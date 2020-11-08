9 Pairs Of Slippers To Keep Your Feet Cosy In Second Lockdown

If there's ever been a time to invest in some new slippers, it's now. We all need a touch more cosiness in our lives this winter season, especially given that we'll be spending more and more time in our comfies during lockdown 2.0. This year has seen the rise of the slider slipper, which are ideal for pulling on and off whenever you want. Just remember to style them with an extra warm pair of socks to keep your toes from getting cold.

There have been a number of fluffy slider slippers trending on social media lately, from Ugg's blow-the-budget logo pair to The White Company's more affordable crossover design. While other brands such as Lamo and Emu have some great mid-range designs, the high street has come up trumps as usual with some cheaper dupes. I've found pairs from the likes of Monki, H&Mm and ASOS, which you can all pick up for under £30.

Whichever you choose, I wish you all the cosiness and warmth this winter. And if you want to complete your winter wardrobe makeover with some new loungewear, I've got you covered on that front, too.