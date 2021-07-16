During the summer time, it’s lovely to have some warm weather to bask in. But when the really hot days arrive, it’s normal to feel drastically underprepared. Here in the UK, air con is not super common, meaning staying cool is often a challenge. While fans and cool clothing can be effective, one beauty tool you may need to hand is a face mist. These handy sprays come in many iterations these days, and they’re usually a godsend on sweaty days.

Whether it’s a clarifying face mist to keep excess oil at bay or a redness-busting spritz, face sprays have one thing in common: they’re excellent resources come heat wave season. Not only do they feel refreshing on hot, sweaty faces, they also tend to feature ingredients like hyaluronic acid that keep skin hydrated when it needs it most.

This line up of face mists is split into categories for all skincare needs, whether there’s a specific condition to tend to or just a need for hydration and glow. Pride range from budget friendly to higher-end but hopefully there will be something in there for everyone. Just be sure to keep your chosen spritz in the fridge when temperatures rise!