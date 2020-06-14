There’s nothing easier than throwing on a pair of flip flops as you’re running out the door — and when you want comfort and stability, the best flip flops with arch support can help. For pain-free wear, look for flip flops with contoured footbeds that give your arches ample support. You may want to keep an eye out for cushioning as well, since it can help your feet feel better for longer periods of time. And since supportive sandals mean very little if you’re slipping and sliding while you walk (especially if you’re near the water), look for a pair with some traction.

Ideally your flip flops should be comfortable, and cushioning can really be a godsend in that area. Opt for materials like cork, which can mold to your feet, or EVA foam, which is shock-absorbing. Traction on the sole of the shoe is another important factor (especially if you need good flip flops for walking), since it ensures that your flip flops will have a good grip on a variety of different surfaces so you can continue to feel supported by your shoes. Flip flops with rubber outsoles and/or treads on the soles are your best bet.

These ten pairs of flip flops have thousands of reviews on Amazon. Tons of reviewers have praised these picks, reporting that they have plenty of arch support, and that they offer the ultimate combination of comfort, style, and ease.

1 OOFOS OOriginal Sandal OOFOS OOriginal Sandal Amazon $50 See On Amazon With more than 19,000 reviews on Amazon and an impressive 4.6-star rating overall, these OOFOS flip flops are favorites on the site. And it’s easy to see why: the shoes feature a footbed that literally cradles your arches, reducing stress on your feet, ankles, knees, and lower back. Best yet, OOFOS claims that the shoes absorb 37% more impact than traditional foam footwear, giving your feet a much-needed break. Texture on the soles of the shoes helps with traction. The unisex shoes come in five different colors. And they’re even machine-washable. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These are hands-down the best flip-flops I've ever had. They are soft, durable, and have great arch support.[...] I'm a customer for life." Available Sizes: 5 to 18

2 Birkenstock 43731 Gizeh Sandal Birkenstock 43731 Gizeh Sandal Amazon $100 See On Amazon Birkenstocks are known for being super comfortable, and these sandals from the brand certainly hit the mark. The sandals have a contoured footbed that cradles your feet in all the right places. Plus, the flip flops feature a cork midsole that actually molds to your feet as you wear them. The buckle closure allows you to adjust the strap to be as tight or as loose as you please. And the rubber sole is a must when it comes to providing traction. Amazon reviewers are big fans of these flip flops, hence their solid 4.6-star rating — among 18,000 and growing reviews. Choose from a wide range of colors and even some fun patterns, like snake. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I have several pairs of these, as they are my favorite shoe and I wear them all the time. I can't say enough wonderful things about Birks, and this particular thong sandal is the best! They are cute and comfortable. I have a bit of plantar fasciitis and these give me the arch support I need. I love how they mold to my feet... they become the perfect fit in a short period of time!" Available Sizes: 4 to 15-15.5, including narrow and half sizes

3 Skechers Reggae-Trailway Flip-Flop Skechers Reggae-Trailway Flip-Flop Amazon $37 See On Amazon Outdoor enthusiasts will love wearing these Skechers flip flops on their adventures. The lightweight flip flops are perfect for hiking or walking on trails, since they have a perforated mesh footbed that is supremely breathable. The footbed is also contoured for plenty of arch support. The shoes' rubber soles allow you to get a good grip on a variety of different surfaces — even wet ones. The sandals feature an adjustable hook-and-eye strap for a great fit. Choose from a few different dark and neutral-colored pairs. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This is the best sandal I’ve ever owned [...] It has a great arch support, the strap [furthest] from the front holds my foot securely so it doesn’t make that slapping noise with every step I take. It is a great walking shoe; comfortable from the minute I put it on in the morning to the last thing at night. I have them in every color available. When they are dirty or dusty I throw them in the washer and air dry for a brand new look!” Available Sizes: 5 to 12, including half and wide sizes

4 Reef Fanning Sandals Reef Fanning Sandals Amazon $56 See On Amazon Wear these Reef flip flops and you'll never be without a bottle opener again. Yes, you read that right! The flip flops feature a built-in opener, so that you can easily pop the top off your favorite drink — and they're also super supportive for your feet. Beyond the helpful bottle opener gimmick, these flip flops feature a contoured EVA foam footbed, which provides plenty of arch support, plus a full 360 degree heel airbag to make them extra easy on the heels. The shoes have a rubber sole for traction and are water-friendly, too. Choose from a couple of different colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "LOVE!! ...I have issues with my feet and these flip-flops are AMAZING! I am very active and I can walk for miles with complete arch support and no pain!! I bought two [pairs.] I [love] them so much!! Worth every penny!!!" Available Sizes: 5 to 11

5 Vionic Rest BellaII Toepost Sandal Vionic Rest BellaII Toepost Sandal Amazon $75 See On Amazon These Vionic sandals are the ultimate marriage of style and support. Depending on the color you get, you might have a slip-resistant microfiber-wrapped footbed or a cork footbed that molds to your foot. A lightweight and flexible EVA foam midsole absorbs shock. The rubber sole provides some much-needed traction. These shoes are designed to mimic the natural shape of your foot, comfortably hugging every curve. The flip flops feature a cute bow detail and come in a huge range of colors and patterns. Narrow, wide, and half sizes ensure you’ll get the perfect fit. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I LOVE Vionic!!!!! One of the very few brands that are classy, stylish, and comfortable with the arch and heel support that I now need [...] I wish all of my shoes were vionic. They have really helped me." Available Sizes: 5 to 12, including narrow, half, and wide sizes

6 Teva Olowahu Flip-Flop Teva Olowahu Flip-Flop Amazon $25 See On Amazon The cushioned topsole and EVA foam footbed on these Teva flip flops feel like a dream — they provide the perfect amount of comfort to make each step that much better. Not to mention the footbed is also contoured, which provides a good amount of support. The flip flops feature a traditional thong strap, but also two cross straps to securely hold your foot in place — and the polyester straps are durable and quick to dry, so go ahead and get them wet. The flip flop's platform measures just under an inch, but the tread on the outsole makes them secure to walk in, despite the small lift. The shoes come in a massive range of colors and patterns; you’ll surely find a pair that you adore. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These have become my daily, summer, go-to shoe for comfort. They are affordable, cute, and have great arch support making them a great long-wear shoe." Available Sizes: 5 to 12

7 Clarks Breeze Sea Flip-Flop Clarks Breeze Sea Flip-Flop Amazon $33 See On Amazon With a 4.7-star rating on Amazon from more than 45,000 reviews, tons of customers on the site indicate that these Clarks flip flops are like walking on a cloud. EVA foam provides amazing cushioning for your feet, and a rubber sole provides traction. A small 1-inch heel gives a little lift, and of course, the shoes are shaped to offer plenty of arch support. They are also lightweight and come in a wide range of colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I own these in pretty much every color in which they come. I've worn this style for several years and they are my warm weather go to for everything. They are super comfy and cushy with good arch support, and the thong is soft and padded so it doesn't cut into or rub the top of your foot or between your toes. [...] They are also really cute and the colors are great." Available Sizes: 5 to 12

8 Crocs Capri V Sequin Crocs Capri V Sequin Amazon $40 See On Amazon Countless Amazon reviewers report that they have no problem rocking these Crocs sandals all day long — even with plenty of walking involved. Foam cushioning and a soft microfiber lining are the two main features that make this pick so incredibly comfortable. A supportive footbed and a deep heel cup make them a joy to wear. The soles of the shoes have textured treads to help with traction. The flip flops feature a pretty sequin detail and are available in a few different colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Super comfy and love the arch support. I wear this all day everyday! I want a pair in every color now." Available Sizes: 4 to 11

9 KuaiLu Flip Flops KuaiLu Flip Flops Amazon $30 See On Amazon With insoles that are compared to a super soft yoga mat, these flip flops from KuaiLu are clearly amazingly comfortable to wear. And they also boast plenty of contoured arch support that you’ll feel with every step you take. This pick’s thick rubber soles also have grips to prevent you from slipping and sliding. While this pick is certainly comfy, it doesn’t sacrifice when it comes to style. Choose from a range of solid color options, each of which boasts a classic leather strap. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Love these flip flops! Great arch support, cushioned & super light weight, but don't feel flimsy. No "breaking in" needed. Plus I like the strap detail. [...] Very happy with my purchase.” Available Sizes: 5 to 11, including half sizes