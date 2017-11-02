Everyone has that one friend who likes to wear skirts despite subzero temperatures. And before you judge, I should admit I'm definitely that friend. When it comes to clothing, I prefer dresses to pants, which is why I'm constantly searching for the warmest tights for women.

A least half of my closet consists of dresses and skirts, and when winter comes, I like to transition my wardrobe while staying cozy by layering up, big time. Thermal tights, fleece tights, and more serve as an ideal layering piece that keeps legs warm under skirts and dresses — and even jeans or other pants — without adding too much extra bulk. So even if skirts aren't your thing, tights will still come in handy in the colder months.

When it's time to choose a pair (or a few pairs), you'll be pleasantly surprised by the wide range of thermal technology you can find in tights these days — and often at a price that's less than $20 a pair.

Best yet, there're plenty of varieties to match both your personal style and the degree of warmth you need. From pairs that use high-performance insulation to non-itch wool tights to classic but cozy cable-knit options, these will bundle you up in comfy warmth. For the sartorially adventurous, many of these cool-weather tights come in a range of colors beyond classic black, too. Pick your favorite and layer at will.

1 The Overall Best Warm Tights Heat Holders Thick Winter Thermal Tights Amazon $16 See On Amazon Heat Holders's thick thermal tights use high performance insulation to protect against the cold while staying thin enough so that they work with almost any outfit. As one reviewer put it simply: "These tights are EXACTLY what I was looking for! I wore them outside in below freezing temperatures multiple times and stayed just as warm, if not warmer, than if I'd been wearing just about any pair of real pants in my closet." The thermal fabric is made from a combination of polyester and elastane for a tight yet breathable fit that moves with you. Each pair has a soft brushed inner that traps warm air close to the skin. Machine washable and of a thick, opaque 140 denier, you can choose between black, navy, or purple for these fan-favorite tights with a 4.6-star rating — and they cost less than $16 a pair! Available in sizes S to XL

2 The Best Fleece-Lined Tights Vero Monte Opaque Warm Fleece Lined Tights Amazon $22 See On Amazon For extra-cold days Vero Monte's fleece-lined tights are made from 90% fleece to capture warmth and trap it in. The 10 percent spandex helps keep the shape and material comfortable. Designed with an elastic waistband, these footed tights feature a stretch fit that won't sag during wear. The tight's smooth finish also prevents them from clinging to clothes or piling over time. With a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 1,600 Amazon reviews, they're a favorite for being thin enough to wear under pants and warm enough to wear under dresses. "These are super comfortable and very warm. I’ve worn them while walking around downtown in the 30s and I wasn’t bothered at all. They are a thicker material, but still lightweight enough that they don’t make you feel stuffy when you’re indoors," raved one shopper. Available in two sizes for 5'3'' to 5'10''

3 A Fleece-Lined Pair Of Tights Available In Sizes Up To 4X Berkshire Cozy Tight With Fleece-Lined Leg Amazon $15 See On Amazon Available in black, gray, brown, and navy, fans love these versatile fleece-lined tights for being cozy and comfortable. "Got these for fall and winter wear under knee and ankle length skirts and dresses and they’ve been perfect. Incredibly comfortable and warm (without the sweat other tights give) with good stretch and totally opaque," one customer says. Made of a nylon-spandex blend, they hold their shape well and the extra-stretchy waistband provides comfort. With a 70 denier thickness, they cover well but are still thin enough to wear under pants. "So warm! Wore them traveling through Europe in the winter (think 0 degrees), and they were warm alone and under pants," another customer raves. The only drawback might be that it's recommend you hand wash these. Available in sizes petite, medium, tall, 1X-2X, and 3X-4X

4 The Best Cable-Knit Tights MeMoi Juneau Sweater Tights Amazon $20 See On Amazon “Warm, snuggly and super cute. They are also very sturdy and I can see them lasting a long time,” wrote one reviewer of these cable-knit sweater tights. They’re made from a thick blend of polyester, cotton, and spandex, so they have just the right amount of stretch to be comfortable enough for all-day wear. They come in six on-trend colors that are perfect for cooler weather. Available in sizes Small-Medium — Large-X-Large

5 The Best Patterned Tights For Warmth Vero Monte Modal & Cotton Patterned Tights (2-Pack) Amazon $38 See On Amazon These tights from Vero Monte are made with a blend of cotton, modal, polyester, and spandex, which makes them stretchy and breathable all while keeping you incredibly warm. They also feature a herringbone pattern to add some texture to your outfit, plus a stretchy waistband and reinforced toe. Pick between three colors, black, navy, or wine. Available in two sizes for 5'3" to 5'9" and 5’7” to 5’11”

6 The Best Sheer Tights For Warmth KEAIDO Translucent Fleece Winter Tights Amazon $18 See On Amazon While these winter tights look sheer, they’re anything but airy thanks to the cozy fleece lining inside. You can choose from three different fleece weights. To start, there’s the 85-gram pair that’s actually unlined and suitable for spring and summer. Going up to a three-season option, there’s the 220-gram fleece pair featured here. The 300-gram pair is the toastiest yet and is temperature rated down to 23 degrees Fahrenheit. “I’ve gotten “fleece lined” tights before, and they were cozy, but THESE ones specifically are amazing. I bought the 220G and they’re already thicker than my previous pair of fleece lined tights,” one shopper gushed. “They look GREAT under skirts, and so far have been wonderful for the 40degF days in Michigan.” Available in two sizes for 5'1'' to 5'8''

7 The Warm Tights With The Most Colors To Choose From Hue Super Opaque Tights Amazon $15 See On Amazon Hue's super opaque tights are made from a 90 denier knit for opaque coverage. Warm enough to wear in chilly temperatures, but light enough not to suffocate legs, these tights come in seven different colors from subtle black and Espresso to vibrant Chili and Ocean Blue. Hue also offers an impressive range of sizes the company says can fit those from 4'11" to 6'0". Unfortunately, it's recommended that you hand wash these to preserve its shape. With more than 5,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, it's no wonder customers are saying things like: "immediately ordered another pair because these are so comfy and warm, and such a lovely dark warm shade of brown! I highly highly recommend these!” Available in five sizes for 4'11" to 6'0"

8 Silky Tights That Will Keep You Warm At A Great Price L'Eggs Silky Tights Amazon $7 See On Amazon L'eggs extra soft silky tights are an affordable yet durable wardrobe staple. Best described as opaque with a slight peek of skin, these tights are primarily made out of nylon to keep legs warm year-round. One reviewer raved about the bargain writing, "They fit well, maintained their shape, kept me warm during a very cold winter, and will still be wearable next winter, even though I wore and washed each pair over 30 times."

9 Editor’s Choice: Some Versatile Fleece-Lined Leggings That Are Not At All Bulky 90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’re looking for tights that offer a bit more versatility, why not consider some sleek leggings? Available in a ton of colors and in sizes up to 3X, these fleece-lined leggings have earned themselves a cult following for being both toasty warm and decidedly streamlined (no bulk here). To date, they’ve massed more than 11,000 Amazon ratings. Inside there’s soft brushed fleece and the high-waisted design also keeps you feeling cozy. Choose from options with pockets and without. BDG Commerce Editor Kate Miller raved, “These are my absolute favorite winter leggings because they're super warm without being bulky. Love slipping them on for everyday wear but they've stood up to some pretty intrepid hikes too. The side pockets are a nice bonus." Available in sizes from X-Small to 3X-Large