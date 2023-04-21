The Cheapest, Most Clever Gifts With Near-Perfect Reviews On Amazon

The reviews are the first place I go whenever I’m thinking about buying something online (especially when I’m buying gifts). If the reviews are glowing, then I know my money won’t be going to waste — whereas bad reviews, on the other hand, will send me running for the hills. That’s why I’ve put together this list of cheap, most clever gifts with near-perfect reviews that you can find on Amazon.

1 The Shower Steamers That Are Loaded With Essential Oils Cleverfy Shower Steamers Aromatherapy (Pack of 6) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Prefer taking showers to baths? These shower steamers work just like bath bombs — just toss one down on your tub drain, and it’ll gradually release soothing essential oils as it dissolves. Each order comes with six scents: watermelon, grapefruit, menthol and eucalyptus, peony and pear, cacao and orange, as well as lemongrass and coconut.

2 This Silicone Brush That Massages While It Lathers Shampoo Flathead Products Scalp Massager Amazon $8 See On Amazon Add a dollop of your favorite shampoo to this brush, then gently massage it into your scalp to cleanse away dirt and grime. The bristles are made from soft silicone that won’t irritate sensitive skin — and each order even includes a bonus massage attachment that you can use for scalp massages when not in the shower.

3 A Cooling Face Roller That Gets Chilly Fast Elizabeth Mott Ice Roller Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep this roller in the fridge, and it’ll always be ready to go whenever you want to cool your complexion down — whether you’re experiencing unwanted puffiness or irritation. It only takes about 15 minutes to get chilly, and its detachable roller head makes it easy to clean when dirty.

4 The Washer That Gets Makeup Brushes Oh-So Clean Neeyer Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $18 See On Amazon Dirty makeup brushes can lead to breakouts, which is only part of the reason why this washer is such a good buy. It’s designed to work with applicators of nearly any shape or size, from kabuki brushes to eyeshadow ones. Choose from two colors: black or pink.

5 A Gua Sha Set That’s Made With Soothing Jade Stone Sdara Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether you’re hoping to increase blood flow throughout your complex or soothe your skin, this gua sha set might be able to help. Both the roller and scraper are made from real jade stone — not plastic. And if your face already looks bright, you can add your go-to facial serum for a hydrating effect.

6 This Eyelash Curler That Delivers Dramatic Volume Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler Amazon $11 See On Amazon You don’t need to glue on falsies to get dramatic eyelashes — just use this curler. It won’t pinch your lids or lashes, as its ergonomic body is designed to deliver uniform pressure across your entire lash line. And unlike some curlers, each order includes a small travel pouch as well as two replacement pads.

7 A Spa-Worthy Derma Roller That Helps With Skin Exfoliation Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $17 See On Amazon A professional microdermabrasion session can be expensive — instead, give this roller a try in the comfort of your own home. Hundreds of tiny needles work to exfoliate away flakes as well as stimulate blood flow in your complexion. Plus, you only need to use it once a week for best results.

8 The Brush That Gently Detangles Tough Knots Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $17 See On Amazon Don’t rip away at knotted hair — let this brush gently detangle any stubborn tangles. Its cone-tipped bristles separate strands as they pass through, allowing knots to gently work themselves free without any tugging. You can also use it with any type of hair, regardless of whether it’s wet or dry.

9 These Peels That Leave Your Feet Baby-Soft Dermora Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Let your feet soak in these peels for about an hour — over the next two weeks that flaking outer layer of skin will begin to shed away, leaving you with ultra-soft feet without having to pay salon prices. They’re designed to fit feet up to a universal size 11, and many reviewers raved about how they “really work.”

10 A Gel Cleanser That Can Help Reduce Shaving Bumps QRxLabs Glycolic Acid Face Wash Amazon $19 See On Amazon Not only can this gel cleanser help reduce the bumps that can pop up from shaving, but it can also help prepare your skin for a peel — whether it’s glycolic, lactic, or salicylic. The best part? The formula also contains organic coconut milk, honey, as well as sweet almond oil, all of which help calm skin so that you’re left with little to no irritation.

11 The Bathtub Tray That Keeps Your Relaxation Necessities Within Reach Homemaid Living Bamboo Bathtub Tray Amazon $33 See On Amazon Candles, books, glasses of wine — this bathtub tray has space for all of it and more. Its arms expand out from 29 to 43 inches, making it easy to use with tubs of nearly any size. Plus, the bamboo frame has a water-resistant topcoat that helps keep it looking good no matter how many times a week you like to soak.

12 These Aerators That Can Help Improve The Flavor Of Wine TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Pop one of these aerators into your bottle of wine, and it can help improve its flavor as it pours through. They’re designed to fit inside of nearly any bottle, and feature a tapered tip so that they won’t leave drips on your table once you’ve finished pouring. Choose from three colors: black, champagne, or rose.

13 An Organizer For All Your Palettes, Brushes, & More Greenco Acrylic Vanity Storage Amazon $32 See On Amazon Consider this organizer a must-have if you have a particularly extensive makeup collection. It’s made from durable, crystal-clear acrylic that looks just like real glass, making it a sleek addition to any vanity. Or, if you aren’t big into makeup, you can also use it to organize office supplies on your desk.

14 The Baath Pillow That Supports Your Head *&* Shoulders Gorilla Grip Bath Pillow Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whereas some bath pillows only support your head or shoulders, this one features two cushions that support both, allowing you to relax in total comfort. Seven suction cups on the back help keep it from shifting out of place — and the waterproof exterior allows them to quickly air dry once you’re done soaking.

15 An Oil That’s Loaded With 100% Pure Vitamin E Health Priority Natural Products Vitamin E Oil Amazon $35 See On Amazon Vitamin E can help soften skin, as well as lock in moisture to help keep it from drying out — and this serum is absolutely chock-full of it. The lightweight formula easily absorbs into skin without leaving you feeling wet or sticky, and it doesn’t contain any additives or cheap fillers. Just pure, clean, vitamin E.

16 This Moisture-Resistant Cutting Board Made With Acacia Wood Thirteen Chefs Wooden Serving Board Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you use this cutting board to slice up ingredients or create a cute table centerpiece is up to you — but either way, the sleek acacia wood surface is sure to look good. And since it’s also moisture-resistant, the wood is less likely to accrue harmful bacterial buildup over time.

17 A Set Of Bartending Tools Made From Stainless Steel Modern Mixology Cocktail Shaker Set (10-Piece Set) Amazon $38 See On Amazon Not only are these stainless steel bartending tools resistant to rust, but each order also includes a gorgeous stand made from sleek bamboo. The best part? Each set comes with all the essentials you’ll need to make margaritas, martinis, and every drink in between, as well as a small recipe book to help you get started.

18 The Tea Pot That’s Made From Tough Borosilicate Glass VAHDAM Glass Tea Pot with Infuser Amazon $30 See On Amazon Since this teapot is made from durable borosilicate glass, there’s no need to worry about it cracking when used with stoves — it’s tough enough to handle the heat. And unlike some teapots, this one features a stainless steel filter on the inside that’s both reusable as well as ultra-fine, ensuring that tea leaves don’t escape into your cups of tea.

19 These Reusable Straws That Work With Tumblers Flathead Products Silicone Straws Amazon $17 See On Amazon Since these reusable straws feature bent tips, you shouldn’t have any trouble sipping from tall tumblers, glasses, or nearly any other container. Each order includes a pipette brush to help you scrub them clean from the inside-out — and the silicone they’re made from is even 100% BPA-free.

20 This Armband That Holds Your Phone When Exercising E Tronic Edge Arm Band Phone Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Holding your phone in your hands isn’t always a great idea while you’re out running, so why not slip it inside this armband instead? The zipper closure works to keep your phone from sliding out as your arms pump back and forth, while the sweat-wicking fabric helps keep you dry. Choose from seven colors.

21 An Electric Whisk That’ll Help You Make High-Quality Lattes At Home PowerLix Milk Frother Amazon $11 See On Amazon Whether you’re beating egg whites for meringue or frothing milk for coffee, this electric whisk can help you get the job done. The stainless steel whisking blade is resistant to rust — and since the motor runs at a quiet level, there’s no need to worry about disturbing others if you use it at the office. Choose from seven colors.

22 The VR Headset That’s Shockingly Affordable BNEXT VR Headset Amazon $28 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend big bucks to have fun with virtual reality — just grab this headset that’s available for less than $30. It’s designed to work with nearly any smartphone, and even lets you adjust the field of vision in order to create a truly immersive experience. Plus, the adjustable head strap allows for a comfortable fit.

23 A Wireless Doorbell That Comes With 52 Chimes SadoTech Wireless Doorbell Amazon $31 See On Amazon Don’t have a doorbell? This wireless one has a range of up to 1,000 feet, making it easy to hear throughout the first floor of your home. It also comes pre-loaded with 52 different chimes — one for every week of the year — and the included battery even has a lifetime of up to three years.

24 These Wine Glasses That Are Completely Shatterproof FineDine Stainless Steel Wine Glasses (4-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Go ahead and drop one of these wine glasses — their sturdy stainless steel frames won’t crack or shatter no matter whether they hit tile or concrete. The thick walls also help keep your reds and whites at their ideal temperature, while their ergonomic shape fits comfortably in either hand. Choose from more than 25 colors.

25 The Herb Garden Seeds That Have High Germination Rates Open Seed Vault Herb Garden Seeds Amazon $14 See On Amazon While growing plants from seeds can be difficult, these herb garden seeds have high germination rates that when properly cared for, makes it incredibly likely that they’ll sprout. Each order comes with a variety of greens, ranging from arugula to thyme — and they’re all completely non-GMO.

26 A Strainer That’s Perfect For Cramped Kitchens Kitchen Gizmo Snap-On Pot Strainer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only is this strainer smaller than most, but its spring-loaded clips also stretch far enough that they’ll easily fit onto nearly any pot, pan, or bowl — even if it has a lip. And since all the food stays inside the pot as you pour, it’s much less likely that you’ll wind up with any spillage down in your sink.

27 This Lazy Susan Made From Gorgeous Bamboo Greenco Bamboo Lazy Susan Turntable Amazon $13 See On Amazon Unlike the plastic lazy Susan you’ve probably been using, this one is made from gorgeous bamboo wood that’s sure to look so good sitting out on your dining table. You can use it to hold spices, charcuterie, and more — or even stash it away inside of a cabinet so that it’s easier to reach items stored all the way in the back.

28 A Slim Wallet With A Protective RFID-Blocking Layer TRAVANDO Slim Money Clip Wallet Amazon $25 See On Amazon Digital pickpockets can access your credit card information simply by scanning your pocket — unless your cards are stored inside of this wallet. Not only is it incredibly slim, but it also blocks incoming RFID signals to help keep your info safe. There’s enough space inside for up to nine cards, as well as an integrated money clip for cash.

29 The Ring Light That Clips Onto Your Phone Or Laptop GearLight Selfie Ring Light Amazon $19 See On Amazon Not happy with how you look during video calls? Try clipping this ring light to your laptop. It casts you in the best light possible, and even features two light temperatures to test out: daylight or plain white. Or, if you don’t make a ton of video calls, you can also clip it to your phone when taking selfies.

30 An LED Backlight That Can Help Reduce Eye Strain Power Practical TV Backlight Strip Amazon $19 See On Amazon Staring at a bright television screen while sitting in the dark can put strain on your eyes — but that’s only part of the reason why I’m a big fan of this LED backlight strip. Not only can it help take the pressure off your eyes, but it also features a built-in dimmer switch so that you can easily adjust its brightness. Plus, each order includes 3M adhesive for effortless installation.

31 This Water Flosser That Features 3 Cleaning Modes Aquasonic Water Flosser Amazon $40 See On Amazon With three cleaning modes to choose from (normal, soft, and pulse), this water flosser is suitable for mouths of all sensitivities. Each order includes four jet tips — or enough for everybody in your home to have one — and the built-in timer even lets you know when you’ve been flossing for two minutes.

32 These Tray Tables That Slide Right Underneath Your Bed Greenco Bed Tray Table (2-Pack) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Since the legs on these tray tables are collapsible, you shouldn’t have any problem sliding them right underneath your bed once you’ve finished eating breakfast in bed. Handles on either side make it easy to carry them from room to room in your home — and they’re even made from sturdy bamboo rather than plastic.

33 A Charging Station That Helps Minimize Cable Clutter Poweroni USB Charging Dock Amazon $40 See On Amazon Every home has that one corner filled with jumbled charging wires, so why not tidy up with this charging station? There’s space for up to four devices, and its quick-charging USB ports can get your phones and tablets powered up faster than a standard USB brick. You also get five shortened charging cables to help keep it looking neat: two micro-USB, two lightning, as well as one type-C.

34 This Teeth-Whitening Kit That Reviewers Adore Cali White Teeth Whitening Kit Amazon $29 $35.99 See On Amazon With more than 6,000 positive four- and five-star reviews, it’s clear that this teeth whitening kit is definitely worth a look. It only takes about seven days to get your teeth up to eight shades whiter — and unlike some whiteners, this one comes with a special serum that’s suitable for sensitive mouths. “I always get compliments on how white my teeth are and this product has definitely increased how white they are,” raved Amazon reviewer Kelso.

35 A Camping Hammock That’s Easy To Take With You Wise Owl Outfitters Portable Hammock Amazon $40 See On Amazon Not all hammocks are created equal — this one folds down into a small drawstring pouch so that it’s easy to take with you when camping, traveling, or even going to a music festival. And with a weight limit of up to 500 pounds, you can safely fit two people inside without having to worry about the durable nylon weave ripping.

36 The Insulated Lunch Box That Comes With Leakproof Containers FineDine Insulated Lunch Box Set (5-Piece Set) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Not only can this insulated lunch box help keep your meals at their ideal temperature, but each order also includes a trio of leakproof containers you can use to pack your meals, as well as a small ice pack. The best part? There’s even a small mesh pocket on the side where you can stash extras — like your phone, cutlery, napkins, or practically any other small item.

37 A Cushioned Mat That Helps Prevent Sore Muscles Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Mat Amazon $22 See On Amazon Standing at your kitchen counters for a long period of time can leave your legs feeling sore — but that’s where this mat comes into play. Its cushioned surface helps absorb impact to take the stress off your muscles, while a nonslip bottom works to keep it from shifting out of place. Choose from six colors as well as four sizes.

38 This Extra-Thick Yoga Mat With A Convenient Carrying Strap Maximo Fitness Yoga Mat Amazon $26 See On Amazon Unlike the yoga mat your studio lets you borrow, this one is made from high-density foam that measures in at a whopping 1/2-inch thick. It’s also water-resistant as well as nonslip to help keep you safe and dry when stretching. Plus, each order includes a strap to help you carry it from home to class.

39 These Vacuum Storage Bags For Your Seasonal Items SPACE MAX Vacuum Storage Bags (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Running out of space in your closet? Try condensing all those spare throw blankets and seasonal clothes into these vacuum bags. A double-zip seal and leak valve work to keep them airtight, which can help you reduce how much space your items need by up to 80%. Each order also comes with a travel pump you can use when packing your suitcase for vacation.

40 A Pitcher That Lets You Make Cold Brew At Home Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $22 See On Amazon The cost of buying pre-made cold brew can quickly add up, so why not make your own using this pitcher instead? It’s large enough to make up to four servings per batch — and the fine-mesh filter works to keep any grounds out of your mug. Or, if you aren’t big into cold brew, you can also use it to make tea.

41 The Massage Roller That Delivers Soothing Cold To Sore Muscles Gaiam Cold Therapy Roller Ball Massager Amazon $20 See On Amazon Sore muscles are no match for this massage roller, as the stainless steel ball easily glides over your muscles to help soothe away aches and pains. The best part? If stored inside your freezer, it can maintain its cold temperature for up to 20 continuous minutes.

42 These Grow Lights That Help Plants Flourish GooingTop Dual LED Grow Light Amazon $23 See On Amazon If your home doesn’t get a ton of sunlight, these grow lights can help your indoor plants flourish. Their adjustable goosenecks make it easy to point them in nearly any direction, while a built-in timer lets them turn off when you aren’t home in order to help cut down on utility bills. There’s even a clamp on the bottom — just in case you want to mount them to a window sill or table.

43 An Electric Wine Opener That Does The Work For You COKUNST Electric Wine Opener Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you struggle with mobility in your hands or simply have trouble using a corkscrew, this electric wine opener is worth a look. Not only does it do all the work for you, but it only needs four AA batteries (which are not included) in order to pop up to 100 bottles of wine. Choose from two colors: black or red.

44 The Laptop Stand That Can Help Take Strain Off Your Neck SOUNDANCE Laptop Stand Amazon $26 See On Amazon Peering down at your laptop screen for hours on end can leave your neck feeling sore — instead, raise it up to eye level with this stand. It’s made from sleek aluminum that’s just as lightweight as it is durable, making it easy to take with you to the office, or even just move around your home. Plus, its ventilated base helps keep your hard drive from overheating.

45 A Neck Light That Helps You Read In The Dark Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you’re reading in the dark or tackling a DIY project, this neck light can help you see exactly what you’re looking at. Three color temperatures help you see regardless of how dark it is: yellow, warm white, and cool white. You can also adjust its brightness up to six levels — and the rechargeable battery even lasts for up to 80 hours before you need to plug it in again.

46 This Water Bottle That Helps Keep Drinks Cold IRON °FLASK Insulated Water Bottle Amazon $22 See On Amazon With its double-wall insulation that helps cold drinks stay chilled for up to 24 hours, this water bottle is a must-have for anyone looking to drink more water throughout the day. It can also help keep hot liquids warm for up to 12 hours, making it great for packing hot soups for lunch, or even sipping on hot chocolate during frigid days. Each order includes three lids, all of which are leakproof: one straw, one flip, and one handle lid.

47 These Electric Salt & Pepper Grinders With Built-In LED Lights Sweet Alice Electric Salt and Pepper Grinders Amazon $30 See On Amazon Not only are these salt and pepper grinders gorgeous to look at, but you can also adjust the grind simply by twisting the knob on the base. They only need six AAA batteries (which are not included) to deliver hours of use. And if you aren’t into salt and pepper, you can still use them with a variety of spices — from coriander to red pepper flakes.

48 A Personal Blender That You Can Take With You PopBabies Portable Blender Amazon $32 See On Amazon Smoothies, salsas, milkshakes — this personal blender can easily whip up all sorts of meals. The blending jar converts into a to-go cup to help save you some clean-up when you’re on the go, and each order even includes a small funnel to help prevent spills. And since the battery is rechargeable, there’s no need to locate a wall outlet when you want to blend something.

49 The Hair Remover That’s The Size Of A Lipstick Tube Finishing Touch Painless Hair Remover Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re unhappy with that peach fuzz or want to shape your brows, this hair remover can help you do so without any pain. Hypoallergenic blades on the inside trim away hair from the root — no tugging or plucking whatsoever. And since it looks like a subtle tube of lipstick, you can easily keep it in your bag for quick touch-ups throughout the day.

50 An Exfoliating Towel That Helps You Scrub Hard-To-Reach Spots GOSHI Exfoliating Shower Towel Amazon $15 See On Amazon Stretch this towel out behind you, and you’ll have a much easier time scrubbing that awkward spot on your back when taking a shower. It has a slightly gritty texture that helps you exfoliate away flakes — though it isn’t so tough that you’ll wind up with irritated skin. And since it’s tear-resistant, you can go ahead and give yourself a thorough scrub without having to worry about it ripping.

51 This Facial Steamer That Helps Open Up Your Pores Colorfarm Facial Steamer Amazon $31 See On Amazon Use this facial steamer before applying your skincare routine, and it can help open up your pores so that your serums absorb even more deeply. The water reservoir is large enough to produce up to 15 minutes of continuous steam — and each order even includes a headband, as well as a set of blackhead tools to help you get rid of stubborn blemishes.

52 An Electronic Lighter That You Can Reuse Over & Over MEIRUBY Electric Candle Lighter Amazon $9 See On Amazon Whereas flame lighters will eventually run out of fuel, this electronic one features a rechargeable battery that can be used up to 600 times before you need to plug it in again. Instead of flame, it creates an electronic plasma arc that’s both windproof as well as moisture-resistant — and the flexible gooseneck can even be pointed in nearly any direction.

53 The Hot Brush That Makes Styling Hair *So* Easy REVLON Hair Dryer Brush Amazon $38 See On Amazon Giving yourself a gorgeous blowout takes practice — unless you have this hot brush at your side. Ionic technology works to smooth frizz as it simultaneously dries your hair, while heat-resistant bristles help keep your scalp safe from burns. But if that isn’t enough? Using it can help you save so much time on busy mornings.

54 A Cleaning Gel That Squishes Deep Into Tight Spaces PULIDIKI Cleaning Gel Amazon $7 See On Amazon Camera lenses, air vents, cupholders — this cleaning gel can be squished into all sorts of tight spaces. It has a lightly tacky surface that grips onto dust and, yet won’t stick to your hands. Plus, you can reuse it dozens of times up until the color turns dark.

55 These Satin Pillowcases That Are Gentle On Hair YANIBEST Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Tired of waking up with unwanted frizziness? These satin pillowcases may be able to help. They create less friction against your strands than cotton, which can help smooth frizz simply by sleeping on them. And since they come in 16 colors, you shouldn’t have any trouble matching them to your current sheets.

56 An Essential Oil Diffuser That Runs For Hours & Hours InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $12 See On Amazon Not only can this essential oil diffuser run for up to eight hours, but it also features a color-changing LED light to help you set the mood when you’re trying to relax. The best part? Its compact footprint makes it perfect for nightstands, home offices, or nearly any other small room in your home.

57 This Dispenser That Keeps Your Lotion Pleasantly Warm Conair Heated Lotion Dispenser Amazon $25 See On Amazon Putting on cold lotion after a hot shower isn’t exactly a great feeling, so why not heat it up inside of this dispenser? It only takes two minutes to warm your lotion up — and the added warmth can even help it penetrate more deeply into your skin.

58 A Food Scale That Can Help You Meal Prep GreaterGoods Digital Kitchen Scale Amazon $11 See On Amazon Eyeballing proper portions can be tricky — luckily, this food scale makes it easier than ever to measure out ideal servings. It can handle up to 11 pounds, and features four different units of measurement: grams, ounces, milliliters, as well as pounds. Plus, its low profile makes it easy to stash away inside of a drawer.

59 These Smart Plugs That Are Compatible With Alexa Kasa Smart Plugs (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Add these smart plugs to your devices, and you’ll be able to control them using simple voice commands once paired with Alexa or Google Home. They also let you put your devices (such as lights) on schedules so that they’re on when you come home — and many reviewers appreciated how they’re “easy to use.”

61 The Tile That Helps You Find Lost Items Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Wallets, keys, purses — whatever items you’re commonly misplacing, this tile can help you find them. The downloadable app lets you see where the tile is located in real time, and you can even have it let out a loud ring so that it’s easier to find. Or, if you misplace your phone, you can press the tile so that your phone starts to ring, even if it’s in silent mode.

62 A Heating Pad That Wraps Around Your Shoulders & Neck UNCN Neck and Shoulders Heating Pad Amazon $23 See On Amazon Unlike the heating pad your grandmother always gave you, this one is designed to drape around your neck, shoulders, and back, helping soothe away soreness without requiring you to lie in an awkward position. It’s also safe to warm up in the microwave, and features a polar fleece cover that feels oh-so soft against skin.

63 This Eye Mask That Can Help You Cool Down NEWGO Cold Compress Eye Mask Amazon $7 See On Amazon Hot day have you feeling stressed? Kick back and relax with this eye mask. Soothing gel beads on the inside contour to the shape of your face for added comfort — and if you keep it in the fridge, it’ll always be ready to go when you get home. Choose from eight colors.

64 A Makeup Mirror That Helps You Draw Perfectly Winged Tips Beautyworks LED Vanity Mirror Amazon $25 See On Amazon With two-, three-, and 10-times magnification available, this makeup mirror makes it easier than ever to get those winged eyeliner tips looking perfect. 21 LED bulbs around the middle mirror cast you in gorgeous light so that you can do your makeup regardless of how bright the room is — and it only requires four AAA batteries (which are not included).

65 These Sheets That Come With More Than 200,000 Reviews CGK Unlimited Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets (4-Piece Set) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Not only have more than 200,000 reviewers awarded these sheets either four or five stars, but many have also described them as “good quality” as well as “soft and comfortable.” They’re made from soft polyester-microfiber material with an extra-deep pocket that can fit mattresses up to 16 inches tall. And since they’re wrinkle-resistant, there’s no need to worry about leaving them crumpled in the dryer overnight.

66 A Pair Of Cloud Slides That Come In More Than 15 Colors Rosyclo Cloud Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon From avocado green to wine red, these cloud slides come in so many fun colors that you might have trouble picking just one. The best part? Their soft EVA soles help cushion your joints to keep you comfortable all day long, while nonslip soles help keep you safe when it’s damp outside. Available sizes: 5.5 Women / 5 Men — 16 Women / 14 Men

67 This Sunset Lamp That Helps You Set A Cool Vibe Streamlet Sunset Lamp Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether you’re relaxing after a long day or trying to get the party started, this sunset lamp is a smart pick. 16 different color settings help you set the vibe you’re looking for — and the head can even rotate 360 degrees as well as flip up to 180 degrees. Each order also includes a remote that only requires two AAA batteries (which are not included).

68 An Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner That’s Surprisingly Versatile Kunphy Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner Amazon $36 See On Amazon From delicate jewelry to grimy loose change, this ultrasonic cleaner can get all sorts of small items clean as new. It only takes a few minutes, and no cleanser is required — regular tap water is all it needs (though for an extra-deep clean, dish soap will do the trick). Plus, its stainless steel cleaning basin is even resistant to rust.

69 The Car Mount That Charges & Holds Your Phone ESR Magnetic Car Mount Charger Amazon $30 See On Amazon Not only can this mount hold your phone up so that it’s easy to read your GPS while driving, but it also features a wireless charger that’s compatible with the iPhone 12 and newer. The rubber grip on the back hooks onto your car’s air vents without shaking loose — and many reviewers appreciated how it was “easy to install.”

70 A Smart Notebook That Lets You Upload Notes To iCloud Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon $26 See On Amazon iCloud, Slack, Google Drive — once you’ve filled up every page in this smart notebook, you can use the free downloadable app to upload all your handwritten notes to a variety of online cloud services. And since the pages wipe clean with a cloth, you can even reuse them multiple times.

71 This Seat Cushion That Helps Promote Good Posture ComfiLife Gel & Memory Foam Seat Cushion Amazon If you're looking to make your everyday chair more comfortable, this seat cushion that uses both gel and memory foam should come in handy. It has a non-slip bottom for stable seating, a machine-washable cover, and even a handle for easy carrying. $37 $33.56 See On Amazon In the habit of hunching over your desk? Try placing this cushion on your seat. It’s filled with soft memory foam that contours to the shape of your body for comfort, while its ergonomic shape works to promote proper posture as well as take the pressure off your lower back. And if you tend to run hot, there’s also cooling gel on the inside to help keep you from overheating.

72 A Coffee Grinder That’s *So* Easy To Use Kaffe Electric Coffee Grinder Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you prefer a fine or coarse ground, this coffee grinder features a transparent top so that you can stop grinding once your beans have reached your desired texture. Or, if you aren’t big into coffee, it’s also versatile enough to use with spices, nuts, herbs, grains, and more — the options are nearly endless.

73 These Cubes That Can Help You Fit *More* Into Your Suitcase BAGAIL Packing Cubes (8-Piece Set) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Grab these packing cubes before your next vacation, and they can help you fit even more stuff inside of your suitcase. They’re made from water-resistant nylon fabric, with a two-way zipper so that it’s easy to access your items — and each order even includes a separate bag made specifically for shoes.

74 The Portable Chargers That Are Perfect For Traveling Miady Portable Charger (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon With their ultra-slim profile that takes up hardly any space inside your bag, these portable chargers are a must-have for your next trip. They feature two USB ports so that you can charge multiple devices at the same time, as well as a bonus type-C and micro-USB port. Many reviewers also commented about how they stay powered for a “long time” when in use.