If you’re not familiar, a quick glance at beauty brand The Ordinary’s products and ingredient labels might give you the idea that it’s a rather... well, ordinary line of skin care. But it’s reached cult status because it’s beloved by beauty aficionados and experts alike for having efficacious formulas that work for every kind of consumer. For those whose complexions need extra moisture, Bustle tapped dermatologists for their take on the best The Ordinary products for dry skin.

The Ordinary stands out as a skin care brand that’s simple and straightforward: Many of its serums and creams call out one or two star ingredients, and it’s these that do the work on your acne/dryness/hyperpigmentation/insert other skin concern here. There’s not much else to it — but that’s what makes it good. “It’s a unique skin care line in that it offers fuss-free, ingredient-focused products at highly affordable prices,” says Dr. Smita Ramanadham, M.D., a double board-certified plastic surgeon and skin care expert.

Because it prioritizes minimal active ingredients, it’s also well-tolerated, says Dr. Ava Shamban, M.D., a Los Angeles-based board-certified dermatologist and founder of SkinFive Medical Spas and The Box by Dr. Ava. “The Ordinary has captured some key combinations in their formulas with the best raw ingredients that are available, synergistic, and easy to understand,” she tells Bustle.

Within its extensive range are plenty of beauty routine staples that feature complexion-hydrating superstars (think hyaluronic acid and squalane) — read on for the six best The Ordinary products for dry skin, according to dermatologists.

The Hydrating Serum The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Amazon $10.50 See On Amazon For a staple hyaluronic acid-spiked product, this is the one to snag. “It helps to boost moisture and hydrates the skin while also working to plump, leaving your complexion looking healthy and refreshed,” says Garshick of the serum. Besides the star HA in the formula, your skin also reaps the benefit of vitamin B5, aka panthenol — a humectant that draws in more moisture. Pro tip: “Follow this with a moisturizing cream or lotion to help trap the hydration in and get the most benefit,” she tells Bustle.

The Moisture Boost The Ordinary 100% Plant-Derived Squalane Ulta $7.90 See On Ulta This oil-slash-serum hybrid is pure squalane, a renowned hydrator. “This is a great option for those with dry skin as squalane helps to moisturize without leaving you feeling greasy,” says Garshick. “It’s also non-comedogenic so can be used on all skin types.” Read: If you’re prone to breakouts, this baby won’t clog your pores and cause pimples.

The Cleanser Squalane Cleanser Ulta $7.90 See On Ulta If you’ve got dry skin, you already know to look for a face wash that doesn’t make your complexion even more dehydrated. Enter: The Ordinary’s Squalane Cleanser, a pick from both Ramanadham and Shamban. “This is a great non-irritating, non-comedogenic cleanser that will not dry out or strip your skin of its natural oils,” says Ramanadham. It’ll also multitask: “Squalane also acts as an antioxidant that will have an anti-aging effect over time,” she says. A win-win.