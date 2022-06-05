You had me at “softest, most comfortable.” When it comes to clothes, comfort is extremely high on my list of requirements, so this collection of the softest, most comfortable clothing under $35 on Amazon is the kind of stuff dreams are made of (hey now, hey now).

What’s more, with sunny weather just around the corner, you’ll find plenty of seasonal staples that will not only get you through the warmest months of the year, but turn into great layering pieces when the clouds come out. So, whether you’re in need of a wardrobe overhaul, or want just a few pieces to up the comfort factor of your closet, or you’re somewhere in between, plenty of excellent choices await you. And, apologies in advance if your ‘add to cart’ finger gets tired — it happens to all of us.

1 These Low-Key Joggers With A High, Wide Waistband DIBAOLONG Lounge Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon Slip on these jogger lounge pants when you’re looking for comfort, versatility, and — yep! — functional pockets. The polyester-spandex material blend is stretchy, lightweight and soft, and the 33.5-inch waist and gathered cuffs gives them a stylish shape that doesn’t sacrifice comfort. They’ll be your go-to’s for everything from workouts to watch parties. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 23

2 This T-Shirt Dress With A Flowy Fit & Scoop Neck Amazon Essentials Scoop Neck Swing Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon How about a summery swing dress that’s polished enough to wear out but comfortable enough to rival a nightgown? Look no further than this scoop neck dress. It features a drapey a-line cut, short sleeves, and solids and print patterns to choose from. Wear it on its own, or layer it over leggings on cooler days. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

3 These Drawstring Shorts With Pockets That Are Actually Big Enough To Hold Things Acelitt Elastic Waist Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon Your next favorite casual shorts are made for comfort; they have an elastic waistband, loose cut, and adjustable drawstring, plus functional pockets on both sides. Among the dozens of styles, you’ll also find both solids and prints that give you tons of options for styling; along with denim options and even some with ruffle detailing (dibs on floral green). Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 44

4 A Pair Of Classic Wide-Leg Pants That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant Amazon $30 See On Amazon With crisp and classic material, plus a wide leg cut and an elastic waistband, these linen blend pants are the kind of wardrobe staple you can wear every day. They feature both side and back pockets. One buyer gushed, “I absolutely adore these pants. I’ve coveted a good pair of linen pants for many years and found the perfect pair!” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 12

5 A Sleeveless Tank Dress With A Relaxed Fit & Pockets elescat Tank Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon A loose and chic piece that looks great on its own or under a belted cardigan, this popular casual tank dress can effortlessly go from brunch to the beach. It’s lightweight and loose-fitting, making it perfect for warm spring and summer days. Plus, it has everyone’s favorite dress feature: pockets. No wonder it has over 7,000 five-star ratings. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 46

6 An Easy-Breezy Cropped Tee That’s Comfy & Trendy The Drop Sydney Cropped Crew Neck T-shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon The chic and subtle details of this boxy cropped tee add to its appeal, like its wide sleeves, high crew collar, and centered back seam. Slip it on over shorts or jeans, or underneath overalls for relaxed and casual energy. One happy buyer declared, “Love the neckline, fabric, fit and how it washes & wears.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 6

7 This Versatile V-Neck Dress You Can Wear For Any Occasion Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon The classic v-neck dress features a subtle faux wrap waist, along with a comfortable drape and loose skirt that — warning — might inspire you to constantly twirl around when you wear it. It’s available in a rayon blend as well as sustainably-sourced rayon, and among the style choices you’ll find solids, small florals, and animal prints. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 16

8 These Ruffled Shorts That Are Flirty & Fluttery Paitluc Linen Ruffle Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon What’s better than adorable ruffled linen shorts? Adorable ruffled linen shorts with functional pockets. Yep, you read that correctly; these shorts have front pockets large enough for your phone. Pair them with a crop top and sandals, a silky shirt and heels, or a concert tee and tennies. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23

9 This Flowy Top With Button Detail & A Cute V-Neck RITERA V-Neck Tunic Amazon $25 See On Amazon A tunic top that’s practical, pretty, and versatile enough to go from a casual lounge day at home to a dinner date? Be still my heart. If that’s not enough, the V neck adds a casually flirty touch — plus this relaxed-fit top comes in a ton of color options. Available sizes: XX-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 44

10 This Babydoll Top That’s Part Tee, Part Blouse Defal Babydoll Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add instant charm to your outfit with this babydoll blouse with wide tiered ruffles. It pairs perfectly with leggings or jeans, and among the dozens of style choices, you can pick from solids or prints, and a variety of sleeve options including short-sleeved, tank, or long-sleeved. If anyone needs me, I’ll be over here filling my closet. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 43

11 A Delicate Eyelet Mini Dress That Will Make It Feel Like Instant Summer Amegoya Flowy Mini Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Have you ever wanted to feel like walking sunshine? If so, this eyelet mini dress is for you. The loose and flirty shape is perfect for flower patch selfies, or add a chunky belt for structure. One happy buyer described it as, “very stylish ‘little house on the prairie; boho like ... totally my style.” Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 13

12 A 2-Pack Of V-Neck Tees For Effortlessly Chic Everyday Wear Amazon Essentials V-Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These classic v-neck tees will be a wardrobe staple, and heads-up that you may be tempted to buy every color option. The material is jersey cotton, and buyers rave about how they’re thick enough to not be see-through, while still feeling lightweight and comfy. One buyer raved, “they can withstand a very active 12-hour day ... I highly recommend these tees!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 35

13 This Slouchy Tank You Can Pair With Any Bottoms XIEERDUO V Neck Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon I dare you to get through summer without wearing this v-neck tank top at least on a weekly basis. It’s slouchy, simple, and classically chic. Tuck a solid colored one into pencil pants for a polished look, or wear a patterned one loose with shorts or jeans for relaxed energy. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 37

14 These Ankle-Length High-Waisted Pants That Are Perfect For Vacation Dokotoo Elastic Waist Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon These relaxed elastic waist pants come in multiple styles that promise comfort and polish. Side pockets and an elastic waistband give them versatility, while both wide-leg and tapered options suit a variety of activities, too. Add a tee or tank for a low-key stroll, or slip a blouse and jacket on for a brunch-appropriate vibe. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

15 This Stretchy, Sleeveless Yoga Top With Side Slits Core 10 Pima Cotton Standard-Fit Yoga Tank Amazon $21 See On Amazon While this sleeveless yoga tank is made for the studio, you’ll find yourself reaching for it even on your off days. The fit allows for easy movement, and you don’t have to worry about accidental wardrobe malfunction since it’s full-coverage, too. Plus, buyers rave about its softness. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 23

16 A Super-Cute Cami Dress With — Yep! — Pockets MISFAY Cami Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whether your plans involve a beach, concert, park, or winery, this cami dress, with its delicate straps, pockets and above-knee length, makes the perfect outfit. Accessorize with a sweater, sandals, and statement necklace, or slip it over a swimsuit and add on a pair of tennies for a post-pool outfit. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 44

17 These Wide-Leg Pants With Tassle Flair Miessial Wide Leg Pants Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you’re not currently wearing tassled pants every chance you get, this is your moment. These wide leg pants come with built-in accessories, which you can wrap like a belt or style however you please. They’re equal parts beachy and boho, and the elastic waist and wide leg cut keep them comfy, too. Available sizes: 4 — 10

Available colors: 7

18 The Perfect Pair Of Athletic Shorts For Working Out Or Relaxing OFEEFAN Athletic Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon These drawstring shorts are perfect for a run, walk, or anything in between. With a functional cord to adjust the waistband to your preference, an athletic cut that’s neither too slim nor too bulky, you’ll agree with the reviewers who praised the fit, the material, and the comfort. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

19 This Swingy Tank Dress That Will Have You Twirling On Warm Days Amazon Essentials Standard Tank Swing Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon With a sleeveless cut and rounded neckline, this swingy tank dress is pretty and practical, and you’ll feel just as good wearing it with sandals and a statement necklace as you do layering it with leggings, a wrap, and booties. The rayon blend is buttery soft. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

20 A Low-Key V-Neck Knit Tank That You Will High-Key Love Tutorutor Knitted Tank Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon With subtle sweater vest vibes and a sleek silhouette, this knit tank top can be dressed up for work or dressed down on your days off. The knit material gives texture and just a hint of structure, while it’s still stretchy and sleek thanks to the v-neck cut and slim tank straps. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

21 These Loose Palazzo Pants That Come In Cheerful Patterns Urban CoCo Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $22 See On Amazon These pull-on palazzo pants have the look of a chic, summery piece to slip over a swimsuit and the feel of comfy lounge pants. The bold and bright patterns are perfect for sunny days at the beach, or even cloudy days at home when you’re looking for a pick-me-up. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

22 A Chic Cover-Up Styled Like A Dress Shirt Ekouaer Cover Up Shirt Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This swimsuit cover-up will have you feeling like a romcom character in her date’s dress shirt in the best way. The collar gives it a pop of polish, and the long sleeves can be worn loose or casually cuffed. The back hem dips lower than the front too, making it easy to move and lounge in. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 45

23 A Summery, Strappy T-Shirt Dress With Cut-Outs Pinup Fashion T Shirt Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon You’ll have a hard time choosing a favorite detail from this t-shirt dress; the criss-crossing strappy neckline, the shoulder cut-outs, the pockets, or the loose and flowy fit? Thankfully, you won’t have to decide. Buyers agree that there’s lots to love with this dress, with one gushing that they, “Felt great in it ... and super comfy with style!” Available sizes: 12 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors: 13

24 These Sleek Bike Shorts With A Wide Waistband & Pockets BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon These fan favorite bike shorts come in two lengths (8-inch and 5-inch), and feature outer pockets and a hidden inner pocket, too. The wide waistband ensures they stay in place when you’re out and about, and they promise to be light and breathable. Don’t be surprised if you’re tempted to snag one in every color. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 38

25 This Lightweight Tank Dress That’s Sleeveless & Sporty Unbranded Sleeveless Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Meet the casual sleeveless dress you can pop on for your busiest days. Great with tennies, flats, or sandals, it has functional pockets and a charming cut that falls in between racerback and halter. It also makes a great swimsuit cover-up with plenty of beachy prints and bright solid colors available. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 42

26 These Wide-Leg Pants With Pleats For Shape & Style Made By Johnny Pleated Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon More pants with pleats, please. These palazzo pants have a wide and roomy leg, an elastic waistband, and a functional drawstring for an adjustable fit. The polyester/spandex material moves with you, and “flows with every step,” as one reviewer said. They’re especially great for travel, too. Available sizes: Small/Medium — X-Large

Available colors: 22

27 This Tiered Ruffled Tank Top You Can Go Anywhere In Bingerlily Flowy Tank Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon When you want the shape and style of a dress but the comfort and fit of a favorite t-shirt, this ruffled tank top is here for you. The loose, roomy cut works great over pencil pants, leggings, or even bike shorts, or add a chunky belt for structure and slip on a pencil skirt underneath. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

28 These Lightweight Shorts With Moisture-Wicking Material Willit Active Shorts Amazon $22 See On Amazon For your most active days, these athletic shorts are a great fit. They have a 2.5-inch inseam, and the soft, stretchy material promises to be quick-drying and moisture-wicking to keep you comfortable and dry. They also feature side pockets and a drawstring for comfort and convenience. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 24

29 A Textured Tank Made With A Cozy Waffle-Knit Dellytop Waffle Knit Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon This split v-neck tank comes in a waffle knit that’s soft, simple, and sophisticated — wear it on its own for an understated yet stylish vibe, or slip it under a sweater or jacket for work. The hem hits at the hip too, so it’s versatile enough to wear tucked in or loose. Among the styles, you’ll find bright solids or trendy colorblock stripes. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 19

30 This Lace-Trimmed Sleeveless V-Neck Top That Can Be Dressy Or Casual BLENCOT Lace Trim Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Great for sunny spring or summer days, this lace trim tank top has flirty detailing that sets it apart from similar styles. Tuck it into shorts or a skirt, or keep it loose and low-key with jeans or overalls. It makes a great layering piece too, and it can be the top layer with a cami underneath, or you can slip a sweater over it and be ready for anything. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 19

31 These Stretchy Yoga Pants Have A Pocket For Your Phone FIRST WAY Capri Yoga Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon These capri yoga pants check all the boxes; they’re stretchy, soft, comfortable, and have a wide, high waistband. They’re available as capris or full-length pants, and they feature two phone-sized side pockets and one inside pocket for your keys. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

32 These Terry Pajama Shorts You’ll Be Tempted To Wear All Day Amazon Essentials Lightweight Lounge Terry Pajama Short Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you wear these terry lounge shorts beyond your front door, no judgment. They’re super soft and cozy, and according to one buyer, “I wish I would’ve tried these out A LONG time ago, especially at this price point - you can’t beat them.” The drawstring is functional too, so you can get the perfect fit. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

33 This Cropped Racerback Tank That Rivals Expensive Brands Meladyan Rib-knit Racerback Tank Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon This ribbed racerback tank is the kind of wardrobe staple you can wear every day and still achieve a new look. The soft ribbed material, round neckline and trendy cut look great with a maxi skirt or linen pants, or under a pair of distressed shortalls. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 27

34 An Exercise Skort That’s Equal Parts Form & Function HDLUSIA Active Skort Amazon $26 See On Amazon This sporty active skort works just as well off the tennis court as it does on — the pleated front and back, built-in shorts, and waist panel ensure that it stays in place and stay in style. One happy buyer said, “It pairs really well with cropped fitted tops as well as loose sweaters for multiple seasons. I want this skirt in other colors too because it is one of my go-to picks for comfort and style. HIGHLY recommend.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

35 These Budget-Friendly MVP Tank Tops That Buyers Swear By Boao Crop Tank Tops (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon How do you beat a cute, racerback crop tank top? A set of four cute, racerback crop tank tops. Choose a multipack with a variety of colors, or opt for wardrobe staples like all black or all white. Buyers praise them as everything from a sleep shirt to an athletic top that’s great for rock-climbing, so it’s no wonder that they’re best-sellers. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 15

36 A 2-Piece Lounge Set With A Cropped Top & Wide-Leg Pants Lveberw Ribbed Lounge Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon This ribbed lounge set is here for the days when you want to be both comfortable and coordinated. The vertical ribbing adds texture, while the cropped tee and palazzo-style pants keep you on trend when you’re on the go. Plus, they’re versatile enough to be worn separately. Check out the 3/4-sleeve and tank-style options for the top, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 31

37 A Loose, Low-Key Camisole With Double Straps Zeagoo Flowy Camisole Amazon $19 See On Amazon From the back, this flowy cami looks like it has two strap styles giving you a layered look from a single piece. Among the styles, you’ll find solid colors, boho prints, and floral patterns, giving you tons of options to wear it from the beach or brewery to an outdoor concert or farmer’s market. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 15

38 A Sleeveless Maxi You Can Style In Endless Ways ANRABESS Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon More roomy maxi dresses, please. This must-have sleeveless style keeps it loose and low-key with side slits, pockets, and a rounded tank-style collar. Add a belt when you want to give it some shape, knot the hem for a trendy statement, or keep it relaxed and ultra comfy. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29

39 A Cozy Long-Sleeved Top That’s Perfect For Casual Get-Togethers Heymiss Casual Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Looking for a shirt you can grab in a pinch? This casual top fits the bill. Perfect with jeans or yoga pants, don’t be surprised when people ask you where you got this top from. Made from polyester, rayon, and spandex, one reviewer describes the top as having light fabric, but “doesn’t feel cheaply made, and it’s soft with a bit of stretch too.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

40 A Romantic, Ruffled Skirt That’s Perfect For 90s Throwback Outfits Alelly Ruffle Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Slip into this popular ruffled skirt when you want to channel the 90s. The high-waist cut makes it a great match for crop tops, tees, or tanks, and the many available floral patterns are perfect contrast to Docs or other chunky boots. Drew Barrymore and Liz Tyler would approve. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 44

41 This Updated Classic With A Square Neckline & Mid-Length Sleeves Amazon Essentials Square Neck T-Shirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’ve been coveting a classic tee with a bit of extra charm, look no further than this square neck top. The sleeves hit just above your elbow (one buyer gushed, “the sleeve length is magic.”), and the neckline is perfect for adding a statement neckline or scarf. Snag a few and be stocked up for work and play. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

42 A Peplum Tee With One Perfect Ruffle At The Hem Romwe Ruffle Hem Peplum Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon The best of both worlds, this ruffled top has the energy of a tee and the charm of a peplum shirt. It’s lightweight, airy, and chic without feeling too formal. Add shorts and sneakers when you’re walking the dog or grabbing coffee with a friend or skinny jeans and heels for date night. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 1

43 A Casual Romper That’s One-Piece Perfection DouBCQ Casual Romper Amazon $26 See On Amazon Simple yet sporty, you can hop into this casual romper first thing in the morning and wear it all day. The elastic waist gives the romper some shape, and the pockets have room for your keys and phone. Choose between solids, stripes, and florals. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

44 This Boho Tank Top With Smocking Detail CILKOO Smocked Tank Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon When you want the casual comfort of a tank with extra feminine details, this smocked tank top has you covered. With a fitted top and flared hem, along with ruffled straps, don’t be surprised if you get the urge to go hunting for wildflowers. If the delicate floral patterns aren’t your thing, check out the raised dot patterns, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

45 An Elegant V-Neck Dress With Bell Sleeves FANCYINN Bell Sleeve Shift Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon More bell sleeves in everyday wear, please. Until the fashion industry catches up to this request, this summery shift dress is here to be a lifeline. The swingy skirt, v-neckline and flared sleeves (which come in short and long styles) make it a super versatile piece you can wear day or night. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 43