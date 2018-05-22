With so many sunscreen varieties on the market, finding the right one for your skin type has become both easier and, somehow, more difficult. And if dryness is your main concern, choosing from the best sunscreens for dry skin is particularly important for keeping your face nourished, flake-free, and protected from the sun's harmful rays. These formulas use hydrating ingredients like oat and hyaluronic acid, and they all have unique and worthy qualities — for example, one can also help prevent sun spots, and another is reef-safe for ocean swimming.

To limit uncomfortable SPF experiences, you'll want to check your labels. Be on the lookout for ingredients that are hydrating and soothing for dry skin. Things like ceramides — which lock in moisture — and hyaluronic acid — which hydrates and plumps the skin — are awesome and much more common today than ever before. Likewise, antioxidants and healing plant extracts (think aloe vera, shea butter, and oat) are highly effective for parched skin. You want to stay as close to all-natural as possible, as dry skin tends to get irritated by harsh alcohols, strong fragrances, and some preservatives.

To take the guess work out of finding a compatible formula, find six SPF-30-and-above options, below. Though they range in price and SPF, none of them will irritate your skin. Rejoice!

1 The Best Moisturizing Sunscreen That's Packed With Skin-Restoring Ingredients Paula's Choice RESIST SPF 50 Skin-Restoring Moisturizer Amazon $33 See On Amazon This reviewer-approved sunscreen with SPF 50 is a mineral-based formula designed for extremely dry and sensitive skin. Boasting UVA and UVB protection, it's fragrance-free and full of calming antioxidants (hello, shea butter) and vitamins — including powerhouse niacinamide (aka vitamin B3). As if that weren't enough, the powerful formula also includes licorice extract that can minimize redness. With each application, Paula's Choice's will leave you with a fresh look that's anything but flaky. According to a fan: "Effective SPF 50 Face Sunscreen that’s leaves a dewy finish for dry skin."

2 The Best Affordable Sunscreen With SPF 70 Aveeno Protect + Hydrate SPF 70 Moisturizing Sunscreen Amazon $9 See On Amazon Skin-care products can add up fast, so if you're looking for something that won't break the bank, the Aveeno Protect + Hydrate sunscreen is a reliable option that offers broad-spectrum SPF 70 protection. The lightweight formula is oil-free and non-comedogenic but leaves skin intensely hydrated, thanks to antioxidant oat — a powerful ingredient that leaves skin soft and protected from the elements. This pick also boasts long-lasting water-resistance — you only need to apply every 80 minutes while sweating or swimming. According to a fan: "I have sensitive skin and this works great on me! [...] Very very hydrating which is great for my dry skin!"

3 The Best Reef-Safe Sunscreen With Organic Ingredients COOLA SPF 30 Organic Face Sunscreen & Sunblock Lotion Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you're spending time in the ocean or at the beach, it's worth investing in this reef-safe sunscreen by COOLA. Formulated with 70% organic ingredients, the SPF 30 sunscreen includes skin-soothing ingredients like aloe, meadowfoam seed oil, and prickly pear extract to leave skin silky soft and protected from free radicals. It's sweat- and water-resistant for up to 40 minutes, and the light cucumber scent (which is natural) will leave you feeling spa-level relaxed. According to a fan: "Great under makeup! NO white residue (even on darker skin tone), very gentle for sensitive skin, won’t cause dryness or clogged pores."

4 The Best Sunscreen Milk That's Safe For Sensitive Skin La Roche-Posay SPF 60 Anthelios Sunscreen Milk Amazon $36 See On Amazon Cult-favorite French drugstore brand La Roche-Posay's SPF 60 sunscreen milk is a great choice for sports and activities during which you know you’ll sweat, because its silky finish is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Even better, the fragrance-, paraben-, and oil-free formula is safe for sensitive skin and can be used for both face and body. As its name suggests, this "melt-in sunscreen milk" provides serious nourishment, and with the brand's broad spectrum Cell-Ox Shield antioxidant technology, it's ready to arm your skin against free radicals and sun damage. According to a fan: "The only facial sunscreen I'll use. I've been purchasing this French product for years. My skin is on the dry side and I burn fairly easily. It protects well while moisturizing the skin."

5 The Best Sunscreen Oil Spray That Won't Leave A White Cast Supergoop! SPF 50 Sun-Defying Sunscreen Oil Amazon $38 See On Amazon This non-greasy sunscreen contains hydrating meadowfoam seed oil, nourishing argan oil, and substantial chemical UV protection (SPF 50) — all in a convenient spray oil form that's perfect for travel. The UV-fighting formula is ideal for dry skin, because those aforementioned oils lock in moisture but won't clog pores. The end result is supple skin that's protected from the sun. Many Amazon reviewers report that it's also great for anyone looking to avoid the dreaded white cast many zinc-based sunscreens create, especially on darker skin tones. According to a fan: "I have tried several sunscreens and they either leave a white cast or pill. This sunscreen is perfect. If you like facial oil this is a great choice."