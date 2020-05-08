Yesterday, Adele posted her first Instagram of the year to celebrate her 32nd birthday. The star looked absolutely phenomenal in a black mini dress and heels, and stars such as Chrissy Teigen shared their love for her look in the comments section. The good news is that you can totally covet the star with these nine high street dupes for Adele's birthday dress. We may not be able to leave the house right now, but buying a cute LBD means something to look forward to wearing when we finally can!

Unsurprisingly, the actual dress itself sold out mere hours after Adele posted her Instagram picture, where she wrote “Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time," before praising the NHS heroes for their amazing work.

The 'balloon-sleeve silk-organza mini dress' is by Amsterdam-based design label Elzinga, and retails for $604 on Matches' US site. It has a satin finish and dramatic puff long sleeves, along with a short, flattering length. The designer Lieselot Elzinga wrote the following on Instagram after seeing that Adele had picked the piece: “Happy birthday Adele. Thank you for wearing our balloon-sleeve dress for the occasion!”

If you're looking for a similar number to wear once we can get back to pubs, clubs, and restaurants, or even for a lockdown drinks sesh, check out these nine dupes.

