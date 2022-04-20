I’m going to state the obvious: sneakers are having a moment. With everyone from Hailey Bieber to Kate Middleton calling themselves fans, it’s clear that sneakers are a true wardrobe essential for any and every aesthetic. Though plain white kicks are always in the fashion rotation — being mixed into tailored and casual looks alike — updated sneaker trends are constantly dropping. Got a pen? It’s time to take notes.
This season, a few newcomers are taking over the footwear game. For 2022, it’s all about being bold with your sneakers. Neons, color blocking, heavyweight platforms — they’re all in attendance and just waiting to join your athletic-inspired collection.
The most important thing to remember when it comes to how you style sneakers: there are no rules. Tracee Ellis Ross loves rocking neon kicks with polished suiting; Lizzo has worn hers on the red carpet multiple times; and Vanessa Hudgens loves the platform style you wore during the early aughts. Ahead, peruse these sneaker trends and more, along with inspiration from the coolest celebs.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.