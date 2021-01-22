How To Wear Pearls Like Kamala Harris

During Kamala Harris' historic swearing in ceremony, the Vice President wore a beautiful pearl necklace, designed by Puerto Rican jeweller Wilfredo Rosado. Her choice of inauguration jewellery will have come as no surprise to those who have followed the politician's style choices over the years; the pearl necklace is considered one of her signatures. If you fancy following in Madam Vice President's footsteps (it feels so good to write that), I've found a few gorgeous pearl necklaces, all under £100, inspired by Kamala Harris.

Harris first wore her pearls as a symbol of her sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha — America's oldest Black sorority, and she's often seen with different designs that showcase the classic jewel. A representation of elegance and sophistication, pearls have also come to communicate empowerment and female strength when worn by the VP.

On inauguration day, other politicians and celebrities (including Rep. Barbara Lee and Jami Lee Curtis) chose to wear pearls to show their support for Harris, and it's made many of us realise how powerful pearls can be.

Now, we all know that real pearls will set you back a fair amount, but luckily the high street and some of my favourite mid-range jewellery brands have answered our prayers with faux pearl options.

