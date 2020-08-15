15 Homewares Under £20 You Can Pick Up At ASDA

Although ASDA is more often associated with epic party platters and *that* pocket tap, did you know that the supermarket giant also has a killer range of homeware buys? And if streamlined shopping is your thing, it's perfect: you can pick your weekly food bits and also a nice lamp for the living room. If I've piqued your interest then keeping reading, because is a selection of my favourite ASDA's best homeware for you to peruse at your leisure.

According to a survey by Aviva insurance, 85% of households undertook home improvements during lockdown. Clearly all this extra free time and being at home has made people far more interested in making their living quarters as glam as can be.

However, for the vast majority of millennials, renting is the reality so we have to work out how to jazz up the place without risking the deposit. This is where shops like ASDA are so helpful: their homeware range offers you the chance to add some cute finishing touches without making any permanent changes. And, best of all, of course, is the price. ASDA is budge friendly not only with food but with homeware as well!

If the only thing you do this week is pick up a few pieces for your home and made it that much lovelier — then pat yourself on the back, you've been productive AF.