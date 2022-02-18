The Ordinary Just Added 15 New Shades To Its Foundation Range

Remember the days of buying multiple foundations from your favourite high street store only to get them home and discover that the shades were completely off? Thankfully those days are over. And now The Ordinary has expanded its foundation range, taking the total shades available to 36.

When the budget brand first launched its foundation and concealer range back in 2017, it garnered over a 25,000 waitlist and received 250,000 orders in just one week. Like its celebrated skincare line, quality and cost are key. Now with 15 new shades, too.

The range works with a coded system which allows everyone to find the right shade suited to their complexion and undertone. Each foundation is divided into four categories: 1 for fair to light; 2 for medium tones; 3 for dark/deep tones; and 4 for deeper tones. They are then classified further by a second digit to indicate the depth within each category to identify the undertone: P (pink) and R (red) indicate cool undertone; N indicates a neutral undertone; Y (yellow) indicates a warm undertone.

The serum foundation (£6.40) offers a moderate that looks super natural with a lightweight serum feel, while the coverage foundation (£6.90) offers full-coverage with a matte finish and higher pigmentation. And the concealer (£6.00) offers high coverage with a natural skin finish.

Judging by the previous waitlists, we predict these will fly off the shelves soon, so you better stock up. In the meantime, check out five more exciting beauty launches this week.

