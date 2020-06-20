In a lot of ways, the best leggings for thick thighs are the best leggings, period. Breathable fabrics, comfortable waistbands, and hidden pockets are typically at the top of everyone's leggings-related wishlists. That said, there are two qualities that might be especially important when shopping for larger thighs: silhouette and stretch.

First, let's talk about the silhouette. Size isn't the only factor that determines the fit. Certain pants are just shaped differently, so in this case, you want to look for pairs that have extra room towards the upper legs. Since you can't exactly try them on, consult the reviews section to see what past buyers are saying about them.

Next, opt for extra stretchy fabrics instead of constrictive ones. That way, even if the silhouette is not a perfect fit, you'll still be comfortable. Most of these pairs contain anywhere from 10% to 20% spandex, which offers stretch without compromising on quality. (In other words, they're still largely squat-proof.)

According to both reviewers and the above criteria, these are the best leggings for thick thighs made from durable, high-quality materials.

1 The Overall Best Leggings For Thick Thighs CompressionZ High-Waisted Leggings Amazon $30 See On Amazon Working out, running errands, lounging around the house — no matter what you're doing, these CompressionZ leggings are largely considered the best option. They're made from four-way stretch fabric that's built for breathability and an opaque appearance with 13% spandex-like material in the body. They also have chafe-free stitching, tons of unique color and pattern options, and a zipper pocket in the back of the waistband. One reviewer wrote: "I love these! They feel great on and I want to throw out all of my other workout pants. Wish I could afford to do that. Want more! [...] My thighs are larger than most people my size, but waist is smaller than most [...] These are perfect." Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

2 The Best Workout Leggings Redqenting High-Waist Workout Leggings Amazon $25 See On Amazon Because they're stretchy, breathable, sweat-wicking, and made with cute ventilation holes, these are your best option if you're looking for a great pair of workout pants. They also have an extra-thick high waistband and are squat-proof and compressing to prevent underwear lines. Get them in black, orange, gray, navy, brown, or pink. One reviewer wrote: "I am 5 ft 5 inches, 140 pounds, and my thighs have always been a huge problem because my waist says I should be one size, but then my thighs never fit in bottoms. [...] they are really stretchy and form to your body. [...] I'm also surprised that they don't feel like they will rip or tear when I squat down because of how tight they do feel, but the material is really great. Best leggings I've ever had!" Available sizes: Small - Large

3 The Most Comfortable Fabric Just My Size Stretch Jersey Legging Amazon $27 See On Amazon They’re made from 90% cotton and 10% spandex — and they’re woven into a buttery, tag-free jersey texture — so these Just My Size leggings are “very soft and comfortable,” according to reviewers. They also skip the athletic-looking seams and have classic, open-leg ankles, so they’re easy to incorporate into your everyday outfits. All of that said, the reason they’re on this list is because they’re specifically designed for curves, both in their stretch and their silhouette. Get them in black or charcoal heather. One reviewer wrote: “I love the fit. I'm over 400 and 5'11. I bought two pair of the 5x. The go over my large thighs, hips and butt. You can't go wrong there. They are long enough for this cold weather. I think I found a winner. I will buy two of each color.” Available sizes: 1X — 5X

4 The Best Leggings To Wear As Pants No Nonsense Cotton Shaping Legging Amazon $20 See On Amazon Since they're made from a thick cotton-blend fabric and come in solid black, these No Nonsense leggings are a great choice for everyday wear. Pair them with a sweater, a T-shirt, or a dress, the options are endless. They're also machine-washable and have flat seams — plus the 20% spandex makes them stretchy and comfortable all day. One reviewer wrote: "Great fit for pears. [...] It's really difficult for me to find pants that fit my thighs without being huge at the waist. The large fit my waist and stretch to fit my thighs. Because my waist is small, the compression top doesn't really compress anything. They just fit comfortably. [...] I have now purchased multiple pairs of these after the first pair, and they've become my daily leggings." Available sizes: Small - 2X

5 A Pair Of Basic Leggings With Plenty Of Stretch Rainbeau Curves Basix Legging Amazon $28 See On Amazon These Rainbeau Curves leggings have a 4.3-star rating overall and hundreds of reviews. The durable polyester contains 12% spandex for stretch and comfort, while the wide waistband prevents rolling and riding up. Choose from black or charcoal colors. One reviewer wrote: "If you are a curvy woman in the classic sense, meaning that you carry your weight in your buttocks and thighs like I do, then these are perfect. Ample room for my legs without the waist being so big that they fall down. They stay in place all day long. They aren't medical grade compression, but they are the best leggings I've come across." Available sizes: 18 - 32

6 The Best Capris IUGA High-Waist Yoga Pants Amazon $22 See On Amazon Looking for a pair of capris with dual side pockets? Look no further than IUGA high-waist yoga pants. These are a best-seller with four-way stretch fabric and gentle compression. Last but not least, reviewers rave about the durability. Get them in your choice of seven different colors. One reviewer wrote: "Hourglass shape with thick thighs and a booty, so fabric usually stretches pretty thin when I bend over. Not these, they are NOT SEE THRU AT ALL. I am so thankful I finally found something that works! Now excuse me while I go buy 10 more pairs!" Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

7 The Best Scrunch Leggings AIMILIA Butt Lifting Sport Tights Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re on social media, you’ve likely seen the peach-butt leggings trend; these types of leggings use an extra-wide waistband and a center seam to accentuate your butt, and according to reviewers, this pair of sport tights is a great option for thicker thighs. The four-way stretch fabric flexes with your body and your movements without becoming see-through, but it’s still breathable, moisture-wicking, and cooling for workouts. They also come in tie-dye patterns as well as solid colors. One reviewer wrote: “I was definitely skeptical but damn! My butt and legs look amazing and now I want them in every color! I’m 5’8 and weight 150 and have an athletic build with large thighs and butt.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large