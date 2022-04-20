I’m going to state the obvious: sneakers are having a moment. With everyone from Hailey Bieber to Kate Middleton calling themselves fans, it’s clear that sneakers are a true wardrobe essential for any and every aesthetic. Though plain white kicks are always in the fashion rotation — being mixed into tailored and casual looks alike — updated sneaker trends are constantly dropping. Got a pen? It’s time to take notes.

This season, a few newcomers are taking over the footwear game. For 2022, it’s all about being bold with your sneakers. Neons, color blocking, heavyweight platforms — they’re all in attendance and just waiting to join your athletic-inspired collection.

The most important thing to remember when it comes to how you style sneakers: there are no rules. Tracee Ellis Ross loves rocking neon kicks with polished suiting; Lizzo has worn hers on the red carpet multiple times; and Vanessa Hudgens loves the platform style you wore during the early aughts. Ahead, peruse these sneaker trends and more, along with inspiration from the coolest celebs.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Neons Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Pops of neon have infiltrated your 2022 wardrobe, from tips to toe. One of the easiest ways to integrate it into your look: a refreshing pop of color on your kicks.

Puma Kosmo Rider Sneakers Revolve $90 See on Revolve A single neon tone, like slime green, layered with neutrals, like black and white, make for a more wearable color splash.

Skater Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Take a page out of the sk8r boi handbook and opt for ultra-flat, low-top sneakers.

Lakai x Pacifico Telford White, Cyan, & Yellow Low Top Skate Shoes Zumiez $90 See on Zumiez Even when it comes to low-key skate shoes, think out of the box with color, opting for contrasting tones in a colorblock pattern.

Dad Sneakers Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Don’t worry, you don’t have to give up on your dad sneakers just yet. With a modest chunky sole and original ‘ugly’ design, choose from an array of retro styles from New Balance, Puma, Nike, and the like.

990v5 New Balance $185 See on New Balance There’s a reason that New Balance once adapted the slogan, “worn by supermodels in London and dads in Ohio.”

Colorblock Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When it comes to statement-making sneakers, the more color, the better. Opt for classic silhouettes with contrasting tones for the best presentation of the trend.

Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka Faux Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers Net-a-Porter $110 See on Net-a-Porter With their clean and structured shape, the Air Force 1 can take on a lot of color, without looking gaudy.

Monochromatic Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images Take a page from Bella Hadid’s playbook and mix saturated sneakers with everything from off-duty denim to tailored skirt suits.

Veja x Mansur Gavriel Campo Sneakers Shopbop $175 See on Shopbop Be it cherry red, rose pink, sky blue, or something else entirely, use your sneakers as a way to infuse some color into your look.

Skimmers Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Per Kate Middleton, sometimes the best kind of sneakers are the most subtle. The Dutchess often reaches for white-bright low-tops with a thin sole and unassuming profile.

Platforms Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images The early-aughts are alive and well, even in the shoe world. Case in point: literally hundreds of chunky, flatform sneakers that are available to shop now.

Run Star Motion Platform Converse $120 See on Converse Shop these wavy, moto-chic kicks that’ll make you look like a grade A badass.

Off-White Soles MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Regardless of the color of your sneakers, it’s a likely bet that the soles are bright white. Sneakerheads everywhere are challenging that notion as of late, opting for contrasting ivory soles, instead of a Mr. Clean white white.

Out Of Office Arrow Calfskin Sneakers Bergdorf Goodman $570 See on Bergdorf Goodman To make your off-white soles stand out even more, shop for a style that combines true white with cream-colored accents.

Embellished Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lizzo knows her way around a red carpet sneaker. Add a little more oomph to yours, by shopping for an eye-catching embellished style covered in all of the sparkly things.