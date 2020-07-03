Fashion
The Top Lockdown Buys According To Clearpay Are Peak Comfort Chic
Makes perfect sense.
Online shopping has become the norm for many over the past decade, but the industry certainly saw a surge during lockdown. Fashion and beauty have been most in-demand, becoming the UK's top purchases during lockdown as "shop now, pay later" service Clearpay recently found. Clearpay, which partners with the likes of ASOS, Bare Minerals, M&S, and Boohoo also saw an influx of new users during the pandemic, reaching over 1 million shoppers in the UK.
"The world and the industry are changing at a rapid pace, and during this challenging time consumers are looking for ways to pay using their own money — instead of turning to expensive loans or interests, fees or revolving debt," explains Nick Moinar, co-founder of Clearpay. But what are we shopping for as we head into a 'new normal' for retail?
Nikes, cycling shorts, and joggers, apparently. Data collected by Sports England on May 22 found that 63% of people across the first six weeks of lockdown said that exercise is important to their mental health, highlighting a significant uptake in cycling and walking. Which explains, in part, the popularity of said items. But they also happen to be very comfortable for lounging in...
Beauty-wise, we seem to be enjoying in indulgent, self-love purchases: think vitamin-enriched face creams, caffeine-infused hair treatments, and setting powders for minimal make-up styles. Makes sense.