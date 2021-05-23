Whether it’s your first, second, or even third ear piercing, you may find yourself wondering exactly what kind of earrings are best for newly pierced ears. (After all, who doesn't want to avoid redness and irritation?) Luckily, the answer is relatively simple. The best earrings for newly pierced ears are made from hypoallergenic metals that won't irritate skin, and they boast a low-profile design that's comfortable enough for continuous wear. The best part: From pearl studs to sparkly cubic zirconia to minimalist bars, they come in a range of styles, so it's easy to find a pair you’ll like wearing 24/7.

New earlobe piercings take about six weeks to heal, and you’ll need to wear your starter earrings both day and night during that time. For that reason, when shopping, you’ll want to look for a pair that’s made from hypoallergenic metal that contains little to no nickel, which may cause irritation. Your best bets will be surgical-grade steel, titanium, or 14-karat gold.

In terms of style, comfort and versatility are key. Stud earrings are recommended for new piercings because they’re non-bulky for sleeping and less likely to snag on clothing and get pulled. (Ouch.) But non-bulky doesn't have to mean boring. Below, you’ll find various shapes, including circles, triangles, bar studs, and more, and some options have cubic zirconia or opal accents if you want a little extra flair. And since the best stud earrings for newly pierced ears tend to have a minimalist vibe so they suit all sorts of looks, you'll get the benefit of a pair that are likely to go with just about any outfit you're wearing. So if you’re prepping for a piercing, these are the best starter earrings that you won’t mind wearing every day.

1 A 5-Pack In Pearl & Metallic Options UHIBROS Surgical Stainless Steel Earrings (5 Pairs) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These surgical stainless steel earrings come in a set of five, ranging in size from 4 to 8 millimeters, so you’ll have options beyond your initial piercing. (You'll probably want to start with the smaller earrings in the set for comfortable sleeping.) The earrings have a simple butterfly backing that’s easy to remove once your ears have healed, and the set is available in five colors, so you can opt for timeless silver and pearl, or go for on-trend shades like rose gold or black. Plus, the classic ball design makes these some of the best stud earrings for newly pierced ears. According to a fan: “These worked great as starter studs to leave in 24 hours per day - no reaction, redness or infection whatsoever.” Available colors: 5

2 These Earrings In Geometric Shapes Forbidden Body Jewelry Geo-Shaped Surgical Steel Stud Earrings Amazon $10 See On Amazon Available in triangle and circle styles, these surgical stainless steel earrings are another great option for newly pierced ears, and the geometric style offers a modern and minimalist vibe. The low-profile studs lie nearly flush against the ears, and they have a brushed finish that creates a cool textured look. They come with butterfly backings, and you choose from three colors: silver, gold, and rose gold. According to a fan: “Real surgical steel, no irritation in a piercing that was recently re-pierced. Very comfortable and the backing isn't hard to get off, but locks in place really good.” Available colors: 3

3 A 5-Pack Of Cubic Zirconia Studs In A Variety Of Colors LOYALLOOK Stainless Steel Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings (5 Pairs) Amazon $12 See On Amazon This set of cubic zirconia studs includes five pairs in different colors, including classics like silver and gold and fashion-forward rose gold, multicolor, and black. The studs are made from 316 stainless steel (which is surgical-grade), and they come in sizes ranging from 3 to 8 millimeters. Plus, they feature comfy ball-style backings that screw into place, which makes them less likely to come loose and fall off. According to a fan: “They haven't irritated my skin at all and I've been wearing them non-stop for a while now. They are also some of the only earrings I can sleep in- the backs don't dig into your skin.” Available colors: 1 (multipack with 5)

4 These Earrings With Colorful Opal Accents MoBody Created-Opal Stud Earrings Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made with black surgical stainless steel with faux opal centers, these colorful starter earrings are both stylish and super comfortable. The lightweight earrings have butterfly backings, and the opal comes in a range of colors, including purple, hot pink, and white. You can purchase one pair or opt for a two-pack with different colors. According to a fan: “Had these in for about 5 days now feels like I didnt even get my ears recently pierced. They are true surgical steel and the colors are pretty.” Available colors: 8

5 These CZ Titanium Studs That Are Especially Great For Those With Sensitive Skin BODY DAZZ Titanium Studs Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you already know you have sensitive skin, these cubic zirconia studs are made with implant-grade titanium which makes them a great option. This high-quality titanium is lightweight, durable, and completely nickel-free, making this a good choice for anyone who's looking to avoid irritation. They feature butterfly backings, but only come in one style and color. (No reviews yet — add yours to be the first.) Available colors: 1 (titanium)

6 These Cute Titanium Geometric Studs VGACETI Titanium Earrings Amazon $12 See On Amazon These cute heart-shape earrings are made from titanium (although it's not implant-grade), and they're available in three total shapes — dots, hearts, and triangles — with small and large size options, so you can choose the ones you find most stylish and comfortable. Plus, the butterfly backings are also made from skin-friendly titanium, too. According to a fan: “Exactly what I was looking for! I needed a pair of earrings for every day wear so my piercings wouldn't close. My ears are very sensitive and these didn't irritate them at all. I've been wearing these earrings day and night and they've been very comfortable.” Available colors: 1 (titanium)

7 These Tiny 14K Gold Studs With Lots Of Sparkle Art and Molly 14k Yellow Gold CZ Stud Earrings Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you'd prefer 14-karat gold, these yellow gold studs with cubic zirconia are a classic choice at an affordable price. The delicate studs and butterfly backings are made from solid 14-karat gold, and the cubic zirconia is in a basket-style setting that’s comfortable to wear all day. According to a fan: “Beautiful! I used it for my 3rd & 4th holes in my ears. Small enough to fit right in with other earrings.” Available colors: 1 (yellow gold)

8 A Pair Of Minimalist Gold Bar Studs FANCIME Solid 14K Gold Bar Studs Amazon $119 See On Amazon Fans of modern, minimalist jewelry will love these gold bar studs. Available in 14-karat white or yellow gold, the tiny bar studs are a versatile and chic addition to your jewelry collection. And while these are the priciest earrings on the list, it might be worth spending more if you want to invest in a pair that you’ll wear long after your newly pierced ears have healed. According to a fan: “Very pretty and simple design.” Available colors: 2 (white gold and yellow gold)

