If you’re not familiar, a quick glance at beauty brand The Ordinary’s products and ingredient labels might give you the idea that it’s a rather... well, ordinary line of skin care. But it’s reached cult status because it’s beloved by beauty aficionados and experts alike for having efficacious formulas that work for every kind of consumer. For those whose complexions need extra moisture, Bustle tapped dermatologists for their take on the best The Ordinary products for dry skin.
The Ordinary stands out as a skin care brand that’s simple and straightforward: Many of its serums and creams call out one or two star ingredients, and it’s these that do the work on your acne/dryness/hyperpigmentation/insert other skin concern here. There’s not much else to it — but that’s what makes it good. “It’s a unique skin care line in that it offers fuss-free, ingredient-focused products at highly affordable prices,” says Dr. Smita Ramanadham, M.D., a double board-certified plastic surgeon and skin care expert.
Because it prioritizes minimal active ingredients, it’s also well-tolerated, says Dr. Ava Shamban, M.D., a Los Angeles-based board-certified dermatologist and founder of SkinFive Medical Spas and The Box by Dr. Ava. “The Ordinary has captured some key combinations in their formulas with the best raw ingredients that are available, synergistic, and easy to understand,” she tells Bustle.