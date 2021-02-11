The Bachelor fashion for season 25 is better than ever, and it’s clear that there’s one trend from the early-aughts is still alive and well on the reality TV show front. The slinky and sleek spaghetti strap dress that you remember from the 2000s is back, and all of the girls are wearing the look with aplomb.

Though in the past, you likely styled this going-out dress with platform strappy sandals or kitten-heeled flip flops, you might now be pairing it with everything from pointed-toe pumps to low-top sneakers. The truth is, no matter how you style it, it's one of the best throw-on-and-go looks of the last few decades.

On this season of The Bachelor, fans of the look have included Sarah Trott, Abigail Heringer, Chelsea Vaughn, and more. From Sarah’s embellished look to Abigail’s one-shoulder style to Chelsea's cut-out version, it’s a sure bet that you're about to see plenty more spaghetti strap dresses where these came from.

Below shop some easy-to-wear spaghetti strap dresses that you can style for morning, noon, and night. And most retail for under $100.

