The 50 Cheapest, Most Popular Fashion Items On Amazon

When I’m shopping online and I find a cute piece of clothing for a budget-friendly price, I feel like I’ve discovered hidden treasure. A lot of people must feel this way, because some of Amazon’s most popular fashion items also happen to be incredibly wallet-conscious. I’m talking about chic wardrobe essentials such as this flowy, patterned midi skirt or this drapey jersey dress — clothes you’re guaranteed to lots of use out of.

There are some amazing accessories, too. Take these chunky hoops, for instance. The elegant earrings are plated with real 14-karat gold and designed with hypoallergenic stainless steel posts. Plus, they’re so budget-friendly, you could even get a second pair in a different finish. These clothing pieces are selling quickly on Amazon for good reason — they’re stylish, comfortable, and you’ll still have money left in your wallet after shopping.

1 This Puff-Sleeve Blouse That Comes In Every Color Of The Rainbow SheIn Puff-Sleeve Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon This elegant blouse is elevated with the addition of elbow-length puff sleeves, giving it an overall romantic feel. Perfect for anything from date nights to the office, the blouse can be worn tucked into jeans or loose over slim-fit trousers. It comes in every color of the rainbow — and then some — so you can incorporate new, vibrant shades into your wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 49

2 A T-Shirt Dress With A Cute Tie Belt MEROKEETY T-Shirt Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon Here’s a casual dress that’s basically your most well-loved crew-neck tee in dress form. The knee-length dress has a relaxed fit throughout, and is complete with a matching tie-belt and roomy side pockets. There are plenty of solid-colored, striped, and tie-dye options to pick from. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 24

3 The Simple V-Neck Tank Top With A Relaxed Fit XIEERDUO V-Neck Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from soft fabric with a hint of spandex for added stretchiness, this basic V-neck tank top makes a great wardrobe staple. Designed with a shirttail hem that looks great tucked in or worn loose, the relaxed-fit tank top will keep you cool and ventilated in warm weather. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 37

4 This Patterned Midi Skirt You Can Style So Many Ways EXLURA Midi Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon What’s great about this patterned midi skirt is that it lends itself to so many different outfits. Pair it with a sleek turtleneck for a sophisticated ensemble, or add a graphic tee and belt for a more edgy vibe. The skirt can be worn with ankle boots, ballet flats, or sneakers, depending on the look you’re going for. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 14

5 A Charming Wrap-Front Dress With Fluttery Sleeves Relipop V-Neck Wrap Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Designed with fluttery sleeves and a ruffled detail along the front, this wrap-front dress is oh-so cute and charming. It comes in a variety of polka-dotted, floral, and leopard-spotted prints, so you can pick the one that expresses your style the best. The material is soft to the touch and won’t cling to your skin. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 31

6 This Multipack Of Cotton Bikini Briefs With Ultra-High Ratings Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Boasting more than 83,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this multipack of six cotton briefs is a great bargain. Blended with spandex for just the right amount of stretch, the bikini underwear offer moderate coverage, and the tag-free design ensures that the briefs won’t cause irritation or itchiness. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available multipacks: 33

7 These High-Waisted Biker Shorts For Lounging & Working Out BALEAF High-Waisted Biker Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon Highly stretchy and flexible, these biker shorts offer light compression and opaque coverage from the waist down to the mid-thigh. They’re designed with roomy side pockets that are large enough to hold a smartphone, keys, or wallet. Whether you’re hitting the gym, biking, or simply lounging around the house, these shorts will keep you comfy. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 28

8 Some Chunky Gold Hoops That Are Surprisingly Lightweight PAVOI Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon Plated in 14-karat gold, these chunky hoop earrings are lighter than they look. Available in yellow gold, rose gold, and white gold options, the earrings have an elegant luster that adds a sophisticated touch to any outfit. The stainless steel posts are nickel-free, so they’re great for sensitive ears. Available sizes: 4

Available styles: 6

9 A Sporty Tank Top With Removable Pads Lemedy Padded Fitness Tank Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made from a moisture-wicking, stretchy blend of nylon and spandex, this sporty tank top is perfect for low-impact workouts such as yoga or pilates. Thanks to a pair of removable pads, it also has customizable coverage in the bust. The longline bra top has ultra-thin spaghetti straps that provide light support. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

10 This Effortlessly Chic Mini Dress Made Of Ultra-Soft Jersey Amazon Essentials Scoop-Neck Swing Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Jersey fabric is known for its soft, drapey feel, which is why it’s an excellent choice for shirt dresses such as this one. Designed with a scoop neck, short sleeves, and an above-the-knee hem, the dress has a loose, laid-back fit. Add a pair of sneakers for an effortlessly chic yet casual look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 15

11 The Wire-Free Bra That’s Nearly Invisible Under Clothes Warner's Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing Comfort Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon This lightly lined, wire-free bra from Warner’s is designed with wide side panels that help create a smooth silhouette under clothes. The seamless bra features a U-shaped back that keeps the wide straps comfortably in place, and thanks to the handy sizing chart, it’s easy to find your perfect size. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 13

12 A Simple Tank Top With A Chic High Neckline VICHYIE Basic Tank Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon You can wear this basic high-neck tank top with just about anything in your wardrobe: jeans, skirts, shorts, overalls — and the list goes on. Available in both neutral shades and eye-catching colors, the tank has a body-hugging fit. “The feel is gorgeous. They are so versatile! They can be layered with each other or under anything,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

13 This Jersey Maxi Dress You Can Dress Up Or Down Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Finding a clothing piece you can dress up or down is like finding a hidden gem, and this maxi dress definitely qualifies. Made from a lightweight jersey material, the V-neck dress is fitted around the bust before flowing down to the ankles. Add heels and a clutch for a formal look, or wear sandals and a tote bag for an easygoing ensemble. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 19

14 A Ruched Dress With A Body-Hugging Fit BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Designed with ruched sides and a crew neckline, this bodycon dress is ultra-soft and lightweight, with a crossover detail at the hem. Available in lots of vibrant shades as well as subdued neutrals, the dress can be worn with sneakers for a coffee date or styled with heels for a night out on the town. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 36

15 Some Roomy Drawstring Shorts With Spacious Front Pockets Acelitt Drawstring Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon For the minimalist who prefers to leave the house without a bag, these shorts are just about perfect — they’re designed with two roomy front pockets that can hold your smartphone and keys. Made from 100% cotton, the breezy shorts have a loose fit and an elasticated waistband with a drawstring closure. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 44

16 This Sweet Floral Dress That Flares At The Waist ACEVOG Spaghetti-Strap Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Here’s an A-line dress that’s fitted up top, then flows out to the above-the-knee hem. A pair of delicate spaghetti straps can be adjusted to create the right fit. Covered in a gorgeous floral pattern, the dress is perfect for picnics, brunch dates, and more. You can even wear a front-knotted T-shirt over it for a stylish look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 40

17 The Delicate Paper Clip Chain With A Monogrammed Charm M MOOHAM Layered Initial Necklace Amazon $15 See On Amazon Available in all 26 letters of the alphabet, this monogrammed necklace adds a personalized touch to any outfit. Plated in 14-karat gold, the paper clip chain and charm have a gorgeous golden sheen and won’t irritate sensitive skin. The layered necklace also makes an excellent gift — at such a wallet-friendly price, you can even pick one up for your bestie. Available styles: 26

18 This Stylish Romper With A Ruffled Hem Relipop Ruffle-Hem Romper Amazon $28 See On Amazon Looking for something that’s a little different than your typical romper? This ruffle-hem romper fits the bill. Featuring long lantern sleeves and a tie-waist, this stylish one-piece can be worn to brunch, a backyard barbecue, or a concert. “The material flows with my body as I walk. Just an overall amazing piece,” one reviewer commented. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 17

19 A Sophisticated Blouse With A Pleated Front Milumia Pleated Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon Made from flowy material, this cap-sleeve blouse features an elegant pleated front. Pair it with slim-leg trousers for an office-ready look that can easily transition to happy hour after work. Choose from soft shades of gray, pink, and white, or make a bold statement with mustard yellow or hot pink. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 21

20 This Adorable Ruffled Skirt That Comes In Tons Of Fun Patterns Alelly Ruffle Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Perhaps the hardest part of purchasing this ruffled mini skirt? Choosing from the dozens of darling floral and spotted patterns available. Designed with an elasticated waistband, the lined rayon skirt looks great with T-shirts, crop tops, tank tops, and more. “So perfect for wearing everyday or even dressing up. Love it for spring and summer,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 44

21 The Loose-Fitting Shift Dress With Chic Bell Sleeves BELONGSCI Bell-Sleeve Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re attending a special event or just heading out for a date night, this chiffon shift dress is a great go-to garment. The ruffled bell sleeves add a chic touch to the otherwise-simple silhouette. With a loose fit throughout, the dress is super comfortable as well. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 45

22 A Square-Neck Bodysuit That’s Incredibly Versatile MANGOPOP Short-Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a chic square neckline, this short-sleeve bodysuit looks great with jeans, skirts, shorts, and more. The jersey material is blended with spandex, so it has a body-hugging fit throughout the torso. It secures between the legs with a snap closure. “This is THE best bodysuit ever,” wrote one reviewer. “Can literally pair it with anything.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 31

23 This Babydoll Blouse With A Ruffled Neck Angashion Ruffle Babydoll Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon Featuring an adorable ruffled neckline and cap sleeves, this babydoll blouse can be worn with everything from skinny jeans to leggings to cutoff shorts. Made from a lightweight fabric, the breezy top comes in all sorts of spotted and gingham prints. “This shirt is great. It's cute and I love the loose, easy fit,” remarked one customer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 30

24 Some High-Waisted Pencil Pants With A Cute Bow Detail GRACE KARIN High-Waisted Pencil Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon These high-waisted pencil pants are an easy way to elevate your wardrobe, whether you wear them to the office or on the weekends. Designed with a chic bow tie at the waist and above-the-ankle cuffs, the pants have a slim fit that tapers down the leg. Over 16,000 buyers have given these pants a perfect five-star review on Amazon, so you can feel confident that they feel as good as they look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 44

25 A Sweet Sundress With A Cutout Below The Bust VOTEPRETTY Tie-Front Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon With a cutout below the bust, this lightweight sundress pairs perfectly with a wide-brim hat and sandals. Besides solid black, it also comes in a dazzling array of pretty florals and tropical prints. Subtle buttons down the front and a tie detail complete the look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 39

26 These Classic Levi’s Cutoffs With A High Waist Levi's 501 Original Shorts Amazon $30 See On Amazon With an ultra-high rise and a distressed hem, these cutoff denim shorts are everything you’d expect from a pair of Levi’s — classic, well-made, and built to last. They come in a wide range of light, dark, and pastel-colored washes. “As a person who will only wear the Levi brand, the shorts are not a disappointment. I love the color, the fit and the comfort,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 20 — 39

Available colors and patterns: 25

27 A Multipack Of Seamless Thongs That Feel Like Second Skin VOENXE No Show Seamless Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon The smooth nylon material on these seamless thongs hugs your body like a second skin, which means they’re super comfortable and virtually disappear clothes. Each multipack comes with five different pairs for a wallet-friendly price. With a low waist and high-cut sides, these thongs have a barely-there look and feel. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available multipacks: 8

28 A Multi-Size Set Of Stud Earrings Made Of Cubic Zirconia Wssx Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Set (5 Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Sparkling like diamonds at just a fraction of the cost, these cubic zirconia studs are an easy way to spruce up any outfit. Each set of five pairs includes multiple sizes, so you can switch up your look. The posts are plated with 316L stainless steel, which is nickel-free and gentle on sensitive ears. Available colors: White Gold, Rose Gold, Yellow Gold

29 A Full-Coverage Bra With Wide, Smoothing Side Panels Vanity Fair Full Figure Beauty Back Smoothing Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon This underwire bra was designed with fuller chests in mind — and it’s earned 23,000 five-star ratings. Featuring thick, adjustable shoulder straps, a U-shaped back, and wide side panels, the nylon-spandex bra offers plenty of support throughout the bust. A hook-and-eye closure in the back allows you to create the most secure fit. Available sizes: 34G — 44DDD

Available colors and styles: 39

30 These High-Waisted Leggings With Pockets THE GYM PEOPLE High-Waisted Leggings Amazon $25 See On Amazon Ultra-stretchy and high-waisted, these fan-favorite leggings are great for exercising, running errands, and lounging around the house. They’re designed with two spacious side pockets, so you can keep your phone, keys, and wallet close by. According to one happy reviewer, “They really feel like butter, so smooth and comfortable, with no restrictions.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 38

31 Some Flowy Palazzo Pants That Come In Eye-Catching Prints Arolina Palazzo Pants Amazon $23 See On Amazon Easy to dress up or down, these palazzo pants are the next best thing to wearing pajamas in public. Stretchy and flowy, the pants come in a wide array of bold, eye-catching prints that would fit right in at a festival, but you can also choose something neutral and low-key for day-to-day wear. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 46

32 This Timeless V-Neck Blouse That Goes From Day To Night Halife V-Neck Tank Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon You can pair this V-neck blouse with slacks and ballet flats for the office, then switch into jeans and heels for evening drinks. The soft tank top has a relaxed fit throughout, allowing you to tuck in the front or leave it loose. Choose from classic solid shades as well as polka-dotted and floral-print options. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 25

33 These Straight-Leg Pants That Go With Everything Lee Relaxed Fit All Day Straight-Leg Pant Amazon $28 See On Amazon With a slightly relaxed fit, these straight-leg pants can be worn with just about any top in your closet. Made from soft cotton with just a hint of spandex, the smooth trousers can be dressed up or down, and come in short, regular, and long options, so you can get a tailored fit. Choose from a wide range of versatile solids, from black to beige to gray. Available sizes: 2 —20 Long (short and long options available)

Available colors: 14

34 A Retro-Inspired Pleated Skirt With A Swingy Fit Kate Kasin Pleated Swing Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon Perfect for twirling the night away, this retro-inspired midi skirt will make you want to go dancing ASAP. Designed with a high elastic waistband and accordion pleats, it comes in just about every color you can think of, as well as ombré and plaid prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

35 This Airy Sundress With A Vibrant Floral Pattern Qearal Mini Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Embrace warm weather with this easygoing sundress that feels like the epitome of summer. Covered in a gorgeous floral print, the mini dress features adjustable spaghetti straps and a slight ruffle detail at the bottom. Throw on a floppy hat and sandals for a stylish, laid-back look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 35

36 The Faux Leather Bag That Comes In 100+ Colors Dreubea Faux Leather Shoulder Bag Amazon $12 See On Amazon This faux leather shoulder bag comes in an impressive array of colors (more than 150), ranging from rich jewel tones to subtle neutrals to vibrant hues. And at such a wallet-friendly price, you can even snag a couple shades. The bag is designed with one main big pocket that can fit a tablet and a smaller side pocket for your phone, wallet, and lipstick. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 163

37 An Easygoing Shift Dress That’s Easy To Accessorize Amoretu Shift Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you wear it on vacation, to a cocktail party, or out to brunch, you’ll get tons of use out of this shift dress. Designed with a V-neckline and billowy lantern sleeves, this dress strikes the perfect balance of laid-back but dressed up. Add a delicate necklace and some strappy sandals for a put-together look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 39

38 This Lightweight Tunic That Comes In 40+ Designs ALLEGRACE Tunic Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon Since it’s so flowy and lightweight, this breezy tunic top is ideal for warmer days. A button detail at the V-neckline adds an extra touch of style, and you can choose from lots of statement-making patterns, from bold florals to whimsical polka dots. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 43

39 A Casual Tie-Front Blouse With Billowy Sleeves luvamia Tie-Knot Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon Elevated by three-quarter-length batwing sleeves, this otherwise-simple tie-front blouse looks great paired with jeans or cutoff shorts. The perfect combination of casual and chic, the top has a deep V-neckline and buttons down for an extra bit of polish. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 33

40 These Stretchy Bootcut Yoga Pants With Front & Back Pockets IUGA Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon Not only do these ultra-stretchy yoga pants have a pair of deep front pockets, but they also have a pair in the back as well. Wear them to pilates, while running errands, or even to work — the sleek fabric hugs your waist and hips, then flares out to a bootcut hem. If you want a shorter pant, there are also capri lengths available. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 15

41 A Pair Of Sheer Black Panty Hose With Extra Coverage Up Top Hanes Control Top Panty Hose Amazon $10 See On Amazon This pair of sheer black panty hose is designed with a reinforced top that provides a little extra coverage at the waist and hips. The smooth material creates a sleek silhouette, and the fly front is guaranteed not to gap, while the tagless design keeps itching at bay. Available sizes: A — J

42 Some Wallet-Friendly Joggers With High Ratings Leggings Depot Jogger Cuff Sweatpants Amazon $15 See On Amazon Over 63,000 reviewers have given these jogger sweatpants a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, so it’s clear they’re worth the hype. The soft pants have a relaxed fit throughout, before tapering at the cuffed ankles. A drawstring closure at the elasticated waist allows you to create a secure fit. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 163

43 This Tie-Waist Maxi Skirt That Doubles As A Swim Cover-Up Yonala Tie-Waist Maxi Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Besides being a cute all-around clothing option, this maxi skirt also doubles as a swim cover-up. The wrap-front skirt features a high leg split, providing plenty of ventilation on warmer days, and the tie-waist closure makes it super easy to take on and off. There are lots of floral prints to choose from, from cheery sunflowers to elegant roses. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 23

44 A Pair Of Straight-Leg Knit Pants You’ll Want To Wear 24/7 Woman Within 7-Day Knit Straight Leg Pant Amazon $26 See On Amazon Made of a soft cotton-poly knit fabric, these straight-leg pants are oh-so comfy. They’re so comfy, in fact, that you’ll probably want to wear them everywhere — to the grocery store, while lounging at home, and even to bed. The elasticated waistband offers a snug but not-too-snug fit, while a pair of side pockets provides a spot for your small essentials. Available sizes: Small — 6X-Large (petite and tall options available)

Available colors: 21

45 The Sweat-Wicking Running Shorts With A Classic Fit Under Armour Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric, these running shorts are key when it comes to staying cool while you’re working up a sweat. The slightly stretchy shorts have a wide elastic waistband and fall to the mid-thigh for a classic track-and-field fit. A pair of breathable mesh panels on the sides allow excess heat to dissipate for even more cooling comfort. The best part? You can choose from more than 100 colors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 102

46 A Wireless Bra That Offers Amazing Support Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon Even though this pretty floral bra from Playtex doesn’t have an underwire, it still offers great support — and it’s so comfy, too. The high sides, full cups, and wide straps all work to keep your bust secure, without any uncomfortable, poking wires. A triple hook-and-eye closure in the back holds everything in place. Available sizes: 34C — 48DDD

Available colors: 12

47 This Mini Skater Skirt With Rave Reviews Urban CoCo Mini Skater Skirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon Available in bright solid shades as well as retro-inspired plaid and polka dots, this mini skater skirt is undeniably cute. The polyester-spandex material flares out from the high waist down to the above-the-knee hem. Over 5,000 customers have left a glowing five-star review, with one writing: “Amazing little skirt especially for the cost. Fits great and super cute!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 41

48 A Pair Of Faux Leather Belts With Chic O-Shaped Buckles SANSTHS Faux Leather Belts (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These faux leather belts are an easy, budget-friendly way to spice up any outfit. Designed with a chic double-O buckle, each belt can be worn with jeans, shorts, skirts, and dresses. Choose from classic shades such as black, caramel brown, and beige, as well as a fierce leopard-print option. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available multipacks: 13

49 The Dreamy Broom Skirt Made From Airy Chiffon NASHALYLY Chiffon Maxi Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon Featuring tiers of billowy chiffon, this maxi skirt has a totally dreamy vibe. The gossamer fabric flows out from the elastic waistband, cascading down to the floor-length hem. It comes in plenty of simple solid shades as well as elaborate prints. Wear it with tank tops, crop tops, and bodysuits for an utterly romantic look. Flower crown optional. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 49