A wise person once said that with great weather comes great opportunity — or something like that. Warm weather and sun means it’s time for shorts, sundresses, tanks, sandals, and all of our favorite outfits that channel the summery vibes we’ve been craving since winter. Few things are as satisfying as pulling seasonal favorites out from the depths of our closets (or for you organized folks, those sleek bins that you keep under your bed).

Of course, a new season is also an excuse for some new clothes too, and Bustle has consulted with stylists on the absolute best dresses and outfits on Amazon for warm weather. It’s true — with a few clicks of your mouse or taps on your screen, you can refresh your wardrobe for summer. Read on for the best cover-ups, rompers, dresses, and more, to feel great in all summer long.

1 An Airy Tunic Dress In A Striking Print For A Relaxed-Yet-Polished Look Amoretu Tunic Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Jackie Condura, personal stylist and fashion blogger, loves this patterned tunic dress. She says, “This is one of my go-to top picks for a great, versatile Spring dress! ...It's got a flowy silhouette and pops of color! It's also a #1 best seller for good reason. It's good quality, true to size, comes in lots of colors and is a great price too. Wear it for Spring with wedges, sandals or heels and it can also take you into Fall with boots and a cardigan!” Among the styles you’ll find solids and patterns, and both short- and long-sleeved options, so the sky’s the limit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 A Pair Of Easy Strappy Slide Sandals That Are Super Comfy Ataiwee Slide Flat Sandals Amazon $33 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking to complement breezy summer dresses or you’ve been trying to find for the perfect footwear to complete a casual outfit, these flat strappy sandals will be a mainstay in your shoe wardrobe. They’re available with or without ankle straps, plus the sole has light padding for comfort. Available sizes: 6 — 11

3 This Wear-All-Day V-Neck Romper Made Of Cushy Terrycloth Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry V-Neck Romper Amazon $30 See On Amazon “If you're looking for a great everyday basic, this romper from Amazon's own Daily Ritual brand will do the trick,” Condura says. “It's comfortable and soft, has a relaxed fit with a V-neckline in a nice fabrication and it even has pockets, which everyone loves! It can take you through the day and it also comes in a few different color ways. I love wearing it with tenny's or cute flip flops for a casual look. It's also perfect for wearing as you travel or need to step out for a quick errand.” Reviewers tend to agree that’s it’s a great basic, with lots of praise for its fit and overall comfort. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4 A Scoopneck Romper With Pockets & Stripes For Nautical Flair Nemidor Short Sleeve Romper with Pockets Amazon $30 See On Amazon Along with the drawstring waistband and roomy pockets, this short-sleeved romper also features a keyhole button at the back for a pop of charm. A one-and-done outfit can’t be beat for days when you want to get out in the sun — you can slip this on first thing and be ready for your whole day. What’s more, there are loads of fun solids, stripes, and patterns to choose from. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

5 A Mid-Length Button-Down Dress Bursting With ‘90’s Charm Angashion Floral Button Down Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Looking for a cute summer sundress to wear every day... and that comes in enough prints to do it? Lisa Sanchez, in-house stylist and fashion editor for The Nines gushes, “This dress is perfect because Amazon has 38 options, all in wildly different patterns so it won’t be so easy to spot that you’re wearing the same type of dress!” She’s a fan of this particular number “for its ability to be either dressed up or down. It’s casual enough for a trip to the beach or a walk on the boardwalk with a wonderfully floppy sun hat, but if you find the right belt, shoes, or other accessories, you might even be able to wear this to a wedding or work.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

6 This Cute & Classic Polka Dot Dress With Pockets & Fluttery Sleeves MITILLY Polka Dot Midi Swing Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon “Everyone needs at least one dress that comes with pockets,” Sanchez says. She describes this swingy midi dress as “a perfect option because it is flowy yet form-fitting and comes in delightfully summery polka dot and flowery patterns. This dress goes great with sandals or ankle boots, which means you can accessorize it to fit any occasion. It seems like the perfect dress for browsing farmers' markets or even on a date night.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

7 This Eye-Catching Swing Dress With A Pin-Up Take On Dots & Pockets Pinup Swing Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon With a solid top and complimentary patterned skirt, this swing dress gives you instant va-va-voom. Keep it casual for brunch with a jacket and sandals, dress it up with heels and a statement necklace for a wedding, or add a cardigan, belt, and ballet flats for an oh-so-adorable work-friendly look. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

8 A Fluttery Floral Romper With A Built-In Maxi Skirt For Drama BIUBIU Off Shoulder Floral Rayon Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Sanchez also notes, “Dresses are great, but sometimes you might want to mix it up. Amazon offers maxi rompers that allow for a free and flowing fit that helps you fit in with the season’s trend. These rompers have a modern twist on the trendy Bohemian look, plus you are much freer to do guiltless cartwheels on the beach!” The front slit and off-the-shoulder sleeves make this airy outfit a perfect summer go-to. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

9 A Colorful Crocheted Dress That’s A Bit Of ‘70s & ‘90s Rolled Into One Mistshopy Square Crochet Knitted Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you aren’t currently planning on hitting any music festivals this summer, be warned that this dress might have you checking nearby lineups. Celebrity stylist and fashion expert Cindy Conroy says, “I’m going gaga over this crochet dress from Amazon. It’s flirty, breezy and puts in work – in all the right places.” Halter and spaghetti strap styles are available too. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

10 Some Bright, Textured Flats To Pair With Your New Colorful Dress(es) HEAWISH Ballet Flats Amazon $25 See On Amazon In regards to the aforementioned crochet dress, Conroy suggests, “Pair yours with flats and a trendy headscarf to channel max spring vibes while staying effortlessly comfortable.” A favorite of Bustle’s, these low-key ballet flats are super cute and comfortable (and far less expensive than similar name brand styles). Also, they’re stretchy and bendable so you can easily pack them for on-the-go wear. Available sizes: 5 — 11

11 A Chic Headscarf To Top Off Your Warm-Weather Look Molans Satin Head Scarf (4-pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only will these satin headscarves look great with basically any fit under the sun, but you can style them in so many ways that you could literally go weeks without wearing it the same way twice. Each set comes with four different scarves with rich colors you’ll have no trouble coordinating. Available sizes: One size

12 This Metallic Pleated Midi Skirt With Electrified Vintage Flair Allegra Elastic Waist Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon “It’s a hot girl spring with this pleated metallic midi skirt,” Conroy says. “[Y]ou’ll give off rich auntie vibes by styling it with a cropped blazer, scooped neck t-shirt, suede gold buckle belt and gold clip on earrings (yes, they’re back!)” Along with those rich auntie vibes, the accordion pleats and comfy elastic waistband are the real chef’s kiss details. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

13 This Classic Tee To Casually Complete Any Look Daily Ritual Jersey Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Shirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon To complete the rich auntie look, tuck a Bustle favorite like this scoop neck tee into your new skirt — or any bottoms of choice, really. This is a super versatile top that’s just as cute underneath overalls as it is with high-waisted pants or shorts. Even better, it’s made with soft jersey that wears so comfortably. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

14 This Open-Front Cardigan With Adorable Pom-Pom Detailing CHICWISH Hand Knit Open Front Cardigan Amazon $76 See On Amazon Conroy asks, “Why wear a basic cardigan when you can wear this fabulous pick?” And gotta admit, she has an excellent point with this luxe open cardigan. “Its hand knit details are proof that transitional clothing doesn’t have to be boring.” Buyers also rave about how soft it is, so you will feel and look amazing wearing in it. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

15 This Bold Red Mini Dress That’s Almost As Bright As The Sun Relipop Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Kimberly Mayhew, CEO of personal style consultants House of Colour, informs, “Thrilling dopamine brights will be worn head to toe or as a bold accessory throughout the season. Popular colors include zingy greens, bright reds and turquoise blues.” This red mini dress in particular has details like delicate spaghetti straps, a fitted waist, and a faux wrap skirt with a layer of ruffles to make it a great standalone piece. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

16 A Fluorescent Swimsuit Cover-Up That’s Perfect For The Beach & Beyond Wander Agio Beach Swimsuit Coverup Amazon $20 See On Amazon This neon green cover-up is another one of Mayhew’s choices that goes big, bold, and bright this summer. It’s loose and airy, with a wide knit that channels the best of lace and the best of macrame in that perfect beachy way. If neon green isn’t your favorite, there are other brights, solids, and stripes to choose from. Available sizes: One size

17 A Bright & Swingy Off-Shoulder Number That Buyers Rave About ROSIANNA Off Shoulder Strapless Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon For a summer-bright piece that’s also versatile, consider this off-the-shoulder dress — you can dress it way up with heels and bold earrings or dress it down with sandals and a denim jacket or sneakers. Even if you’re not planning a tropical vacation, you’ll feel like you’re on one when you step out in this flouncy, citrusy dress. Available sizes: Large — 3X-Large

18 This Trendy Two-Piece Set With An Abundance Of Texture & Fringe ECHOINE Feather Crop Top and Skirt Set Amazon $36 See On Amazon “Outfits and accessories that have added texture including fringe, feathers, and crochet will be a trend throughout the everyday summer wardrobe,” Mayhew says. “If you love a bold look than embrace the trend in your partywear.” Embrace it in a big way with this crop top and skirt set, or rock the available one-piece dress — all have just the right amount of fringe. It’s available in electric hues as well as subtle(?) neutrals depending how over-the-top you want to be. Available sizes: Small —XX-Large

19 A Lightweight, Summer-Knit Tank To Pair With Your Favorite Jeans Or Shorts Saodimallsu Knit Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon With slim straps, a low back and rounded V-neckline, this chunky ribbed tank top is another Mayhew pick, and can easily go from day to nightwear. According to buyers, it’s super cute and comfy to wear — the knit pattern is slightly open, so pop a bra or bralette on under if you don’t want anything to show. And bonus, it can layer under your cardigan of choice in the spring or fall. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

20 The Adorable Fringe Crossbody Bag That’s Fun & Multi-Functional FashionPuzzle Fringe Crossbody Bag Amazon $18 See On Amazon Mayhew adds, “For a delicate look, use a single accessory of hypertexture (fringe, crochet, embroidery) and balance your outfit with structure in other places.” This fringed crossbody bag is the perfect option to lean into her suggestion, and it gives you a ton of options. It can be worn crossbody, over-the-shoulder, and it even comes with a wrist strap so you can use it as a clutch, too. Available sizes: One size

21 A Dress With Head-Turning Cutouts That’s Smashing For A Night Out Kaximil Bodycon Sleeveless Cut Out Ruched Mini Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon “The cutout trend is evolving this season!” Mayhew tells Bustle. “Back cutouts were a trend last season, but as we move into summer we will see more shoulder, subversive... and asymmetrical cutouts throughout the wardrobe.” This cutout mini dress is a perfect example. You can opt for tank-style or long-sleeves — both feature a cut-out on the torso, and a low V-neckline. The reviews are full of buyers raving about how hot it makes them feel. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

22 A Pretty Dress With Subtle Cutouts For A Unique But Trendy Vibe Just Quella Bodycon Cut Out Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon With slim spaghetti straps and a fitted silhouette, this cutout bodycon dress is another great option that Mayhew suggests for keeping up with the trend. The maker offers a variety of styles and colors too, so you’ll have plenty of choices for how to take her advice: “Cutouts draw attention, so find a cutout outfit that works for what you want to showoff!” Available sizes: 00 — 12

23 A Chic Knotted Top With Adjustable Peekaboo Panels & Front Tie Romwe Front Knot Long Sleeve Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you prefer to rock your cutouts in shirt form, then this long-sleeved front knot shirt might be your next favorite. The drawstring closure in the front front allows you to adjust the size and shape of the cut-out, so you change it up each time (or experiment and find a favorite style to stick with). Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large Plus

24 A Pretty Deep-V Wrap With Flowy Skirt And Side Slit PRETTYGARDEN Boho Side Split Maxi Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon You’re not the only one reaching for your favorite bright colors and patterns these days. “The desire to dress up and have fun again drives a vibrant and joyful summer story with maxi silhouettes, vibrant patterns, and plenty of color for the wow factor,” Mayhew tells Bustle. This maxi dress is a great example with a bright color palette, detailed pattern, and classic silhouette updated with a low V-neckline and high slit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

25 This Breezy Maxi Number With A Bold, Botanical Print ALLEGRACE Wrap Maxi Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon This wrap maxi dress is another great option to add color and shape to your wardrobe. Among the prints and patterns, you’ll find florals, dots, animal prints, and more. Add a denim jacket and sandals for a walk on the boardwalk, or a chunky belt and heels for dinner out. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

26 This Fluttery Crop-Top And Pants Set That Will Have You Dreaming Of Island Vacations FANCYINN Deep V Neck Crop Top and Slit Pants (2-Piece) Amazon $36 See On Amazon This crop top and matching slit pant set is the perfect outfit for slipping over your swimsuit and strolling down the beach. When worn together, it looks like a faux cutout jumpsuit — and is another suggestion from Mayhew that delivers on fun this summer. The ruffled hem of the top and the drawstring waist on the pants are cute and comfy icing on the cake. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

27 An All-In-One Outfit That Will Have You Feeling Instantly Put-Together Pink Queen Wide Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $44 See On Amazon “Elevated comfort continues to be a trend this season, but is evolving in a more tailored direction bringing in additional structure and texture,” Mayhew advises. “Relaxed suiting will be a key look for summer workwear this season, whilst textured accessories and applique details add a level of sophistication. Elevated comfort includes wide leg pants, relaxed knits, and suit separates.” This wide leg jumpsuit is a prime example of a work-ready outfit that you can put on and feel ready to werk. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

28 These Simple And Sophisticated O-Ring Belts That Go With Nearly Anything UnFader Double O-Ring Buckle and Faux Leather (2-pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon What’s better than a sleek new belt with a chic O-ring buckle? Two belts with O-ring buckles. Each set offers two neutral colors (or animal prints, too) that are perfect for those rich auntie vibe outfits, for leveling up jeans or shorts, or for accessorizing your favorite work outfit. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

29 This Set Of Clip-On Earrings With Multiple Pairs You’ll Love Equally FUNRUN JEWELRY Clip On Drop Earrings Set (4-Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Choosing between these clip-on earrings may feel like choosing between your children or pets or Harry Styles songs. Luckily, with four (or nine, depending on the set you get) you really can’t go wrong. The gold and silver styles go with nearly anything including — yep — those rich auntie outfits. Available sizes: One size

30 This Cheery, Colorful Maxi You’ll Be Looking For Reasons To Wear All The Time YESNO Bohemian Floral Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon “I love this 100% cotton dress,” says Kim Hancher, style coach. “It has adjustable straps, and lots of flowy fabric so you can stay cool and look stylish in the heat of summer. The bold colorful pattern is vibrant and fun. Style with simple accessories and your outfit is complete. ... I own this dress and wear it all of the time.” When it comes to style suggestions, Hancher has plenty: top it with a denim jacket and sneakers in the spring; flip flops and gold hoops in the summer, or flat leather sandals and chandelier earrings for a full boho look. She also cautions that it runs large, so size down. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

31 These Lightweight, Breezy Espadrilles With Comfy Ankle-Straps DREAM PAIRS Ankle Strap Espadrille Sandals Amazon $34 See On Amazon Hancher recommends these espadrille sandals to go with your new floral dress (though they’d pair with most any number from this article). With a platform just shy of 1.5 inches, you get a subtle, stylish lift that won’t make you feel like you’re walking on stilts. Plus, ankle and toe straps add style and stability. Choose an earthy neutral color that goes with everything, or try a bold choice like mustard or cheetah print. Available sizes: 5 — 11

32 A Pair of Bold Gold Hoops That Go With Everything Lucky Brand Textured Medium Oblong Hoops Amazon $20 See On Amazon These oblong hoops come in gold or silver tones, and Hancher recommends them to complete the breezy summery look she’s crafting. Wear them with the above dress and sandals or with a classic tee and shorts for an added pop of shine. Extra features like the latching posts and subtle texture set them apart from other similar styles. Available sizes: One size

33 This Sophisticated Maxi Wrap Dress With A Relaxed Ruffle Hem Miessial Chiffon V Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress Amazon $44 See On Amazon “When I think spring and warm weather, I think wrap dresses and pastel colors,” says Thalita Ferraz, founder and CEO of beauty & styling site Her Bones. “I love Miessial’s wrap dresses, which you can get in a massive variety of different colors that can bring your look from casual coffee date all the way to wedding guests. My favorite is the blush pink, but the black floral is also really good for a more casual look.” Both long- and short-sleeved styles are available. Available sizes: 2/4 — 22 Plus

34 These Chic Sunglasses That Protect Your Eyes And Elevate Your Look IKANOO Oversized Square Sunglasses Amazon $12 See On Amazon “I can't recommend a good pair of sunglasses enough. The sun can damage your eyes so much more than you realise, so if you're going out in the sun you need some kind of protection,” Ferraz cautions. “There are some really cool styles in fashion at the moment, like these oversized ‘70s shades - they're very similar to Chloe sunglasses, but a fraction of the price. There are a ton of guides that you can follow to find the perfect shape for your head.” Available sizes: One size

35 A Set Of Perfectly Round Sunglasses For Ultra Throwback Vibes CGID Lennon Round Polarized Unisex Sunglasses (Set of 2) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’ve got a closet (dresser?) full of oversize shades, you’ll enjoy mixing things up with these round sunglasses that come in a set or one or two. Among the choices, you’ll find mirrored and classically tinted lenses, and a plethora of frame styles to complement each of your summer fits. Reviewers especially loved that they’re as lightweight as they are stylish. Available sizes: One size

