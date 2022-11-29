Whatever your opinions are about The Real Housewives, there is no denying that the juggernaut Bravo franchise has an incredible influence on the zeitgeist. 15 years, 11 American cities, countless international spin-offs (Sydney, Naples, and upcoming Nairobi to name just a few) — The Real Housewives changed reality TV forever.

But beyond the drink-throwing, table-flipping, and unforgettable drama, a lot of these women are entrepreneurs who don’t rely on their partners for their money. Just like the endless A-list celebrity beauty brands that keep coming out, it’s no surprise the housewives have also churned out their own brands in such a lucrative industry.

Makeup, hair, nails, skin care, and fragrance — there is seriously a brand for every need. How much should we be taking beauty advice from women with endless access to botox and filler is for another story, but the housewives hold influence in the beauty industry whether we want to admit it or not.

After hours of research, this is your definitive guide to every Real Housewife-founded beauty brand. Scroll through every one I could find — both still existing and defunct — that the housewives have started or collaborated with. Fans (and secret haters), you can thank me later.

Potomac LaDame Fragrance By Karen Huger La' Dame Eau de Parfum Bloomingdales $80 See On Bloomingdales Brand: LaDame Fragrance by Karen Huger Housewife: Karen Huger Availability: Still Available The Grand Dame of Potomac got the last laugh here. After spending an entire season being questioned if her perfume would ever be sold anywhere, Karen has her LeDame Fragrance line sold at major retailers like Bloomingdales. It’s made of notes like citrus, vanilla, and sandalwood for a sweet scent that fans seem to love. If you love this scent, she also has come out with a candle line.

Catalina Brazilian | Kinky Curly Prima Hair Collection $229 See On Prima Hair Collection Brand: Prima Hair Collection by Candice Dillard Housewife: Candiace Dillard Availability: Still Available Before the hair pull seen all around the Bravo-universe, when Candiace was involved with anything hair-related, it was for her wig and extensions collection. Prima Hair features products made of one hundred percent virgin hair in various natural colors and textures. The site boasts high-quality hair that are chemical- and tangle-free.

Royalty Luxury Candle Onyi $55.95 See On Onyi Home Essentials Brand: Onyi Home Essentials Housewife: Wendy Osefo Availability: Still Available No one quite like Zen Wen to create scents that make your home welcoming and calm. Wendy’s line of home essentials consist of candles (like this Royalty scent made of bergamot, rose, and sandalwood), essential oils, diffusers, and home sprays.

Fine Like Wine Collection SuperWoman Lifestyle Cosmetics $59.99 See On SuperWoman Lifestyle Cosmetics Brand: SuperWoman Lifestyle Cosmetics x Robyn Dixon Housewife: Robyn Dixon Availability: Still Available This one is more of a collaboration, but definitely still counts. Robyn partnered up with makeup brand SuperWoman Lifestyle to curate a collection of lipsticks and glosses in fun shades — like plum purple and deep red — and glossy and matte finishes.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Brand: EveryHue Beauty Housewife: Gizelle Bryant Availability: Not Available Fans got to watch Gizelle Bryant launch a makeup line — which included tinted moisturizers, concealers, and face palettes — for women of every skin tone. But during the season 5 reunion, Bryant admitted that her manufacturer shut down and that she is not selling any products at the moment.

Matte Lip Stain - True Crimson A Milleon London $22 See On A Milleon London Brand: A Milleon London Housewife: Mia Thorton Availability: Available Mia’s skin care and makeup line offers beauty lovers essentials to keep the skin healthy and give your lips some glossy color. All products are also paraben- and cruelty-free. There was also talk about adding candles to the collection, which naturally caused some drama with some of the other ladies.

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic/Getty Images Brand: Body By Katie Rost Housewife: Katie Rost Availability: No Longer Available In an interview with The Washingtonian, Potomac OG Katie Rost talked about launching Body by Katie Rost, a line of all-natural scrubs, creams, and bath salts. But since then, the site no longer exists and it doesn’t seem like the products are available anywhere.

Atlanta Blonde Front Lace Body Wave Wig Go Naked Hair $352 See On Go Naked Hair Brand: Go Naked Hair Housewife: Porsha Williams Availability: Still Available Porsha and her sister Lauren launched Go Naked Hair in 2013 to help women feel confident through their hair. “We love our hair and as in-house consumers of our own product, we have learned how to properly care for and style it. It’s time that we share that knowledge to give our customers the best experience possible,” writes Porsha on the site. Shop virgin hair wigs in different colors, lengths, and textures and mink lashes to feel extra glam.

Moore Edges Kenya Moore Haircare $29.99 See On Kenya Moore Haircare Brand: Kenya Moore Haircare Housewife: Kenya Moore Availability: Still Available Whether you love her or love to hate her, one thing is certain: Kenya has amazing hair. Her haircare line is aimed at helping you get strong, healthy, and shiny locks like hers. The collection features an entire haircare system with shampoo, conditioner, hair growth serum, hair mask, edge control, and vitamins.

Brand: Formula X’s ‘Color Curators’ collection Housewife: Sanya Richards-Ross Availability: No Longer Available In 2016, Olympian and world champion Sanya Richards-Ross collaborated with nail brand Formula X for its Color Curators collection of three limited-edition shades — gold, cobalt blue, and purple — for fun and bold manicures.

Radiance Daily Moisturizer cEVAd $59 See On cEVAd Brand: cEVAd Housewife: Eva Marcille Sterling Availability: Still Available Former America’s Next Top Model winner turned Atlanta housewife Eva Marcille Sterling is all about using clean beauty products. “We are a company dedicated to natural health and beauty, with all-natural CBD-based products that are guaranteed pure,” it reads on her CBD brand’s site. You can find daily moisturizers and oils that are infused with CBD extract to feel extra calm — something that all the housewives could def use at the next dinner party or group trip.

Claudia Johnson Collection — African Prince Celfie Cosmetics $17.99 See On Celfie Cosmetics Brand: Celfie Cosmetics x Claudia Jordan Housewife: Claudia Jordan Availability: Still Available A brand that celebrates the art of the selfie has “Real Housewives” written all over it. In one of its many celeb collabs, this one from this Atlanta housewife Claudia Jordan features three lipsticks in rich dark shades for a fab lip look, perfect for any TikTok or ‘gram pic.

Throwing Shades Eye Shadow Kandi Koated $32 See On Kandi Koated Brand: Kandi Koated Housewife: Kandi Burruss Availability: Still Available Grammy-winner, songwriter, and beauty entrepreneur — Kandi can do it all. The Kandi Koated line boasts makeup and skin care — and if a product could represent this franchise well, it’s definitely this “Throwing Shades” palette on the name alone.

Firming Lotion Kashmere Kollections $70 See On Kashmere Kollections Brand: Kashmere Kollections Housewife: Kim Zolciak Availability: Still Available Both a beauty and lifestyle brand, Kashmere Kollections offers customers an extensive line of products for skin, hair, and wellness. You can find skin care essentials like cleansers, serums, and face masks to comfy fluffy robes for a spa-like experience at home.

Brand: *TBD Housewife: Cynthia Bailey Availability: Coming Soon If you’ve been waiting for Cynthia Bailey to drop her skin care regimen, you’re in luck. Bailey hinted in 2020 that she has something in the beauty space in the works. So stay tuned.

Bangs Bangs H.E.R. (Haute Elegant Rebel) Hairline $700 See On H.E.R. (Haute Elegant Rebel) Hairline Brand: H.E.R. (Haute Elegant Rebel) Hairline Housewife: Marlo Hampton Availability: Still Available In partnership with Karen Mitchell of True Indian Hair, Marlo Hampton offers women seven wig styles to “ give women the chance to instantly change the way they feel.” You’ll find different textures, cuts, and colors.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Brand: The Healthy Peach Housewife: Phaedra Parks Availability: Unknown TMZ reported in 2018 that Phaedra Parks was set to launch a feminine care line to take care of your “healthy peach.” But as far as anyone can tell, it has yet to launch, so this is TBD until further notice.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Brand: Chameleon Housewife: Lisa Wu Availability: No Longer Available One of the OG Atlanta Housewives, Lisa Wu partnered with Lip Addycts in 2012 to launch a signature lipstick line called Chameleon by Lisa Wu. "I'm proud to be launching my signature lipstick line Chameleon by Lisa Wu with Lip Addyct," reads a statement by Wu in Cision PR Newswire. "I chose Chameleon to symbolize the innate capability women have to gracefully transition from one role in their lives to another. With Chameleon by Lisa Wu, they'll be able to wear my lipstick colors to reflect those various roles."

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Brand: Bye, Brittle! Housewife: Porsha Williams Availability: No Longer Available Porsha is very clever for this one. As a play to her iconic diss to fellow housewife Kenya Moore (“Bye, Ashy” is forever imprinted in fan’s brains), this was reported by Racked (RIP) to be a nail hardener. Sadly it’s no longer available.

Salt Lake City ryelpBrand: Beauty Lab + Laser Housewife: Heather Gray Availability: Still Available Your favorite “good Mormon gone bad” owns her very own spa. Heather Gray and Andrea Robinson created Beauty Lab + Laser, a cosmetic medical practice that offers services like chemical peels, eyelash extensions, and Botox.

Fresh Wolf Shampoo Amazon $19.99 See On Amazon Brand: Fresh Wolf Housewife: Lisa Barlow Availability: Still Available The self-proclaimed “Queen of Sundance” has passed her entrepreneurial skills to her kids. Lisa Barlow’s two sons — Jack and Henry — set up their own hair care line Fresh Wolf. According to MEA Worldwide, the brand has partnered with Utah Foster Care and for every product that is sold, a product is given to a foster child.

Brand: Shah Beauty, Shah Lashes Housewife: Jen Shah Availability: No Longer Available No surprise that this line is no longer available; Shah recently pleaded guilty after being charged with defrauding hundreds of people in a telemarketing scheme. Before that, she launched a natural skin care line.

Daily Glow Wild Rose $55 See On Wild Rose Beauty Brand: Wild Rose Beauty Housewife: Whitney Rose Availability: Still Available Season 2 revealed a lot from the housewives of Salt Lake City. For Whitney particularly, fans learned that she’s rebranding her skin care brand Iris + Beau to Whitney Rose Beauty.

New York Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images Brand: SkinnyGirl Face Housewife: Bethenny Frankel Availability: No Longer Available Before Frankel became TikTok’s favorite beauty influencer, she had her own beauty line. People know — and love — SkinnyGirl margaritas and the brand extended into the world of beauty. In 2012, SkinnyGirl launched a line of skin, makeup, and body products.

Love You, Mean It - Rose Quartz Crystal Manifestation Candle Jill & Ally $45 Find On Jill & Ally Brand: JILL & ALLY Crystal Candle Collection Housewife: Jill Zarin Availability: Available Jill Zarin and her daughter Ally recently launched crystal candles to help others manifest their dream lives. Each candle — which is made with one hundred percent soy wax and a double wick — has up to 50 hours of burn time. Each one also has two crystals and an affirmation you can say to help bring in the good vibes.

Skin Renewal Serum Ageless By Ramona $39.99 See On Ageless By Ramona Brand: Ageless By Ramona Housewife: Ramona Singer Availability:No Longer Available Ramona may be a polarizing housewife, but one thing is certain: she has amazing skin. Her Skin Renewal Serum included ingredients like hyaluronic acid to keep skin looking plump and hydrated and a peptide complex that stimulates collagen production to keep the skin’s elasticity strong.

Bye Bye Bumps - Razor Bump Minimizer VSPOT $38 See On VSPOT Brand: VSPOT Housewife: Cindy Barshop Availability: Still Available VSPOT is all about keeping everyone’s sexual health in its best state. You can find skin care products to take care of the area around your intimate parts, like this razor bump minimizer, or products that claim to better your orgasms. (Yes, there is allegedly a serum for that).

Brand: Pop Of Color Housewife: Kristen Taekman Availability: Unclear Ignorant hashtag and Instagram handle aside (how an entire team approved PoC for the acronym of this beauty brand is truly unbelievable), Taekman owns a line of bright nail polishes and matte lipsticks. According to its Insta, you can find these products at Ricky’s online and in-store (but its last active post is dated from 2017).

XXO Tinsley For Winky Lux Lashes Winky Lux $20 See On Winky Lux Brand: Winky Lux Collab Housewife: Tinsley Mortimer Availability: Still Available Tinsley Mortimer’s collab with Winky Lux are these luscious and voluminous lashes. Reviews are mostly positive with some saying that they’re the best lash strips they’ve tried thus far.

Etta LoveSeen $18.50 See On LoveSeen Brand: LoveSeen Housewife: Jenna Lyons Availability: Still Available One of the newest housewives in the New York franchise reboot, Jenna Lyons is most known for being a fashion expert (she was previously the president and executive creative director of J.Crew Group). She made her foray into beauty with a collection of sustainable lashes in all different sizes and shapes that fit just about every eye.

New Jersey Fernando Leon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Brand: Cafface Beauty Bar Housewife: Caroline Manzo - Lauren Manzo Still Available: No Caroline Manzo’s daughter Lauren Manzo opened up her very own beauty bar in New Jersey, offering clients services like spray tans and makeup application. The last customer review was in 2015 on Yelp and it’s listed as closed.

Jim Spellman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Brand: Milania Hair Care Housewife: Teresa Guidice Still Available: No Longer Available According to its Instagram account, Milania Hair Care was created with eight essential ingredients and meant to protect, nourish, and repair hair that has been damaged by hot hair tools. Its last post was in 2013 and can’t be found anywhere online.

Brand: Glow by Dina Housewife: Dina Cantin Availability: On Hiatus Glow by Dina is “affordable and conscious skin care” that is dermatologist formulated and tested. According to its Instagram account, the brand is currently on hiatus with its last post dating back to 2017.

Brand: Get It!: A Beauty, Style, and Wellness Guide to Gettng It Together Housewife: Jacqueline Laurita Availability: Still Available Amazon $16.19 See On Amazon Brand: “Get It!: A Beauty, Style, and Wellness Guide to Getting It Together” Housewife: Jacqueline Laurita Availability: Still Available Fun fact: Jacqueline Laurita is a licensed cosmetologist with over 20 years of experience in the industry. This book, which Laurita co-penned with friend Jené Luciana, gives women advice on beauty, fashion, and self-care. Plus, according to reviews, there are a lot of helpful tips on life in general for when you’re feeling overwhelmed.

Beverly Hills Icon Collection Lipstick in Rosé All Day Rinna Beauty $22 See On Rinna Beauty Brand: Rinna Beauty Housewife: Lisa Rinna Availability: Still Available Though her mouth has gotten her into so much drama, Rinna continues to make lip products. Her lipsticks and lip liners come in neutral shades like nudes, pinks, and reds.

Advanced Eye Therapy CBMe $39.95 See On CBMe Brand: CBme Housewife: Denise Richards Availability: No Longer Available Denise Richards really does it all. The actor and former housewife’s skin care line was created with natural hemp oil and peptides to get your skin clear and super smooth, but is no longer on sale.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Brand: PureBotanical by Kathy Hilton Housewife: Kathy Hilton Availability: No Longer Available Though she is credited as “friend of,” Kathy Hilton deserves main cast credit. At one point she did have a line of skin care products called PureBotanical, but it doesn’t seem to be found anywhere. Should she ever decide to venture out to beauty again, she’ll definitely have fans waiting for the line to drop. For now, everyone can enjoy her tequila line.

Clip In Hair Extensions Pretty Mess Hair $750 $600 See On Pretty Mess Hair Brand: Pretty Mess Hair Housewife: Erika Jayne Availability: Still Available While still tied up in legal drama from her ex-husband being accused of stealing money from plane crash victims, Erika Jayne released a collection of hair extensions in late 2021. It’s lacking in hair texture variety, but you can find sewn-in and tape-in options with classic shades from brunette to blonde, and some bold colors such as purple and pink.

Dubai Brand: Glass House Salon and Spa Housewife: Caroline Brooks Availability: Available Brooks was one of the first female real estate directors in Dubai. For the past couple of years, she’s been running Glass House Salon and Spa, an inclusive luxury salon that caters to all skin types and color and hair textures.

Brand: Ayan by Toni Malt and Ayan Skin Housewife: Chanel Ayan Availability: Coming Soon Ayan has been serving the best looks all season long and now fans can get a little taste of that magic. In partnership with celebrity makeup artist Toni Malt, Ayan will be coming out with a makeup and skin care line. More details to come.

Dallas Rocuronium Candle Tiffany Moon MD $45 See On Tiffany Moon MD Brand: Tiffany Moon Aroma-sthesia Candles Housewife: Tiffany Moon Availability: Still Available Tiffany Moon, the anesthesiologist and candlemaker, made history as Dallas’s first Asian housewife and was a quick fan favorite. She also had no qualms calling out her cast members for their racist remarks despite being a newbie and took all the racism she faced on and off the show with dignity and class. Her candles are filled with lovely scents like bergamot and grapefruit and a portion. of the proceeds will go to non-profit organization The Family Place.

24K Gold Anti-Aging Mask Hard Night Good Morning $15 See On Hard Night Good Morning Brand: Hard Night Good Morning Housewife: D’Andra Simmons Availability: Still Available This extensive skin care collection contains regimen essentials like cleansers and moisturizers, as well as decadent masks to get your skin looking bright and smooth. Ingredients include plant extracts, herbs, minerals, and vitamins to give customers efficacious products with the best ingredients.

Orange County Super Size Champagne Beaute Lift Body Crème Consult Beaute $95 See On Consult Beaute Brand: Consult Beaute Housewife: Heather Dubrow Availability: Still Available Founded with her husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow, Heather Dubrow’s skin care line Consult Beaute is filled with products and supplements for skin, hair, and nails.

Daily Hy - Hydrating Serum Vena $40.50 See On Vena Brand: Vena Housewife: Tamara Judge Availability: Still Available Tamara Judge’s CBD-infused product line, which she started with husband Eddie Judge, includes skin care, gummies, and even products for pets (because our favorite furry friends get anxious too). Vena, according to its site, aims to make CBD accessible to everyone. “Vena strives to earn our customers’ trust and loyalty by offering CBD products that promote and support a realistic, balanced lifestyle,” it reads on its site. “We want our customers to make informed decisions that lead to an immediate positive impact on their lives.”

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Brand: Gretchen Christine Beauté Housewife: Gretchen Rossi Still Available: No Longer Available Gretchen Rossi’s makeup line has some drama attached to it (because, of course). Rossi’s former business partner, makeup artist RonAnn Meyers, sued Rossi and her fiancé Slade Smiley for fraud and asked for more than $100,000 in damages. It seems that everything has been settled and in 2017, Rossi claimed that her company has been acquired (although it doesn’t seem to be selling anywhere).

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Brand: Uve Beauty Housewife: Kelly Dodd Availability: On Hold Of the many problematic housewives — and there are many — Kelly Dodd definitely ranks high. According to USA Today, Dodd has been dropped from partnerships after spreading misinformation and mocking the Black Lives Matter movement. When she posted to Insta about becoming the new face of Uve Beauty, Housewives fans were quick to criticize the brand and threaten to boycott. The partnership since has gone radio silent.

Brand: Lava Lashes Collab Housewife: Gina Kirshenheiter Availability: No Longer Available According to OK Magazine, Gina Kirshenheiter had teamed up with Lava Lashes to create her own sets. There were reportedly three sets: one for an evening out and two for everyday use. Kirshenheiter also wore them on appearances on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The collab happened in 2019 and it doesn’t seem to be still available.

Brand: Alkali Beauty Collab Housewife: Peggy Sulahian Availability: No Longer Available In a collaboration with Alkali Beauty, Peggy Sulahian created her own “tease spray” to give hair textured waves and volume in 2018. The collab seems to be a one-time thing and is no longer available.

Miami Anti-Aging Face Serum with CBD Lea Black Beauty $98 See On Lea Black Brand: Lea Black Beauty Housewife: Lea Black Availability: Still Available Lea Black’s eponymous beauty line infuses CBD into a lot of its products to help calm irritation and reduce redness.

Mindy Small/FilmMagic/Getty Images Brand: Cellogica Housewife: Joanna Krupa Availability: No Longer Available In 2014. Joanna Krupa partnered with skin care brand Cellogica. According to a press release, the brand launched with a Day and Night Cream that included stem cell technology to smooth out fine lines and give skin a more radiant complexion. In line with Krupa’s cruelty-free (the model is a strong PETA advocate) way of life, Cellogica was one hundred percent natural.

Brand: Karent Sierra Dentistry & Spa Housewife: Karent Sierra Availability: Still Available In Karent Sierra’s Med Spa, you can find dental services like veneers and teeth cleanings, body services like deep tissue massages, and face treatments like botox and chemical peels.