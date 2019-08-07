10 UK Fashion Rental Sites To Refresh Your Wardrobe

Clothes buying often falls into one of two categories: you invest in a piece that you adore forever, or splash out on something that sees the light of day just once. But what if you could snap up a show-stopping designer piece for a fraction of the cost, and pass it along for someone else to love when you’re done?

Renting clothes, instead of buying them, isn't an entirely new concept. Some sites (Girl Meets Dress, for example) have existed for years, but with Carrie Johnson (née Symonds) recently renting her wedding dress for the special occasion, the concept has resurfaced. Lots of the brands listed below are relatively new, offering you both discounted designer looks and entire everyday wardrobes. Some are even giving you the chance to shop your favourite influencers' wardrobe, and hand it back when you're done. Even the world famous Harrods is launching their first fashion rental service in partnership with My Wardrobe HQ (listed below). They will be showcasing designers such as Giambattista Valli, as well as a range of brands for more everyday occasions.

One thing to note before renting your whole wardrobe, though, is the environmental impact. Although once considered a green option, renting has recently been revealed to be far less sustainable than we assumed.

Speaking to the Guardian, Dana Thomas, author of Fashionopolis: The Price of Fast Fashion and the Future of Clothes, said: “We should think of renting like second-hand shopping. It’s not something we do all the time, instead of buying our clothes and swapping out outfits nonstop, but on occasion, when the need arises, like proms [or] weddings.”

Being conscious of how and when we rent clothing, and using it as a substitute to purchases rather than in addition to buying pieces, can help you get your fashion fix while keeping the process as eco-friendly as possible. If you’re in need of a temporary new look, here are the UK-based fashion rental companies you need to know about.

2 Girl Meets Dress If you love to dress up or are always stuck when it comes to fancy occasions, Girl Meets Dress may be your new go-to site. It's been around for a while, but the process remains the same: order up to three dresses in one go; try them on; and only pay for the one you wear. You can keep items for two to seven nights, but can also contact the team if you need it for longer or want to take the item away on holiday. More than 150 designer brands including Victoria Beckham, Alexander McQueen, and the Duchess of Cambridge's fave, Beulah London, are available with specific items including that Self Portrait dress worn by Meghan Markle. (It can be yours for a time for just £69.) You can opt for a full membership for £99 a month and receive free delivery and dry cleaning, offers and discounts, and free personal styling appointments. Or you can just pay individual rental and delivery prices when you want to use the service.

3 My Wardrobe HQ You can shop 500+ designers to rent on My Wardrobe HQ, including brands such as Gucci, Prada, Ganni, and Rixo. Renters can keep their item for between four and 14 days before sending it back with the pre-paid DPD return label. You can also register as a subscriber fo £9.99 a month, which will give you benefits including a zero deposit scheme, access to new stock 48 hours before others, express collection, and two annual home visits from a stylist.

4 Front Row Currently a London-only service (but hoping to expand soon), Front Row offers some of the the most luxe designer rental options on the market. With stylists to help you make your choice, you can rent your entire wardrobe thanks to an array of dresses, sweaters, skirts, tops, bags, and accessories. Rental periods are typically five days, but you can ask for longer. And if you order before 1 p.m., your item will be eligible for same-day delivery, making that work event panic a thing of the past.

5 Our Closet Founded in 2018, Our Closet is a way to embrace the circular fashion lifestyle. You can rent designer pieces for around 20% of their original price, choosing from simple everyday styles or dazzling red-carpet-ready designs. There's even a couture wedding gown or two. Typical rental periods are either four or eight days, but you deal directly with the lender so feel free to ask for longer. And you can book rentals up to six months in advance to make outfit planning a breeze.

6 Endless Wardrobe Endless Wardrobe allows customers to can rent, buy new, or buy nearly new with items coming in direct from partner brands, such as Alexa Chung, De La Vali, Free People and Whistles. Rental periods range from four, 10, or 16 days at around 10-20% of the retail price. The rental price includes delivery and dry-cleaning and customers can order an extra size or style and return this unworn for a refund.

7 Cocoon If bags are your favourite fashion accessory, Cocoon is the place for you. Launched in 2019, the London-based subscription service fulfils all your designer handbag needs with both vintage and new season styles. From Prada to Fendi, Gucci to Celine, customers are spoilt for choice. With subscriptions ranging from £49 to £99, you can choose a bag from the collection to suit every style, occasion and personality. New bags drop weekly and you can have access to pre-owned and limited edition vintage bags from most loved brands.

8 Rotaro Whether you’re looking for a casual or designer look, are heading to a night out or wedding, Rotaro has got you covered. Rotaro stocks all the latest dresses, jumpsuits, bags, and more from luxury designers like Jacquemus, Cult Gaia, Ghost and Zimmerman. Renters can refresh their wardrobes from as little as £15 and can expect next day delivery.

9 Onloan Another membership offering, Onloan was founded by friends Tamsin and Natalie. The site was created with the intention to curate a space for independent designers and help customers find their new favourite brands. For £69 per month, you can rent two items worth an average of £500, whilst £99 a month gives your four items worth about £1000. Sustainable designers available to rent from include Stine Goya, Shrimps, Mother of Pearl and Maggie Marilyn.

10 Baukjen With a focus on ethical and sustainable style, Baukjen is the place for the eco-conscious shoppers who want to try before they buy. Born from a desire to drive lasting positive change in the fashion industry, Baukjen works only with manufacturers who have signed a strict code of conduct, and donates at least 10% of profits to charity. Customers can rent clothing for two weeks before returning it for free. Rental prices start from an affordable £13 for a shirt, and many of the same items are available for purchase if you really fall for a piece.

Editorial note: This piece was update on July 16, 2021, to reflect findings from this study.