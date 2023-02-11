The Cheapest, Most Comfortable Walking Shoes On Amazon, According To Podiatrists

No matter how cute a pair of shoes look, if they’re not comfortable, that’s a deal breaker. You want your shoes to move with you and keep you supported, whether you’re walking a step or a mile. Extra points if those shoes are also affordable. In order to find dependable shoes that check all these boxes, I consulted the experts to find out what features podiatrists and chiropractors recommend in shoes.

Product descriptions can tell you a lot — are these trendy sneakers also comfy? Will those loafers break down in a few months? Can these sandals handle my next vacation? Luckily, podiatrists know the answers to all these questions and they’ll break down what fabrics, soles, and other specs shoppers should look out for, and why.

From cushioned running sneakers to stylish ballet flats, podiatrists love these comfortable walking shoes on Amazon, which also happen to be cheap. Hell yeah.

1 These Breathable Walking Shoes You’ll Love To Wear All Day TIOSEBON Walking Shoes Amazon $39 See On Amazon When you’re looking for a comfortable walking shoe, Brad Schaeffer, DPM, a board-certified foot surgeon at Central Park SOLE, says, “Make sure the shoes are made from breathable fabric on the top and ensure that they have a quality tread so that you’re stable and balanced when coming in contact with the ground.” That’s why these slip-ons are such a great option. They have stretchy fabric uppers that allow your feet to breathe and move freely, and the memory foam insole cushions your feet with every step. The sole is anti-slip to keep you grounded, they easily slip on with no laces, and they look super cute to boot. Sizes: 5 — 13, including wide | Colors: 22

2 These Lightweight Slip-Ons That Feel Like You’re Wearing Nothing At All vibdiv Sock Sneakers Amazon $24 See On Amazon For comfort and convenience, you’ll want to slip your feet into these walking shoes. They’re made of lightweight mesh that keeps them breathable, as Dr. Schaeffer suggests, and they have a slipper-like feel. The insoles are removable and even have their own venting holes to keep your feet cool and dry. Sizes: 5 — 12 | Colors: 23

3 A Pair Of Stylish Knit Flats That Are Comfy & Flexible Puxowe Slip-On Walking Shoes Amazon $30 See On Amazon With a stylish woven upper and elastic outsole, these walking shoes are breathable, flexible, and, most importantly, super cute. They have a slip-resistant bottom that offers you traction, plus a comfy, cushioned inner sole. And with 36 colors available, you have plenty of options to choose from. Sizes: 5.5 — 10, including wide | Colors: 36

4 These Memory Foam Shoes That Are Like Walking On Air Akk Walking Shoes Amazon $40 See On Amazon These walking shoes have a breathable mesh upper to keep your feet cool and a super comfortable memory foam insole to support every step. There are laces, but you can easily keep them tied and slip the shoes on and off. One reviewer raves, “Love these sneakers, they are lightweight and feels like I have nothing on my feet.” Sizes: 5.5 — 11.5 | Colors: 31

5 A Cushy Sneaker That’s Machine Washable Skechers Go Walk 5-True Sneaker Amazon $40 See On Amazon “Other specifics to look and feel for include cushioning,” reports Schaeffer, which can absorb “shock and helps to avoid tissue irritation and damage.” And when it comes to cushioning, these sneakers are a great choice. They have breathable insoles, a flexible fabric exterior, and cushioning that’s designed to absorb the impact of walking or running. They’re lightweight with solid arch support, according to reviewers, and they can even be thrown in the washing machine. Sizes: 5 — 13, including wide | Colors: 14

6 A Lace-Up Loafer With 81,000+ 5-Star Reviews Hey Dude Lace-Up Loafers Amazon $33 See On Amazon Over 95,000 fans have given these loafers an impressive 4.7-star rating overall, for a few reasons. There’s a removable memory foam insole that keeps your feet comfy and balanced, per Schaeffer’s advice, plus elastic laces that give your feet some flexibility. They’re also lightweight, safe to clean in the washing machine, and come in over 50 color and style options. Sizes: 2 — 12 | Colors: 56

7 These Faux-Suede Loafers That Are Chic & Comfy Osslue Suede Loafers Amazon $40 See On Amazon These soft, faux-suede loafers feel as good as they look. They have a stable memory foam insole to keep you comfortable and rubber cleats for grip and traction on any surface. And you can easily slide them on and off, which makes them perfect to wear for a casual night out. Sizes: 6 — 11 | Colors: 9

8 These Comfy Crocs Sandals That Are Also Easy To Wipe Clean Crocs Literide 360 Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking to replace your ordinary flip-flops, these ultra-comfy sandals are a great pick. They have soft, lightweight, highly cushioned insoles to give you support, plus flexible, adjustable straps for the perfect fit. And like other Crocs, they dry quickly and are easy to wipe clean. Sizes: 4 — 11 | Colors: 2

9 A Running Shoe That Gives Your Toes Plenty Of Room To Move BRONAX Wide Toe Box Running Shoes Amazon $50 See On Amazon One thing that causes a lot of problems for Dr. Schaeffer’s patients is “ill-fitting and constricting shoes,” so finding a pair with “proper toe box room” is key. This is where these running sneakers with a wide toe box enter the chat. They give your toes plenty of room to move and expand, while the EVA midsole absorbs the shock of every step. Plus, the ventilated upper keeps your feet cool and dry through walks or runs. Sizes: 5.5 wide — 11 wide | Colors: 8

10 A Barefoot Shoe With Plenty of Grip Joomra Barefoot Shoes Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you’re looking for less cushioning, these minimalist shoes are a solid option. They have removable insoles for arch support while keeping your feet close to the ground, and they mimic the feeling of running barefoot. Plus, they feature two specs that Schaeffer recommends: a roomy toe box and quality tread for traction and grip on pavement or trails. Sizes: 5.5 — 12 | Colors: 29

11 These Cushioned Sneakers With Tons Of Arch Support Vionic Beach Pismo Sneakers Amazon $39 See On Amazon “Arch support is also an essential feature for a walking shoe, as it helps to distribute weight evenly across the foot and reduce the risk of overuse injuries,” reports Daniel Pledger, podiatrist and founder of ePodiatrists. Which makes the midsole arch support of these canvas sneakers so attractive. Not only that, but they have removable orthotic insoles for comfort, a deep heel for stability, and a design that envelops your foot’s natural shape. Plus, they’re vegan and can be thrown in the washing machine for a refresh. Sizes: 5 — 12 wide | Colors: 44

12 A Slip-On Running Shoe That’s A Perfect Fit Feethit Running Shoes Amazon $27 See On Amazon Slip on these running shoes, tighten the laces, and you’re set for a hike, run, or just standing around. They’re made of a lightweight, stretchy mesh that will keep your feet cool and dry, and removable foam insoles that support and stabilize your arches, which Pledger recommends. Plus, the grooved bottoms are water- and slip-resistant for grip on any surface. Sizes: 5.5 — 10.5 | Colors: 10

13 A Relaxed Loafer With Espadrille Style Vionic Beach Laguna Loafers Amazon $38 See On Amazon Stability, arch support, and cushioning are the trademarks of these casual, vegan flats. Plus, they have a podiatrist-designed footbed that forms to your foot’s natural shape, and a light, flexible EVA sole. They’re available in 10 different colors, each with a stylish espadrille accent, and can even be tossed in the washing machine. Sizes: 5 — 12, including wide | Colors: 10

14 A Casual Sneaker That Comes In 77 Styles Sperry Crest Vibe Sneaker Amazon $33 See On Amazon With 77 style options, including floral patterns, stripes, and plaid, these Sperry sneakers have something for everyone. Plus, they’re made of lightweight, linen uppers and have comfortable memory foam insoles for arch support, so they’re breathable and ready to be worn every day. The rubber outsoles give them traction and the genuine rawhide laces can be tightened for a snug fit. Sizes: 5 — 12 | Colors: 77

15 These Trendy Running Shoes That Look Great With Or Without Socks adidas Puremotion-Adapt Running Shoe Amazon $34 See On Amazon According to Neil Feldman, DPM, director of Central Massachusetts Podiatry, “If you often have discomfort in the arches or heels, consider a shoe with a higher heel-to-toe stack height, like you would find in traditional running shoes.” Case in point, these adidas shoes. They have a sock-like design and a chic leopard band for a snug fit (and come in 38 other styles), plus a super comfortable midsole for that cushioned height that Dr. Feldman mentioned. They’re also stretchy, easy to slip on and off, and even go well with a cute pair of jeans. Sizes: 5 — 12 | Colors: 39

16 A Barefoot Shoe That You Can Wear Every Day WHITIN Barefoot Shoes Amazon $42 See On Amazon Dr. Feldman adds, “If you generally prefer a more barefoot feel and gravitate towards sandals or slippers, then buy shoes that are flatter on the bottom (zero drop, i.e. no heel elevation).” Just like these barefoot shoes here. They have a wide toe box and a grounded design (zero drop) to give you the feeling of not wearing shoes at all. And the flexible, knitted upper allows your feet to breathe and move as nature intended. Sizes: 6 wide — 11.5 wide | Colors: 11

17 These Stretchy, Cushioned Shoes That Hug Your Feet With Comfort Slow Man Walking Shoes Amazon $36.50 See On Amazon Another feature to look out for is an ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) midsole, which Bruce Pinker, DPM, a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon and founder of Progressive Foot Care, highly recommends. Not only can it make walking more enjoyable, but its shock absorption and cushioning “helps to prevent injury.” These stretchy walking shoes are made of a breathable mesh and feature an EVA footbed with vents for circulating air. They’re lightweight, flexible, and great for everyday wear. The soles are hard molded with a good bit of traction and one reviewer reports, “I have issues with my arches and heels (I walk a lot), and these shoes fit great for hours.” Sizes: 5.5 — 11 | Colors: 24

18 A Sport Sandal That’s Made For The Outdoors Dream Pairs Outdoor Sandals Amazon $37 See On Amazon With a soft, EVA-cushioned footbed, and lightweight, flexible design, these sport sandals are great for a hike, the beach, or wherever. Plus, they have an adjustable strap in the back and elastic bungee lacing so they’ll stay on your feet, no matter the terrain. If they get wet, reviewers report that they dry quickly and keep your feet cool. Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 9

19 These Super Cute Slip-Ons With A Subtle Leopard Print Reebox Katura Onlux Walking Shoe Amazon $33 See On Amazon Cute and cushy, these walking shoes go with just about anything. They’re made of a breathable knit and slip on and off easily, with some elastic around the ankle for just the right fit. They have a comfortable EVA midsole (according to the brand website) and come in 17 colors and prints, including metallic, a bolder leopard print, and all-white. Sizes: 5 — 12 | Colors: 17

20 A Supportive Sneaker That Hugs Your Arches & Curves Vionic Brisk Vayda Slip-on Active Sneakers Amazon $36 See On Amazon Regarding insoles, Dr. Pinker prefers them to be removable, as it allows you to use a custom-made orthotic if necessary. These slip-on sneakers have a removable insole that’s also EVA cushioned and flexible. It delivers stability and midsole arch support as well, hugging your foot’s shape and curves. The shoes are also lightweight, breathable, and feature an adjustable pull. One reviewer reports, “Once you adjust to the needed fit, you won’t be happy wearing anything else.” Sizes: 5 — 12, including wide | Colors: 4

21 A Breathable Slip-On With A Sporty Look BZees Lollipop Slip-On Amazon $47 See On Amazon These sporty flats are so comfortable, you might forget you have them on. They feature a removable, cushioned footbed that molds and adjusts to your foot, and an easy-to-wear slip-on style. The uppers are made of breathable, stretchy fabric and you can even machine wash them when they need a refresh. Sizes: 5 — 12, including wide | Colors: 3

22 A Pair Of Knit Ballet Flats For Work Or Happy Hour Frank Mully Ballet Shoes Amazon $40 See On Amazon These knit ballet flats are comfortable for running errands and lightweight enough to throw into your bag for later. They’re breathable, soft, and feature some light elastic around the top line so they don’t slip off your feet. And according to reviewers, they come with two pairs of insoles with different thicknesses so you can get just the right fit. Sizes: 6 — 12 | Colors: 35

23 These Cushioned Mary Jane Flats That Stay Comfy All Day Clarks Sillian Bella Mary Jane Flat Amazon $46 See On Amazon These Clarks flats take your traditional Mary Janes to the next level. According to reviewers, they’re made of a durable faux nubuck leather upper, with a breathable mesh and a removable EVA midsole to cushion and add bounce to your step. Plus, they can match dressy or casual outfits. Sizes: 5 — 12, including wide | Colors: 5

24 A Durable Pair Of Classic Reeboks Reebok Walk Ultra 7 DMX Max Shoe Amazon $38 See On Amazon When it comes to the upper part of your shoe, Dr. Pinker suggests a durable material for longevity, such as nylon or the leather you’d find on the uppers of these Reebok shoes. Not only that, they feature a cushioning system that moves air along your foot as you walk and a firm sole with plenty of traction and grip. They’re comfortable and supportive, and you can’t go wrong with a classic pair of white sneaks. Sizes: 5 — 12 | Colors: 6

25 A Faux-Leather Sneaker With A Long Lifespan Reebok Princess Sneaker Amazon $34 See On Amazon These Reebok sneakers have two features that Dr. Pinker recommends: a synthetic leather upper for longevity and durability, plus an EVA midsole for shock absorption. They also have a moisture-wicking lining so that your feet can breathe and stay dry. Plus, the padded foam liner gives some extra cushioning while you move, perfect for those long walks. Sizes: 4 — 13, including wide | Colors: 40

26 These Sporty Sandals With Adjustable Straps Skechers On-The-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal Amazon $45 See On Amazon When it comes to fit, Corinne Kennedy, D.C., owner of Kennedy Chiropractic Center, says, “Look for shoes that offer an adjustable fastening system like laces or straps. This will keep blisters and other areas of discomfort at bay so that you can walk comfortably all day long.” These sport sandals are a good example. They have adjustable straps for that comfortably snug fit, and reviewers rave about how lightweight they feel. Plus, their insoles are cushioned and designed to absorb the impact of every step. Sizes: 5 — 12, including wide | Colors: 6

27 A Breathable Sneaker With Lots Of Bounce MAFEKE Athletic Shoes Amazon $40 See On Amazon With a knitted upper that’s flexible and breathable, plus adjustable laces and lots of cushioning, these sneakers feature a few of the podiatrists’ recommendations. They’re soft, comfortable, and shock-absorbing. One fan reports, “I’m a nurse and work 12 hour shifts. These shoes are so lightweight I don’t feel like I am wearing anything.” Sizes: 5.5 — 11 | Colors: 24

28 A Cork-Soled Sandal That Combines Comfort & Style CUSHIONAIRE Lane Cork Footbed Sandal Amazon $30 See On Amazon When temperatures start to rise, you want a pair of sandals that won’t make your feet ache. These cork footbed sandals are a great option and more affordable than a pair of Birkenstocks. They also have an EVA sole, genuine suede insoles that mold to your feet, adjustable straps, and over 37,000 five-star ratings, if you need more convincing. Sizes: 5 — 13, including wide | Colors: 24

29 A Classic Slip-On That’s Great To Wear All Year Long Dr. Scholl's Shoes Madison Sneaker Amazon $50 See On Amazon Dr. Kennedy has one final tip when it comes to comfortable walking shoes: “A durable rubber sole will help protect your feet from slipping while allowing you to move freely through any terrain.” And when it comes to good traction, these slip-ons are a solid pick. They have a lightweight, rubber sole that will give you that grip, plus soft cushioning, arch support, and a flexible design. Best of all, a portion of these shoes is made from recycled plastic bottles. Sizes: 5 — 13, including wide | Colors: 30

30 This Canvas Sneaker With A Durable Outsole Lugz Lear Sneaker Amazon $36 See On Amazon Sticking with Dr. Kennedy’s suggestion, here’s a canvas sneaker with a rubber sole. It will give you traction on any surface and includes a cushioned insole and breathable lining for extra comfort. Plus, as one reviewer notes, “These are cute and comfy shoes that pair nicely with jeans, shorts or dresses.” Sizes: 5.5 — 11 | Colors: 6