The Top Lockdown Buys According To Clearpay Are Peak Comfort Chic

Online shopping has become the norm for many over the past decade, but the industry certainly saw a surge during lockdown. Fashion and beauty have been most in-demand, becoming the UK's top purchases during lockdown as "shop now, pay later" service Clearpay recently found. Clearpay, which partners with the likes of ASOS, Bare Minerals, M&S, and Boohoo also saw an influx of new users during the pandemic, reaching over 1 million shoppers in the UK.

"The world and the industry are changing at a rapid pace, and during this challenging time consumers are looking for ways to pay using their own money — instead of turning to expensive loans or interests, fees or revolving debt," explains Nick Moinar, co-founder of Clearpay. But what are we shopping for as we head into a 'new normal' for retail?

Nikes, cycling shorts, and joggers, apparently. Data collected by Sports England on May 22 found that 63% of people across the first six weeks of lockdown said that exercise is important to their mental health, highlighting a significant uptake in cycling and walking. Which explains, in part, the popularity of said items. But they also happen to be very comfortable for lounging in...

Beauty-wise, we seem to be enjoying in indulgent, self-love purchases: think vitamin-enriched face creams, caffeine-infused hair treatments, and setting powders for minimal make-up styles. Makes sense.

Top 5 Fashion Buys In The UK

Top 5 Beauty Buys In The UK