Hand cream is one of those purchases that you'll always welcome, but don't really remember to go out and buy yourself. That's why hand cream makes for such a consistently great gift — especially when it comes gorgeously packaged or decadently scented (or both). Whether you're shopping for a loved one or you simply love a great value, you can't go wrong with one of the best hand cream gift sets from this list.
The hand creams you'll find below may look pretty, sure — but don't forget that they serve a practical purpose, too. Experts say we should be slathering lotion on our hands five to six times a day, ideally within the first five minutes after bathing to truly lock in moisture and wave goodbye to dry, cracked skin for good. For the recipient who's out and about in the elements, lives in an area with low humidity, or washes their hands frequently, they’re bound to appreciate (and even better, actually use!) these high-quality lotions and creams.
Ahead, you'll find a hand cream gift set for everyone on your shopping list: the guy who works with his hands, your mother-in-law who loves all things French, your Korean beauty-obsessed best friend, and so many others. Any of these would make for a thoughtful and handy present, and they all come in ready-to-give packages. And while you're at it, don't forget to pick one up for yourself!