Move over Instagram influencers, there’s a new style icon in town. Ok, she’s not exactly new, but Adele’s video for her first single in six years has us coveting her wardrobe all over again. Styled by Jamie Mizrahi for the “Easy On Me” video, the songstress wears wide-leg trousers over stiletto boots, a roll-neck jumper, signature eyeliner, gold hooped earrings and knockout blow dry for the perfect autumnal look. The finishing touch? A vinyl full-length trench coat to top it all off.

You have to hand it to Adele, even as one of the most private celebrities around, she causes such a stir when she does step out or post on Instagram that her outfits are often sold out within minutes. After appearing on the British Vogue cover in a Vivienne Westwood corset for its November issue, the brand saw searches for corsets “similar to the custom one she wears in the British edition,” jump 73% week-on-week according to Lyst, the global shopping platform.

Like many of Adele’s music videos, “Easy On Me” starts out in black and white, before it symbolically turns to colour to display the whole outfit in its autumnal glory, revealing the trench coat in a gorgeous burgundy hue and Adele’s signature nails matching in the deep red shade. Adele’s burnt orange roll-neck jumper and deep brown wide-leg trousers continue the perfect Autumn colour palette. Add to that the fallen leaves and intense wind in the video, and it's giving us all the autumnal vibes.

While her (reportedly) Lanvin look might be a little out of the price range for the average fan, we still predict a huge spike in searches for the burgundy vinyl trench coat. But don’t worry, we’ve done the hard work for you and scoured the internet for the best dupes around.

