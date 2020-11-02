Black Friday is fast approaching and, each year, the deals just get better and better. Whether you're after clothing, tech, or furniture, there will definitely be some hot discounts for 2020, but if it's beauty you're after, this is where Black Friday will really come into its own. Below are the best Black Friday beauty deals we know about so far. While most brands are yet to unveil their deals, a few have been announced already, and I will be updating this list as more feed through.

This year, Black Friday 2020 will be held on Friday, Nov. 27. This will be followed up by Cyber Monday, which falls on Nov. 30. However, many brands and retailers often extend their deals far beyond the long weekend, often spanning across weeks and occasionally even the entire month.

This year we can expect deals from brands who have taken part in previous years, including the likes of Charlotte Tilbury, ghd, Dyson, Mac, and The Body Shop. Big beauty retailers have also confirmed they will be taking part, and you can sign up for updates at the following links:

In the meantime, here's what we know so far...

Amazon Amazon already has early Black Friday deals, which began on Oct. 26, and end Nov. 19. These deals span across all beauty, and presumably as we get closer to the date itself, there will be even more on offer. You can check out all the live deals now.

Lumity Lumity has a bunch of deals coming, including a spend £50, get £50 back to spend on the brand at a later date between Nov. 2 and Nov. 8, and a number of discounts between 20% and 40% off depending on how much you spend in the run up to Black Friday itself. Stay up to date at lumitylife.co.uk

Pestle & Mortar Pestle & Mortar is offering 20% off site-wide from Black Friday right through to Cyber Monday. They are also launching three special collection kits that will save you a bunch of money. Keep an eye on pestleandmortar.com

Foreo From Nov. 20, Foreo will be offering up to 35% off some of their best sellers online. Specific discounts will be revealed in due course, but will include their beloved cleansing devices. Keep an eye on foreo.com

Amanda Harrington Amanda Harrington is offering a whole week's worth of offers starting Monday Nov. 24, and ending the day after Cyber Tuesday on Dec. 2. On Black Friday itself, you can get 30% off on everything (excluding sets) when you spend over £60, and on Cyber Monday, it's up to 35%! Shop the deals soon at amandaharrington.com