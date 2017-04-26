Natural Afro-textured hair is absolutely beautiful all on its own, but there's nothing wrong with giving your locks a makeover with a new color if that's something you want to do. Before you go forward with your plans for a hair color change, though, it's worth looking into the best hair dyes for natural hair, which are formulated with moisture-rich ingredients that add vibrancy while locking in hydration. That way, you can add flair to your 'do without sacrificing its curl pattern or overall health.

After all, going from dark brown to blonde or even a bold hue like bright red or rich plum can have major consequences if you're not careful. Textured African-American or Black hair tends to be naturally dry, so it's important to choose the right coloring treatment when dyeing your hair at home to avoid damage and dryness. Using a product with too many harsh chemicals can lead to breakage and unwanted frizziness, too. So, to give your hair the moisture it craves, you'll want a coloring kit chock full of nourishing and strengthening ingredients like argan oil, avocado oil, jojoba oil, shea butter, and vitamin E, and made without harsh chemicals like ammonia, sulfates, and peroxide, whenever possible to cut down on the potential for damage.

Don't let the fear of ruining your texture stop you from giving your mane a bold, new look if you're looking to change things up. These hair dyes for natural hair are safe options that will hydrate and protect your strands throughout the coloring process.

1 This Moisturizing Permanent Dye With 10,000+ Ratings Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Color Nourishing Hair Color Creme Amazon $9 See On Amazon Delivering color with a hydrating boost, Garnier's Nutrisse Ultra Color collection boasts some of the best moisture-rich ingredients in hair care, including avocado, olive, and shea oils. It also comes with a separate ampoule filled with grapeseed oil for an added dose of moisture and shine. Plus, the drip-free cream makes for easy at-home hair coloring that actually lasts — and the 8,000+ Amazon shoppers who left a five-star rating or review would agree. This hair color is available in 20 shades, from jet black to creamy caramel, all designed to create vibrant results on dark hair. What fans love: “Applied it on my natural black hair and it turned out very well. It made my color vividly bold black and the creme, oil and conditioner that came with it made my hair feel so soft and easy to manage. Will totally use it again!” Available shades: 20

2 This Easy-To-Use, Three-Step Permanent Dye Kit From Shea Moisture Shea Moisture Nourishing Hair Color Kit Amazon $18 See On Amazon Looking for an ammonia- and sulfate-free hair color that gently treats hair? Consider Shea Moisture's coloring system. The easy-to-use, three-step kit (which comprises the cream color, a developer, and a moisture mask) is formulated with shea butter and soy proteins, which work to both moisturize and strengthen your hair. Plus, its no-drip formula means no mess, but all the color in an at-home kit. This hair color comes in a range of beautiful shades, including blonde, auburn, and black. (Some of the shades are currently out of stock on Amazon, but keep checking back to see if they’ve restocked!) What fans love: “THIS WAS THE BEST HAIR DYE PURCHASE I HAVE EVER MADE. Two easy steps, the dye didnt drip like others do -it was cream based, washing it out was not messy--this was GREAT!! They also included a Porosity packet which made my hair feel so silky and moisturized. End result = MY hair color exceeded my expectations and it still looks AWESOME. This product was great on my natural hair.” Available shades: 7

3 This Permanent Hair Dye From Clairol’s Natural Hair Line Clairol Professional Texture & Tones Permanent Hair Color Amazon $7 See On Amazon Formulated specifically for naturalistas, Clairol Textures & Tones line includes 15 different shades of red, brunette, and blonde, plus a gorgeous plum. The ammonia-free formula is enriched with jojoba oil and five botanical extracts, including jasmine, nutmeg, and aloe, for vibrant shine and moisture, while the included conditioner boosts your hair’s softness and strength. Reviewers say the drip-free squeeze bottle makes the formula super easy to apply, and the color remains vivid and bright, even after several washes. What fans love: “I'm usually honey blonde but wanted to try something new. This color is easy to apply, true to color and has been holding up great. I just ordered it again!” Available shades: 15

4 This Permanent Dye Made With Nourishing Argan Oil Creme of Nature Exotic Shine Color Amazon $9 See On Amazon Available in eight vibrant shades, Creme of Nature's Exotic Shine Hair Color uses a healthy dose of nourishing argan oil, which is rich in fatty acids and vitamins, to add moisture, shine, and strength to your hair. This “game-changing” product, according to one customer, is free of ammonia, as well. What fans love: “Been using this color for about 3 years now & I LOVE it! I get sooooo many compliments on daily & it looks so natural! Really makes my waves pop.” Available shades: 8

5 This Ultra-Vibrant, Budget-Friendly Permanent Hair Dye For Natural Hair SoftSheen-Carson Dark and Lovely Go Intense! Ultra Vibrant Color Amazon $6 See On Amazon Dark & Lovely's Go Intense color is not only super pigmented, but it's more nourishing than their other hair dyes. Adding shine and visible color to naturally dark hair, the creme gel is infused with shea butter, avocado oil, and olive oil to keep hair ultra-soft, smooth, and nourished. Reviewers with sensitive skin and scalps report that the formula doesn’t itch or burn upon application, too. Choose from seven shades that gorgeously complement darker skin tones, like Passion Plum, Radiant Copper, and Spicy Red. Plus, you can’t beat that $6 price tag. What fans love: “I did a major cut this spring, so I decide to brighten the color of my hair to make it pop! I took it from natural brown to this Radiant Copper and received so many compliments!!!!! Easy step by step instructions and great result!” Available shades: 7