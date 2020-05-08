Bustle

Adele’s Birthday Dress Is Sold Out, But Here Are 7 Very Similar Styles

By Rebecca Fearn
Yesterday, Adele posted her first Instagram of the year to celebrate her 32nd birthday. The star looked absolutely phenomenal in a black mini dress and heels, and stars such as Chrissy Teigen shared their love for her look in the comments section. The good news is that you can totally covet the star with these nine high street dupes for Adele's birthday dress. We may not be able to leave the house right now, but buying a cute LBD means something to look forward to wearing when we finally can!

Unsurprisingly, the actual dress itself sold out mere hours after Adele posted her Instagram picture, where she wrote “Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time," before praising the NHS heroes for their amazing work.

The 'balloon-sleeve silk-organza mini dress' is by Amsterdam-based design label Elzinga, and retails for $604 on Matches' US site. It has a satin finish and dramatic puff long sleeves, along with a short, flattering length. The designer Lieselot Elzinga wrote the following on Instagram after seeing that Adele had picked the piece: “Happy birthday Adele. Thank you for wearing our balloon-sleeve dress for the occasion!”

If you're looking for a similar number to wear once we can get back to pubs, clubs, and restaurants, or even for a lockdown drinks sesh, check out these nine dupes.

Puff Sleeve Dress
£15.99
|
Zara
This bargain number features a puff sleeve and mini length, just like Adele's. And it's under £20! Available in size S-L.
River Island Plus broderie frill sweat mini dress in black
£40
|
ASOS
A cute, casual version which can be dressed up or down for any occasion. Available in sizes 18-20, 22-24, & 26-28
Gathered Leather Mini Dress
£189
|
Zara
Zara's leather mini dress is basically a complete replica of the shape and length, but just in a more edgy finish. Available in size XS-L
High neck curve seam smock dress in black
£18
|
ASOS
A comfy, stretchy LBD that can be dressed up for a night out, and dressed down for a BBQ or picnic with some sandals. Available in sizes 4-18
PrettyLittleThing long sleeve frill hem shift dress in black
£9.90
|
ASOS
This flared out dress has a flattering shape if you fancy something a little less tight. Available in sizes 4-16.
Stradivarius volume sleeve dress in black
£25.99
|
ASOS
With a high neck and flattering cinched-in waist, this is a great option under £20. Available in S, M, L.
Puffed sleeves fitted dress
£27.99
|
Mango
Yes the neckline is a little different, but how amazing are the puff sleeves on this Mango buy? Available in sizes 8, 10, 12, 14.