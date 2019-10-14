When you're walking for long periods of time — whether you're working, exploring a new city, or running errands in your hometown — good shoes are absolutely critical. Even more critical? Shoes with good cushioning so your feet don't ache at the end of the day. The best cushioned walking shoes offer a combination of soft footbeds, shock-absorbing midsoles, and extra features like padded tongues or heels.

While shopping around, the first thing to look at is material. The softest, most well-cushioned walking shoes will be constructed with high-quality footbeds made from materials such as EVA foam, gel, dual-density polyurethane, or OrthoLite. The midsoles will feature shock-absorbing properties which allow your foot to rebound from the ground more smoothly, thus reducing foot fatigue and preventing metatarsal pain.

In addition to cushioning, you want your walking shoes to have sturdy soles with good traction so you can walk long distances without them wearing out easily, and so you won't have to worry about slipping and falling. Genuine rubber is usually one of the best materials for soles since it's grippy and offers great traction.

To help you find the perfect choice, I've scoured Amazon and put together a list of the best cushioned walking shoes I could find, in a wide range of styles. I made sure each one has all of the qualities above, along with excellent reviews, so you can find the right pair for your needs.

1 The Best Overall OluKai Pehuea Slip-On Shoes Amazon $85 See On Amazon What's great about them: With almost 1,300 ratings, these cushioned walking shoes are a lowkey luxe favorite. Fans say they love not only that they're comfortable but breathable, too, so your feet don't get hot and sweaty. They're made with strong rubber soles and a dual-density polyurethane footbed that's designed to be soft on top and shock-absorbing underneath. Best of all, they're available in your choice of leather or mesh, and a wide variety of colors. A helpful review: "My feet tend to always hurt with much walking unless I'm wearing running shoes or hiking boots. I decided to try these for a couple of days of walking on a trip to Boston recently and they were great! It was 94 degrees, but my feet did not overheat (I wore no-see socks with them). Most importantly, I also didn't get my usual arch/foot pain. Less importantly, they are super cute and can be worn with a skirt, shorts, pants, etc.” Available colors: 18

2 The Best Budget Option Skechers Go Walk 4 Kindle Slip-On Amazon $40 See On Amazon What's great about them: These Skechers slip-ons are some of the best budget walking shoes out there. Like the first selection, they're enormously popular on Amazon, with more than 4,000 ratings; however, they're sold at roughly half the price. Although they're a slight step down from the OluKais, reviewers say they're still extremely durable — and comfortable, too. They're constructed with soft foam cushioning over springy yoga mat-inspired midsoles for stellar shock absorption. On top of that, they have rubber soles combined with mesh uppers for ventilation and moisture management. A helpful review: “I wore these every day for 3 weeks on a European tour and my feet never tired! [...] Walked In the rain and dry weather. Hiked rocky, gravely, muddy, dry dirt, all terrain with no issues [...] Stayed super comfy! Never experienced shin splits or foot/leg problems.” Available colors: 5

3 The Best Sneakers ASICS Gel-Excite 4 Running Shoe Amazon $70 See On Amazon What's great about them: If you're looking for a comfortable pair of sneakers, look no further than these gel cushion shoes from ASICS. With more than 2,700 reviews, the popular sneakers showcase a maximum cushioning style that's super comfortable, whether you're using them for running, walking, or simply traipsing around town. The mesh upper portion is breathable so your feet don't get sweaty, and they have EVA foam midsoles for shock absorption, too. Additionally, they have tough rubber soles and come in a wide range of colors. A helpful review: "They provide great support for running on the treadmill, and work great for biking or for the group training classes that I take. I feel like I'm walking tall and my feet are feeling cushioned and happy when I wear these. Definitely recommend!" Available colors: 11

4 The Best Loafers Clarks Cheyn Madi Slip-On Loafer Amazon $63 See On Amazon What's great about them: Constructed with ultra-soft cushioning, these women's slip-on loafers offer a comfortable way to stay on your feet for hours at a time. Made from leather, they have durable construction paired with a comfy OrthoLite footbed and shock absorption, too. Multiple reviewers noted that they wear these at work, sometimes for 10- or 12-hour shifts, and their feet don't get sore. On top of that, fans say that the smooth upper portion lets you wipe them clean if you happen to spill something on them. A helpful review: "These fit perfectly and were comfortable for all day wear (standing for 8 straight) right out of the box. I have plantar fasciitis in my right foot so I need shoes with proper cushion and support. [Clarks] delivers again." Available colors: 8

5 The Best Boots STQ Combat Boots Lace-Up Ankle Booties Amazon $48 See On Amazon What's great about them: Reviewers say these cushioned women's boots offer an exceptional degree of comfort paired with style, too. They feature synthetic leather (that's fully vegan) made from durable polyurethane that doesn't scuff easily, and a soft padded collar that's warm while still being breathable. The sturdy soles showcase anti-skid rubber, and they're designed with cute buckles and decorative zippers on the side. A helpful review: "These boots are so cute! I can’t wait to wear them next month when fall fits. It runs a little bigger than my usual shoe size but it fits my wide feet. The shoes are high quality and I can’t imagine it ever breaking. It is comfortable and I feel like I can walk in them for hours without pain." Available colors: 3

6 The Best Dress Shoes LifeStride Suki Pump Amazon $50 See On Amazon What's great about them: If you want a pair of shoes that are dressy but still comfortable enough to walk around in all day, these comfortably stylish heels are just the ticket. Designed with a 2.75-inch pump, they're made with a faux leather upper for durability and a chic crossover strap with hidden elastic that ensures your foot stays secure. The footbeds feature soft, well-cushioned support that molds to your feet over a shock-absorbing rubber sole, and customers say they're easy to break in. A helpful review: "I have wide feet and broke a bone in my foot a few years ago. Ever since then, anything with a heel has been my enemy. I got these shoes because I needed heels for an event, and I’m so glad I did! They’re comfortable and cute, functional and flirty. I was able to comfortably wear them all day. Would highly recommend.” Available colors: 6

7 The Best Sandals Ecco Yucatan Outdoor Off-Road Hiking Sandal Amazon $120 See On Amazon What's great about them: Boasting 7,600-plus reviews, these popular women's sandals offer a fantastic combination of style and comfort. They have durable nubuck leather uppers with contoured EVA foam in the footbed that's lightweight and extremely comfortable, per reviewers. The midsoles are injected with polyurethane foam for extra cushioning and shock absorption. The soles, which are constructed with tough rubber, feature lugs that give them traction, too. On top of that, they remain comfortable even after long periods of walking, according to fans. A helpful review: "I wore these shoes every day for three weeks while traveling in France. Most days we walked 5-9 miles and every step was comfortable -- on cobblestone streets, dirt paths, cracked sidewalks, up dozens of flights of stairs, in the rain, in the sun. They are just wonderful, comfortable and supportive. And they are really cute too. Something almost unheard of in comfortable shoes. Highly recommend." Available colors: 50

