The convenience and affordability of press-on nails has endeared them to busy celebs and cost-conscious beauty aficionados. And, when you compare them to a traditional gel or acrylic manicure, they can often cause less damage to your nails without you having to shell out $40 for a manicure. But, whether you're into short, minimalist manicures or long, intricately designed tips, you can find an impressive selection of the best press-on nails right on Amazon.

The right press-on nails for you will be easy to apply and shape to your preferred style, whether that’s stiletto, round, coffin, or oval. They’ll also match the effort level you want to put into your manicure. While some press-on nails come pre-painted with specific colors, there are also customizable nails you can paint with a polish you already own, if you have a classic hue you love or are dedicated to a neutral.

But before you get to the fun part (shopping), one important tip. For press-on nails that last, it's all about using the right glue. Use a cheap one, and your nails might fall off within a day or two. The best glues for press-on nails, on the other hand, can last up to a few weeks. And while many packs of nails will come with their own glue, it's much better to stock up on a higher quality formula, especially if you plan on doing your own press-on manicures frequently.

1. The Best French Press-On Nails Kiss Everlasting French Nail Kit (28 Pieces) Amazon $5 See On Amazon A classic French manicure never goes out of style, and the Kiss Everlasting French Nail Kit makes it easy to do your own in just a few minutes. The kit comes with 28 nails, so you'll have backups in case any fall off, as well as a mini nail file, nail glue, and a manicure stick. The tab at the end of each nail makes application an easier, less messy process, while the non-chip coating ensures your manicure never cracks or fades. There's a reason Kiss's French nail kits are such a timeless favorite. Most customers say these nails last around two weeks, though one person wrote that "they last 4-6 weeks." Another reviewer commented, "I was even able to hand wash my baby's cloth diapers while wearing these and they never came off."

2. The Best Customizable Coffin Nails ECBASKET Coffin Nails (500 Pieces) Amazon $6.99 See On Amazon For those who find stiletto nails too long and dramatic, but short nails too, well, short, there are coffin nails. For under $10, you'll get 500 coffin-shaped nails (50 sets of 10) in this set (choose from clear, white, or natural). But here's the catch: they're unpolished. However, for DIY-manicurists who prefer to mix up their nails frequently, this is actually a good thing. You can file, clip, and paint them to create whatever design or style you want. One reviewer wrote, "Much to my [surprise], it's been 2 weeks and I am still wearing the same set. They have been through showers, dish washing, house chores, normal daily activities, office work and I have only had one pop off." Another fan raved, "I’ve found my forever nails. They are the absolute most sturdy nails I have ever came across ... You are still able to cut and file to desired length and shape, without having to worry about it bending or snapping."

3. The Best Customizable Oval Nails Kiss Products Full Cover Nails (100 Pieces) Amazon $6 $5 See On Amazon Another great customizable set for the DIY manicurist, these oval-shaped nails can be painted or embellished however you like. The set comes with 100 nails and a 7-day nail glue, and they're easy to file or trim depending on your preferences. When cared for properly, reviewers say these nails will last for a week. These have made it into the nail kits of more than 2,000 Amazon reviewers, who have given them a glowing, 4.5-star overall rating. According to one reviewer, "These nails look great and are easy to apply. They obviously don’t last as long as acrylic, but the glue is strong and if you’re careful with them they’ll last. The glue also didn’t damage my real nails the way acrylics do. I’m definitely going to keep buying these.”

5. The Best Stiletto Press-On Nails CoolNail Extra Long Sharp Stiletto Press On Nails (24 Pieces) Amazon $7 $6.99 See On Amazon If you love long, talon-like nails, prepare to be amazed with these under-$10 press-ons from CoolNail. These extra-long nails, which can be filed or painted, come in 14 epic designs for a professional-looking, but totally effortless manicure from home. There are solid shades (in colors like classic red, lime green, and bright orange), several crystal-encrusted designs, and a French set, as well. Just make sure you pick up a good bottle of glue, since these don't come with any of their own. Each pack contains 24 nails. "All fake nails have their flaws but these by far are the most perfect nails I have ever bought," raved one reviewer. Another wrote, "I expected them to be thin because they were cost efficient but you can add acrylic coating if you really want them to be thicker. I wear them 'as is' because I don't mind ... With these, there is no shaping or polishing necessary. Just glue them on! Very convenient."

6. The Best Short Stiletto Nails Kiss Gold Finger Gel Glam Black Stiletto Nails (24 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you love the stiletto look, but don't want a set of press-ons quite as long as the set above, these Kiss Gold Finger nails offer a great compromise. Sold in a timeless black shade, they have a medium-length, a pointed tip, and a glossy, gel-like finish. They're also easy to trim or file, if you want to alter the shape or length. "Actually feels like nails are painted with gel polish making them look and feel like you went to salon," one reviewer wrote. Several others reported that they lasted between one and two weeks, with proper care.

7. The Prettiest Nail Art ArtPlus Press On Nail Kit (24 Pieces) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Got a special occasion coming up? Or maybe you just like things fancy. In any case, these ArtPlus press-ons are just the right amount of glittery — not gaudy. Sold in sets of 24, they come in several different metallic-accented designs, like the pink and gold, pictured, or silver with black swirls. "I love this set, it's so pretty & when I have them on I get compliments on them because they truly look so real," raved one reviewer. Another wrote, "I put these on eight days ago and they're still tight."

