This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, Nov. 27, and its slightly younger cousin, Cyber Monday, sits on Monday, Nov. 30. Unsurprisingly, 2020 looks set to be bigger than ever before, with sales and discounts aplenty, no matter what you're shopping for. As well as the obvious fashion and beauty deals, there are also a load of great Black Friday jewellery deals to take advantage of, starting from as early as Nov. 22.

This year, many jewellery brands are offering site-wide discounts that can be used across all items, so no matter what you’ve been eyeing up, you’re sure to score a bargain of some sort. Others have created Black Friday edits, which are usually treasure troves of highly-discounted goodies to get your hand on before they sell out.

There are also a notable number of charitable spins to Black Friday jewellery offerings this year, with many donating proceeds to important causes, ranging from women’s charities to those supporting the NHS during a particularly hard period.

Whatever you’re looking for, I’ve created an edit of the very best Black Friday jewellery deals from top UK brands, that are only around for a limited time. Keep scrolling to read all about them.

By Alona By Alona will run a 25% discount off everything online between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Use the code GOLDEN25 to get the discount at checkout. Shop at byalona.com

STELLAR 79 The STELLAR 79 Black Friday Event will go live on Monday, Nov. 23, however email subscribers will be given 2 days VIP early access starting from Saturday, Nov. 21. The brand is offering 10% discount off a wide variety (45 pieces) of selected STELLAR 79 jewellery. Shop at stellar-79.com

Missoma Missoma are working with Tree Sisters to plant one tree for every order across Black Friday with 25% off the whole website. The sale starts Nov. 23, and you can sign up now for early access. Shop at missoma.com

Edge Of Ember It's unclear what kind of discounts to expect (or whether they will apply to the new In The Frow range), but Edge of Ember has confirmed they will be taking part in Black Friday this year, making it the brand's only sale of the year. It runs bewteen Monday, Nov. 23, and Monday, Nov. 30, but early access is available by using the code thebigsale from Sunday, Nov. 22 at 7pm. Shop at edgeofember.com

Rachel Jackson Between Nov. 24 and Nov. 26., those who sign up to the Rachel Jackson VIP mailing list will receive 25% off everything on the site, plus a Personalised Initial Necklace as a gift when you spend over £100. Shop at racheljacksonlondon.com

Dinny Hall Dinny Hall is offering both up to 50% off on a Black Friday special edit, along with 20% off on everything else not included in the edit. Shop at dinnyhall.com

Olivia & Pearl The brand is offering customers 25% off across everything, site-wide, and is also donating 15% of all sales to NHS Charities Together, to continue in their support towards NHS staff and volunteers. Shop at oliviaandpearl.com

Otiumberg Otiumberg are running a 15% off 'thank you' discount to shoppers between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The discount will apply site-wide. Shop at otiumberg.com

Wolf & Gypsy Ethical jewellery brand Wolf & Gypsy will be offering 25% off site-wide with the code BF25. The sale will run from Monday, Nov. 22 to Tuesday, Dec. 1. Shop at wolfandgypsy.com

Orelia Orelia are offering 25% off their main range between the dates of Wedneday, Nov. 25, and Monday, Nov. 30. Shop at orelia.co.uk

Monica Vinader Kate Middleton-approved mid-range jewellery brand Monica Vinader is giving fans 25% off all items from Nov. 20-Dec. This includes the new MV x Doina collection, as well as their classic pieces. Shop at monicavinader.com

Tada & Toy Tada & Toy will have 10% off all items from Wednesday, Nov. 25, along with up to 75% off on Black Friday itself. New styles will also be added daily, so keep an eye on the edit. Shop at tadaandtoy.com

DIXIEGRAZE DIXIEGRAZE have confirmed to me they will be taking part in the Black Friday shopping event, but it's unclear what their exact discounts will be as of yet, so keep an eye on their site! Shop at dixiegraze.uk

Laura Galasso Soft Dream by Laura Galasso has a discount code SAVE20 which can be used on their site for 20% off from Nov. 22 to Nov. 30. Shop at lauragalasso.com

Kassandra Lauren Gordon London-based ethical jewellery designer Kassandra Gordon is offering a 10% sale on all products until the end f November. The discount will be applied automatically at check out. Shop on Kassandra Lauren Gordon.