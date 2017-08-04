Perfectly imperfect tousled beach waves can make you look (and feel) like you spent the morning with your toes in the sand — even if you're stuck at the office. But to create them, you've got to have the right tools. The best curling irons for beach waves usually consist of a wave plate, multiple barrels, or a rotating wand that leaves you with loose waves that look perfectly casual instead of seriously polished. While it's true that you'll benefit most from applying a styling product like mousse or sea salt spray first, there's no denying that a quality curling iron is the holy grail where beachy waves are concerned.

To get the perfect beach waves, start with damp hair that has been towel-dried, apply the styling product of your choice, and decide if you want to dry your hair with a hair dryer or diffuser or let it dry naturally. Once your hair is dry (and only when it's dry — never use a curling iron on wet hair or you risk breakage and split ends), curl one 1 to 2-inch sections of hair. For the most natural results, be sure to vary the direction of the curls. When you're finished, set your hair with a light hairspray — and you're done.

Now that you're armed with a few key tips, scroll on the shop the best curling irons and wands for easy, beachy waves. From automatic styling tools that do the work for you to tiny, travel-sized wavers that are easy to pack, you're bound to find a tool that suits your hair type and styling skills, ahead.

1. Best Deep Waver: Bed Head Massive Shine Wave Artist

This Bed Head deep waver uses tourmaline and ceramic plates to create glossy, frizz-free waves while minimizing the risk of damage. This tool heats up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and has multiple temperature settings and a tangle-free cord. And, thanks to its dual voltage, you can take it with you on your travels, worldwide.

One reviewer raved, "I’m in love! I have long, fine hair that doesn’t hold curl very well. It tends to be very straight and I always have it back in a pony or up in a messy bun because it has no volume. This wave iron gives it tons of body and volume. It’s like magic! [...]"

2. Best Clampless Wand: The Bed Head Rock N' Roller Curling Wand

Another styling tool that uses ceramic and tourmaline to reduce damage and frizz, the Bed Head Rock N' Roller Curling Wand comes at a great price. Create either loose curls or beachy waves using the wand's innovative, round barrel shape, as opposed to a tricky-to-maneuver clamp, all while enhancing your hair's natural volume. For loose curls, wrap sections of hair around the balls — slightly tighter and more structured curls can be achieved by placing hair in between each of the balls. This iron also comes with a bonus mitt to keep your hand safe from burns.

One reviewer commented, "The big bumps make the clampless curling iron much easier to use. I have a tapered clampless one as well and it is a nightmare to use. This is much easier and the curls you get are not uniform and I think that makes the overall result look much better and more natural."

3. For Hair That Won't Hold Curls: REVLON 3-Barrel Ceramic Jumbo Waver

This three-barrel hair waver boasts a tourmaline ceramic coating to minimize damage and increase shine. It creates slightly tighter-looking waves than a wand, so it might be a better choice if your hair struggles to maintain a curl. Nearly 6,000 Amazon users have added this hair tool to their beauty arsenals and the 4.2-star overall rating speaks for itself. One reviewer raves, "Ive always wanted to get that perfect "Beach wave" look with my thin hair, and this really gives you that wavy, thick look! Ive been through a couple of hair wavers/crimpers and this one gives me what I've been wanting."

4. The Easiest To Use: Kiss Products Instawave Automatic Ceramic Curling Iron

If you consider yourself seriously challenged when it comes to your hair styling skills, don't worry: This automatic curling iron literally does the work for you, thanks to its rotating wand. For beach waves, simply hold the curling iron at an angle, section off 1 or 2 inches of hair, and place your hair along the front of the barrel. Push a simple button on the handle, and the wand will begin rotating until it wraps the entire section. Then hold it until you hear a beep and gently pull down, releasing the wave. It couldn't be easier. Nearly 4,000 Amazon reviewers have tried out this curling iron for beach waves.

One fan raves, "I have never had more perfect beach waves!! This is so easy to use and cuts down my time getting ready."

5. Best Flat Iron/Curling Iron: The KIPOZI 2-in-1 Straightener & Curling Iron

One hair hack according to pro stylists is to invest in a flat iron with rounded tips so you can straighten hair and create loose waves using the same tool. (That's a money-saving tip, too.) That's where this two-in-one styler from Kipozi comes in. Using 3-D, nano-titanium floating plates, it efficiently straightens hair with one pass or creates beachy, natural looking waves with a slight twisting motion.

Impressively, this tool has a rare 4.9-star overall rating on Amazon. One fan commented, "I've been using a straightening iron to create waves for a long time, but the waves were never as nice as with this iron. The curvature of a regular straightening iron is almost non existent so it's easy to unintentionally create kinks, but with this it's almost impossible to do so. This is such a well made tool, everything about it is well thought out from material to dust bag and packaging."

6. Best Basic Curling Iron: The Bed Head Curlipops Curling Wand

If you're looking for a classic, no-frills curling wand, you can't go wrong with the Bed Head Curlipops Curling Wand (especially at such a great price point). The 1-inch wand heats up to 400 degrees, cuts down on frizz using tourmaline and ceramic plates, and comes with a bonus heat protective glove. Reviewers who say their straight hair never holds a curl rave about how this wand delivers beachy waves that last. In fact, over 2,000 reviewers gave it a perfect five-star rating.

It's important to note that you can't adjust the temperature settings on this tool, so make sure your hair type is compatible with the extreme heat this wand provides. It also comes in a variety of other barrel sizes and colors.

7. Best Mini Hair Waver: The Conair Mini Waver

Take your beach waves on the go with this mini waver from Conair. It's exactly what it sounds like: a tiny, travel-friendly wave-creator that heats up fast and is easy to pack. It heats up to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and provides gentle, even heat using ceramic contoured plates; plus, it comes in a cute, pink color.

If you're interested in more travel-friendly hot tools, be sure to check out Conair's other pint-sized stylers, like their best-selling mini blow dryer and mini flat iron, which can also be used to create loose waves.