a dryer that boasts static-reducing ionic technology is the way to create more body.

The tools you use on thin hair can mean the difference between healthy and unhealthy hair. These six hair dryers for fine hair feature all of the most important components you'll need to safely and effectively dry your hair with a little added volume.

1. xTava Voluminous Toolkit

Consider the xTava hair dryer essential: It reduces frizz (it features two heat settings, multiple speed settings, and a cool shot button), is a powerful 1875 watts, and has a 4.4-star rating after more than 539 reviews.

Rave review: "I absolutely love this hair dryer!! It’s so quite compared to what I have had in the past! Great value...and it was packaged so nicely!! Would recommend to anyone I know"

2. RUSK Engineering W8less Professional 2000 Watt Dryer

The less time your hair spends under extreme heat, the better. The Rusk dryer is unique in that it is infused with ceramic, which emits far-infrared heat, and uses an ionic generator for a more drying process that's kinder on your hair so you can say hello to hair that dries faster, without frizz and static.

Rave review: "I really love this hair dryer. I have to be careful what I use on my hair as I have full extensions. This is perfect! I feel that it doesnt get too hot yet quickly dries my hair. What use to take 45 min now takes half the time. Its not too heavy and leaves my hair feeling smooth. Great purchase!"

3. Revlon 1875 Volumizing Hair Dryer

This powerful 1875-watt hairdryer has got all the makings of a great dryer for thin hair, but at a fraction of the price. The ceramic coating helps it distribute heat evenly, so it's less likely to fry thin or fine hair, and the ionic technology creates smooth results. It features two heat settings and two speeds, along with a concentrator for straight styles and diffuser for waves and curls.

Rave review: "What I like about this hair dryer is that it doesn't fry your hair. I have somewhat thin, fragile hair; and many of the products I've tried have done some serious damage. Many of the other stylers/dryers are WAY too hot. This one has multiple settings,so you can choose how hot you need it to be."

4. Remington Pearl Ceramic Hair Dryer

Using pearl technology and ionic conditioning, the 1875-watt Remington Pearl Ceramic Hair Dryer promises 40 percent faster drying time, less frizz, and more shine. This dryer has three heat settings, two speed settings, and is estimated to last three times longer than standard dryers — it also comes with a four-year warranty.

Rave review: "love this hair dryer. for fine thin hair, being able to control the heat intensity is KEY! This does the job, and I'm very happy I got such a great hair dryer."

5. John Frieda Full Volume Hair Dryer

With a titanium ceramic-coated grilled, 1875 watts, and high voltage advanced ionic conditioning, the John Frieda Full Volume Hair Dryer delivers big on its promise of increasing hair volume and adding bounce and shine to hair. Keep the temperature on low/cool and set your hair with a cold shot at the end for maximum gloss.

Rave review: "I have thin hair and this dryer did an awesome job w giving me lots of volume. I'm happy to have given it a try. Keeper."

6. Elchim 3900 Healthy Ionic Ceramic Hair Dryer

The Elchim 3900 Hair Dryer is designed for all hair types, but its powerful advanced Italian engineering, 2000 watt AC motor, and ionic ceramic system make it especially delicate on fine hair. This dryer reduces drying time by 30 percent and actually helps increase hair's hydration and eliminate static and frizz.

Rave review: "Splurged on myself when I bought this 2 years ago after my old inexpensive dryer bit the dust. Who knew there could be such a difference in hairdryers?! I have thoroughly enjoyed using it. Dries my hair quickly. Has plenty of power. The two vents/airflow director attachments are helpful. So happy I have it when I need to get ready quickly."