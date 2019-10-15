Halloween is right around the corner, and just as there are usually Halloween invites aplenty, there's also a hell of a lot of options when it comes to what you dress up as. In recent years, actual costumes have sort of faded away, and in their place, clever makeup and beauty looks have emerged. This year, makeup may be more important than ever, with modern Zoom virtual parties predicted to take the place of in-person affairs due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. I’ve picked out the best YouTube accounts to follow for Halloween makeup tutorials, as the streaming service is full of options aplenty, all with easy step-by-step instructions for your viewing pleasure.

YouTube is of course saturated with options, so knowing where to look can be a little tricky. However there are a handful of makeup artists and YouTubers who always have something to offer every year. What's more, they offer varying levels of characterisation, from minimal makeup to full on special effects get up. I've taken this in mind to select some of the very best accounts to follow. Most have already released their 2020 options, while others will surely soon. And if you don't like this year's videos? They have a back log of brilliantly creepy looks to choose from.

Jamie Genevieve Scottish blogger Jamie always has something to offer every year. Last year, she absolutely nailed 'Mrs Pennywise':an imagined female version of Stephen King's creepy Pennywise clown from It. Not only is this look creepy and kind of glam at the same time, it is also seriously doable, and doesn't require a huge trunkful of makeup and special effect products. Jamie used makeup she already had in her kit, which mostly can be supplemented for other products you may already own. You may just have to pick up a wig! Her Jessica Rabbit video is also a must-watch. Follow Jamie.

Nikkie Tutorials Nikkie Tutorials is a total makeup whiz, and her skills extend to one of the most anticipated occasions of the year: Halloween! 2018’s look was a clever makeup mask, which is both eerie and pretty. 2019 saw Nikkie undergoing a ‘Bride From Hell’ transformation, which was equally as creepy! She's yet to post a 2020 offering, but considering she posted in 2018 and 2019 on the 19th, it's likely we can anticipate it soon. For this reason, it's worth subscribing to her to stay alert! Follow Nikkie.

Glam & Gore Perhaps the ideal channel to turn to for Halloween, Glam & Gore is for people whose passions include scary stuff and makeup. With the new Joker movie out last year, it's worth revisiting this video from 2015. However, there's way more on offer if you peruse her past uploads, including how to create a Jack-O-Lantern look, and a 'broken doll'. Check out her full playlist here. Genius. Follow Glam & Gore.

Keyana Talented Keyana’s channel is full of great makeup tips and tricks year-round, and her Halloween video for 2020 is a great October addition. This 3D spider look is doable and not too complicated, and looks extra cool with a bright green wig, just like Keyana rocked for her tutorial. Follow Keyana Talented.