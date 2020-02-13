Style

These Hydrating Hand Cream Sets Are The Most "2020" Gift — & They're All On Amazon

By Andrea Pyros
Hand cream is one of those purchases that you'll always welcome, but don't really remember to go out and buy yourself. That's why hand cream makes for such a consistently great gift — especially when it comes gorgeously packaged or decadently scented (or both). Whether you're shopping for a loved one or you simply love a great value, you can't go wrong with one of the best hand cream gift sets from this list.

The hand creams you'll find below may look pretty, sure — but don't forget that they serve a practical purpose, too. Experts say we should be slathering lotion on our hands five to six times a day, ideally within the first five minutes after bathing to truly lock in moisture and wave goodbye to dry, cracked skin for good. For the recipient who's out and about in the elements, lives in an area with low humidity, or washes their hands frequently, they’re bound to appreciate (and even better, actually use!) these high-quality lotions and creams.

Ahead, you'll find a hand cream gift set for everyone on your shopping list: the guy who works with his hands, your mother-in-law who loves all things French, your Korean beauty-obsessed best friend, and so many others. Any of these would make for a thoughtful and handy present, and they all come in ready-to-give packages. And while you're at it, don't forget to pick one up for yourself!

The Best Value, A 6-Pack For Just $21

This popular gift set comes with six different hand creams for just $21 — an amazing deal. Each hand cream is formulated with Shea butter and glycerin to hydrate and moisturize your hands, and since there are six unique scents, it's sure to be a hit. The scents come in lavender, rose, jasmine, cherry blossom, peony, and shea almond. According to one fan, "These are nice small tubes perfect for your handbag. Each is a pleasant, light fragrance. Good quality product. The reusable tin is so pretty. This would make a nice gift for a woman. No gift wrap required!"

The Best Holiday Set

This trio of vanilla, berry, and winter jasmine-scented hand creams from the Body Shop is so festively packaged. Cruelty-free and made from fair trade ingredients, this is a gift you can feel good about giving. And, since it's a brand new release this year, you can bet whoever you're shopping for doesn't already own this holiday-themed set.

The Best Korean Hand Cream Gift Set

On packaging alone, this sheet mask and hand cream gift set from K-beauty brand Tonymoly is a total winner — but the products are great, too! It’s available in five different formula variations — I’m Avocado, I’m Cherry Blossom, I’m Green Tea, I’m Honey, and I’m Rose — so you can pick up a unique, adorable gift for everyone on your list.

The Best Luxury Hand Cream Gift Set

For the luxury beauty-lover in your life, you can't go wrong with this gorgeous set of Caudalie hand cream and body butter. This antioxidant-rich hand cream is moisturizing and lightly scented, and the body butter has a luxurious texture that deeply moisturizes your entire body. And, these come in an adorable gift box you can give without having to wrap it. One reviewer says, "The products work really well. I give them as gifts since they are so luxurious. I gave this to my mother in law. She says it smooths her skin and lasts all day."

The Best Gift Set You Can Hang On A Tree

This sweet-smelling mango lip butter and hand cream gift set can be hung as an ornament right on a tree. The Body Shop’s hand cream is a light gel-cream formula that absorbs quickly and doesn’t feel at all goopy, and the colorless lip butter hydrates skin while leaving behind just a bit of shine. If you don't love mango, it also comes in strawberry and shea "flavors."

The Best L'Occitane Hand Cream Gift Set

This three-piece set is made with three of the most popular hand creams from the iconic French brand — a foolproof gift. This set come with three scented lotions, each formulated with Shea butter to hydrate your hands. And, because two of these creams are whipped formulas, they'll feel lightweight and sink into the skin quickly — no sticky hands here.

The Best Gift Set For Severely Dry, Cracked Hands (& Feet)

O’Keeffe’s Working Hands was originally created for a rancher with diabetes by his pharmacist daughter. This excellent set contains their best-selling hand cream, foot cream, and body lotion, and it's a great bet for anyone who needs serious relief from severely dry, cracked skin that's prone to splitting, pain, or even bleeding. In addition to its effectiveness, reviewers also rave about its non-greasy feel and nonexistent scent. One reviewer raves, "These O'Keefe's products are great for dry, itching, or flaking skin, especially for hands and feet. They are very long-lasting, too, as just a small amount is needed to moisturize."

The Best Hand Cream & Body Lotion Gift Set

Packaged in a beautiful tin, this hand cream and body lotion gift set is a great gift to give anyone, and requires zero wrapping. The formula is made with Shea butter to nourish dry hands, and comes in three different scents, almond & orange blossom, rose & peony, and lavender & angelica. According to one reviewer, "The smell is very pleasant, but not overpowering. The lotion itself is really nice, doesn’t have a greasy feeling to it. I really like the tin this comes in, it’s very pretty and I plan to keep it for other uses."

