Hand cream is one of those purchases that you'll always welcome, but don't really remember to go out and buy yourself. That's why hand cream makes for such a consistently great gift — especially when it comes gorgeously packaged or decadently scented (or both). Whether you're shopping for a loved one or you simply love a great value, you can't go wrong with one of the best hand cream gift sets from this list.

The hand creams you'll find below may look pretty, sure — but don't forget that they serve a practical purpose, too. Experts say we should be slathering lotion on our hands five to six times a day, ideally within the first five minutes after bathing to truly lock in moisture and wave goodbye to dry, cracked skin for good. For the recipient who's out and about in the elements, lives in an area with low humidity, or washes their hands frequently, they’re bound to appreciate (and even better, actually use!) these high-quality lotions and creams.

Ahead, you'll find a hand cream gift set for everyone on your shopping list: the guy who works with his hands, your mother-in-law who loves all things French, your Korean beauty-obsessed best friend, and so many others. Any of these would make for a thoughtful and handy present, and they all come in ready-to-give packages. And while you're at it, don't forget to pick one up for yourself!

1 The Best Value, A 6-Pack For Just $21 BODY & EARTH Hand Lotion 6-Pack Set Amazon $21 See on Amazon This popular gift set comes with six different hand creams for just $21 — an amazing deal. Each hand cream is formulated with Shea butter and glycerin to hydrate and moisturize your hands, and since there are six unique scents, it's sure to be a hit. The scents come in lavender, rose, jasmine, cherry blossom, peony, and shea almond. According to one fan, "These are nice small tubes perfect for your handbag. Each is a pleasant, light fragrance. Good quality product. The reusable tin is so pretty. This would make a nice gift for a woman. No gift wrap required!"

2 The Best Holiday Set The Body Shop Christmassy Holiday Hand Cream Trio Amazon $19.25 See on Amazon This trio of vanilla, berry, and winter jasmine-scented hand creams from the Body Shop is so festively packaged. Cruelty-free and made from fair trade ingredients, this is a gift you can feel good about giving. And, since it's a brand new release this year, you can bet whoever you're shopping for doesn't already own this holiday-themed set.

3 The Best Korean Hand Cream Gift Set Tonymoly Sheet Mask With Hand Cream Box Set Amazon $18 See on Amazon On packaging alone, this sheet mask and hand cream gift set from K-beauty brand Tonymoly is a total winner — but the products are great, too! It’s available in five different formula variations — I’m Avocado, I’m Cherry Blossom, I’m Green Tea, I’m Honey, and I’m Rose — so you can pick up a unique, adorable gift for everyone on your list.

4 The Best Luxury Hand Cream Gift Set Caudalie Cocooning Moisturizing and Hydrating Body Care Set Amazon $55 See on Amazon For the luxury beauty-lover in your life, you can't go wrong with this gorgeous set of Caudalie hand cream and body butter. This antioxidant-rich hand cream is moisturizing and lightly scented, and the body butter has a luxurious texture that deeply moisturizes your entire body. And, these come in an adorable gift box you can give without having to wrap it. One reviewer says, "The products work really well. I give them as gifts since they are so luxurious. I gave this to my mother in law. She says it smooths her skin and lasts all day."

5 The Best Gift Set You Can Hang On A Tree The Body Shop Strawberry Duo Gift Set Amazon $9 See on Amazon This sweet-smelling mango lip butter and hand cream gift set can be hung as an ornament right on a tree. The Body Shop’s hand cream is a light gel-cream formula that absorbs quickly and doesn’t feel at all goopy, and the colorless lip butter hydrates skin while leaving behind just a bit of shine. If you don't love mango, it also comes in strawberry and shea "flavors."

6 The Best L'Occitane Hand Cream Gift Set L'Occitane Holiday Hand Cream Indulgences Trio Set Amazon $29 See on Amazon This three-piece set is made with three of the most popular hand creams from the iconic French brand — a foolproof gift. This set come with three scented lotions, each formulated with Shea butter to hydrate your hands. And, because two of these creams are whipped formulas, they'll feel lightweight and sink into the skin quickly — no sticky hands here.

7 The Best Gift Set For Severely Dry, Cracked Hands (& Feet) O’Keeffe’s Working Hands, Healthy Feet Variety Pack Amazon $20 See On Amazon O’Keeffe’s Working Hands was originally created for a rancher with diabetes by his pharmacist daughter. This excellent set contains their best-selling hand cream, foot cream, and body lotion, and it's a great bet for anyone who needs serious relief from severely dry, cracked skin that's prone to splitting, pain, or even bleeding. In addition to its effectiveness, reviewers also rave about its non-greasy feel and nonexistent scent. One reviewer raves, "These O'Keefe's products are great for dry, itching, or flaking skin, especially for hands and feet. They are very long-lasting, too, as just a small amount is needed to moisturize."