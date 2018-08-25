If you're dealing with premature hair loss, you know how frustrating it can be to treat. What can be equally as frustrating is trying to find hair products that will actually help remedy thinning or breaking locks. To help you navigate the confusing world of hair loss, I reached out to Manhattan-based dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner and used his recommendations to find the best shampoo and conditioner for hair loss.

Before deciding on the best shampoo for thinning hair, you'll want to figure out what the underlying cause is. According to Dr. Zeichner, the most common causes of hair loss are chronic tension on the hair follicles, breakage from chemical process treatments — which include perms, relaxers, or hair dye — and severe dandruff or scalp psoriasis. Chronic medial conditions, such as autoimmune diseases, are also a common reason for hair loss, so if you're unsure of the cause, it's important to see a doctor to rule out other possible conditions.

Dr. Zeichner recommends choosing a shampoo and conditioner that matches the issue you're experiencing. If you have thinning or shedding hair, he says to opt for strengthening products made with keratin or to choose one infused with vitamins and antioxidants, as these can all strengthen strands and create a better environment for your hair follicles to function.

If you have flakiness or dryness, Dr. Zeichner notes that it's a good idea to use anti-dandruff shampoos, rather than hydrating products, because they're specifically made to treat inflammation and yeast on the scalp — two underlying causes of dandruff. One ingredient to look for in these options is Zinc Pyrithione. "It's very important to choose the appropriate type of shampoo for your hair type," he says. "The wrong one may not get to the root of your scalp issue."

By picking one of the options below, you'll be able to wash your hair knowing that your shampoo and conditioner is helping — not hurting — your strands.

Editor’s note: If you’re concerned about hair loss, be sure to consult your doctor.

1 DermaChange Thick & Full Shampoo & Conditioner DermaChange Hair Growth Shampoo and Conditioner Amazon $30 See On Amaozn Best for: Thin, fine, or shedding hair, as well as color-treated hair Key features: The Thick & full Hair Growth set by DermaChange is a go-to option for hair loss and thinning strands — it's chock-full of vitamins and oils that promote hair regrowth and prevent loss by hydrating, strengthening, and thickening strands with natural ingredients. The formula is gentle and sulfate-free formula, so it's a safe choice for color-treated hair and sensitive scalps. What fans say: “This is the best product for hair, EVER! Makes my hair full and I don't have to wash everyday. Stylist showed me new growth coming in with this. BUY IT!”

2 Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Amazon $15 See On Amazon Best for: Dandruff. Key features: This classic anti-dandruff shampoo by Nizoral uses ketoconazole, an anti-fungal medication, to treat flaking, scaling, itching, and inflammation caused by seborrheic dermatitis, and it even targets any dandruff-causing yeast that may be on the scalp. Still, it’s gentle enough to use on fine or thinning hair, and won’t leave it feeling oily or weighed down. Use it just twice a week between regular shampoos to manage dandruff. What fans say: “Amazing shampoo! My dermatologist prescribed me this shampoo to fight hair loss and I love it! The shampoo is targeted to fight hair loss and in addition it has helped me keep my hair less oily.”

3 Maple Holistic's Sage Shampoo and Tea Tree Conditioner Set For Colored Hair Maple Holistics Dry Scalp Shampoo and Conditioner Amazon $21 See On Amazon Best for: Color-treated hair, thin hair, or dandruff caused by yeast on the scalp Key features: This sage shampoo and tea tree conditioner set by Maple Holistics is full of good-for-your-scalp nutrients. The shampoo is made with hydrating argan oil, antioxidant-packed green tea, and moisturizing jojoba oil, as well as anti-fungal ingredients that soothe inflammation and fight dandruff caused by yeast. The conditioner is infused with keratin and vitamin B5 for repairing, moisturizing, and strengthening strands, as recommended by Dr. Zeichner. This option is also sulfate- and paraben-free, making it a great option for color-treated and fine hair. What fans say: “I was having issues with an itchy, flaky scalp my hair was coming out in clumps. [...] I just finished the bottles and it’s made a world of difference! No more flakiness, much less itching and the hair loss has slowed WAY down.”

4 OGX Anti-Breakage Shampoo & Conditioner OGX Anti-Breakage Keratin Shampoo and Conditioner Amazon $21 See On Amazon Best for: Severe breakage and thinning hair Key features: Dr. Zeichner recommends the keratin oil shampoo and conditioner by OGX for thinning or fine hair that needs extra strength. This budget-friendly option uses keratin proteins mixed with argan oil to nourish, condition, and strengthen strands, which may help reduce breakage, increase elasticity, and add shine. What fans say: “I was getting frustrated with my dry, flyaway hair that was breaking, getting in my eyes and in general looking like dandelion fluff. 2 uses and my hair fells [sic] thicker, is more controlled and seems to have stopped breaking. I am impressed."

5 Pura D’Or Anti-Thinning Shampoo Pura D'Or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo Amazon $30 See On Amazon Best for: Thinning and shedding hair Key features: Although it has a high price tag, reviewers are pleased with this shampoo that’s formulated with natural botanicals that work to prevent hair loss and thinning, like saw palmetto and rosemary extract. The addition of argan oil works to add hydration (which can help prevent breakage) and green tea extract offers antioxidant benefits to leave hair protected. What fans say: “No more hair loss!! Shampoo works! It smells nice and really does what it says. Haven't noticed any more hair loss or thinning of hair since using it. Will purchase again.”