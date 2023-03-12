These Bougie Outfits Seem Expensive But Are Actually Cheap AF

When it comes to cultivating an inspiring wardrobe, the options are endless... but your bank account isn’t. Just because your tastes are high-end, however, doesn’t mean you need to go broke trying to live out your bougie fantasies.

That’s where these outfits come in. Below you’ll find dozens of chic looks, from tailored slacks to cocktail dresses to sophisticated footwear, all within reach thanks to their reasonable price tags. In fact, most of the items here are in the $20 to $30 range. Your clothes might be cheap AF, but they definitely don’t have to look that way.

1 This Flowing Maxi Dress With An Open Back R.Vivimos Backless Long Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Made from a cotton blend, this maxi dress gives off major festival vibes while being oh-so comfy. It features a tie halter neck and an open, low back that brings the drama (and an adjustable tie so you can get the perfect fit). There’s also a touch of whimsy with this dress, thanks to the tiered, ruffled hem. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 26

2 The Affordable Fedora With A Cute Belt Accent Lisianthus Classic Felt Hat Amazon $26 See On Amazon A classic fedora like this one makes a great addition to any wardrobe, and it can be yours for under $20. It’s made from a cotton blend felt material and features a faux leather belt with a buckle around the brim. Better yet, thanks to the internal adjustable ribbon, you can get a personalized fit. Available colors: 28

3 A Pair Of Chunky Hoops That Work With Any Outfit PAVOI 14K Gold Chunky Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’re looking to add just the right amount of shine to your look, these chunky hoops are for you. They’re plated in 14-karat gold and don’t contain any lead or nickel. Plus, they won’t irritate your ears thanks to the stainless steel post. They’ll look just as natural with jeans and a tee as they will dressed up for a night out. Available sizes: 20 MM — 50 MM

Available colors: 3

4 This Criss-Cross Midi Dress With A Backless Design SheIn Criss Cross Backless Midi Bodycon Dress Amazon $16 See On Amazon Be prepared for all the stares in this criss-cross midi dress that hits the calf. It’s made from stretchy material which gives it a figure-hugging bodycon look. The back is relatively open with crossed spaghetti strap detailing; just pull it on and you’re good to go. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 2

5 A Delicate Layered Necklace That’s Very On Trend M MOOHAM Dainty Layered Initial Necklace Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re looking to upgrade your jewelry collection, consider this layered initial necklace (and yes, it’s available in every letter of the alphabet). It features two layers of paper clip chains in multiple sizes and is plated in 14-karat gold. The chain comes with a 2-inch extension, too. Available colors: 3

6 This Unique Pearl Necklace With Gold Accent Chain Cowlyn Gold Chain Pearl Necklace Amazon $23 See On Amazon For a look that’s equal parts trendy and classic, consider this gold chain pearl necklace. The entire necklace is 16.6 inches long and closes with a chunky toggle clasp that can sit on the bottom or top of your neck. It’s plated in 14-karat gold for a refined finish. Available colors: 5

7 The Sporty Midi Dress That Lets You Show A Little Skin Pink Queen Sleeveless Bodycon Cut-out Midi Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon This bodycon midi dress made from a stretchy nylon blend delivers a sporty look with lots of cool details, like a midriff cut-out and thigh slit. The accent piping in offset colors gives it an alluring, trendy look. Dress it up with heels or down with sneakers for tons of wearing options. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 26

8 A Coordinated Workout Look You’ll Want To Wear Outside The Gym OLCHEE Two-Piece Track Suit Amazon $39 See On Amazon Score this matching two-piece workout outfit that’s sure to motivate you to get moving. It features a stretchy, breathable knit material that contours without constricting for a full range of motion. The pants boast a comfortable high waist while the top has long sleeves and a zippered front, so you can wear it as a top or workout jacket. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 30

9 These Classic White Sneakers That Never Go Out Of Style Reebok Princess Sneakers Amazon $37 See On Amazon Trends come and go, but classic sneakers are forever. Made from synthetic leather, this option from Reebok features a textured rubber sole for good traction and an EVA midsole. Reviewers report that they run true to size and are super lightweight, too. They come in tons of colors, so you can grab a pair for every outfit. Available sizes: 4 — 13 (with wide options available)

Available colors: 41

10 This Silky Robe That Looks So Fancy Turquaz Satin Robe Amazon $18 See On Amazon You don’t need to blow your budget on real silk to get a bougie, high-end look thanks to this satin robe. Cut with a short length that hits about mid-thigh, this sleek robe has roomy three-quarter sleeves and tie-front closure so you can adjust it for the perfect fit. It’s easy to care for, too, since you can toss it in the wash to clean. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29

11 A Pair Of Plush Slippers Fit For A Spa Comwarm Fuzzy Slippers Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re looking to pamper your feet with a little extra fluff, these fuzzy slippers are perfect. They look like luxe fur but cost way less and boast a trendy cross-over design. The sole is padded for extra comfort and the bottom has an anti-skid design so they’re as practical as they are cute. Available sizes: 5-6.5 — 11.5-13

Available colors: 15

12 The Classic Crew That Comes In Tons Of Colors & Sizes Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon Well-fitting basics are a great way to make your look seem super expensive, and this crewneck sweater can do just that. Made from a soft cotton blend, this sweater has a body-skimming fit that’s not too tight and a feel that’s lightweight. Bonus: it’s machine washable and comes in a wide range of colors and sizes. Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — 6X

Available colors: 39

13 A High-Waisted Satin Skirt With A Daring Slit SheIn Split Satin Skirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon For those days when your look needs a little extra oomph, consider this split satin skirt. It’s made from polyester and has a high rise and a zipper closure, plus an ultra-high slit for showing lots of leg. P.S. There’s no stretch here, but one customer called it “comfy and airy.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

14 These Slip-On Sandals With A Trendy Block Heel Amazon Essentials Two-Strap Heeled Slides Amazon $33 See On Amazon These faux leather two-strap slides are the perfect sandals for both casual and dressy looks. They have trendy, slim straps with elastic connections on the side to give you a bit of stretch as you move. The block heel measures 2 inches high and is wide enough for comfortable walking. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 3

15 A Comfy Pair Of Stretchy Pants That Look Like Tailored Trousers Cemi Ceri Dress Pants Amazon $28 See On Amazon For a chic, bougie look without any of the fuss or expense, grab these dress pants that look way more formal than they are. Since they’re made from spandex they have plenty of stretch, which means they feature a pull-on closure with no zippers or buttons to worry about. They have a high waist and a generous flair leg. Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 28

16 This 2-Piece Set That Gives Off Major Vacation Vibes Lexiart Skirt & Top Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon Be the most coordinated person at the resort with this stretchy skirt-and-tank set. This 100% cotton set is super breathable, making it ideal for warm weather. It comes with a scoop neck cropped tank and a high-waisted skirt with a decorative front tie accent. Available sizes: XX-Large — 5X

Available colors: 28

17 The Skintight Slip Dress That Screams Va-Va-Va Voom AnotherChill Long Slip Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Channel your inner vamp with this long slip dress. It hugs every curve thanks to its spandex blend material, while the mermaid cut brings the drama. It has adjustable spaghetti straps and many reviewers consider it an affordable alternative for a certain reality TV star’s viral shapewear brand. Available sizes: XX-Small Petite — X-Large

Available colors: 10

18 A Classic Dad Hat You’ll Want To Add To Every Outfit AZTRONA Baseball Cap Amazon $10 See On Amazon For a casual, sporty look, this baseball cap can’t be beat. It’s made from 100% cotton with an adjustable backing and a button closure, giving it one-size-fits-all functionality. Users report that it’s lightweight and great for personalizing with custom embroidery, and you can score one in tons of colors. Available colors: 17

19 An Outdoorsy Flannel For Your Cozy Era SweatyRocks Long Sleeve Flannel Top Amazon $28 See On Amazon Wrap yourself up in this subtly oversized long-sleeve flannel top and let the coziness commence. It has a curved hem that’s slightly elongated in the back, making it perfect for tucking into jeans or wearing over leggings. The relaxed look is enhanced by the button-up closure and offset breast pocket. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 37

20 A Trendy Shoulder Bag Made From Durable Nylon YIKOEE Small Nylon Shoulder Bag Amazon $17 See On Amazon This small nylon shoulder bag is a great option to swap for similar-looking purses at much higher price points. It boasts chunky gold hardware and a zip closure, and, thanks to the nylon construction, it’s even waterproof. The small size makes it a solid choice for day or night. Available colors: 4

21 The Relaxed Fit Mini Dress With Statement Bell Sleeves BELONGSCI Bell Sleeve Mini Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Let the billowy, two-tiered bell sleeves on this chic mini dress do the talking for you. With a deep (but not too deep) V-neck, this loose-fitting frock gives you plenty of room to move around without feeling constricted. It features a zipper closure and reviewers say it runs true to size. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 42

22 This Chic Peplum Top With Voluminous Sleeves Romwe Plus-Size Peplum Wrap Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon Make a statement in this peplum blouse. It’s sure to turn heads thanks to the daring plunge neckline and cinched waist, topped off with a tie you can you loop into a bow. The hem flares away from the body, while the sleeves mimic the volume of the peplum with cute fluttery details. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X

Available colors: 9

23 These Levis That Look Like Jeans But Feel Like Leggings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon These skinny jeans from trusted denim brand Levis offer plenty of stretch and even hidden shaping technology. Thanks to the cotton-elastane blend material, you can pull them on like leggings and they won’t lose their stretch throughout the day. They have a medium-high rise that hits the belly button. Available sizes: 2 — 28 (with long and short sizes available)

Available colors: 16

24 A Flowy Jumpsuit That Looks Like A Gown Pink Queen Chiffon Overlay Jumpsuit Amazon $38 See On Amazon Rock a chic, formal look that’s as comfy as pants with this chiffon jumpsuit. It has a stretchy, ruched strapless top and a layer of chiffon on top of the pants, giving the whole outfit an evening-wear look. Reviewers report receiving tons of compliments when they wear this outfit. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 11

25 The Basic Bodysuit That Pairs With Anything REORIA Square-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon Get a tailored, put-together look with this square-neck bodysuit that tucks neatly under jeans, skirts, slacks, and even athleisure. Since it’s made from nylon and spandex, it’s super stretchy and even has a snap closure at the crotch for extra convenience. Because it’s compressive and double-lined, many users report not needing to wear a bra with it, either. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

26 These Modern Wide-Leg Pants That Feel Like Sweats Hanna Nikole Wide Leg Lounge Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon Few things are better than polished-looking garments that are also super cozy, and these wide-leg lounge pants don’t disappoint. Made with a high and wide supportive waistband, these pants have a pull-on closure and plenty of stretch thanks to the spandex construction. Pair them with heels for a dressy look or sandals for a more casual fit. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 6

27 An Elegant Satin Tank For Less Than $20 Miessial Satin Tank Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon Add a touch of sophisticated shine to any outfit with this satin tank top at a bargain price. Featuring delicate spaghetti straps and an alluring low back, this top has tons of elegant details. The loose fit and the cowl-like neckline add to the dressy-yet-relaxed vibe it so effortlessly projects, too. Available sizes: 4-6 — 14

Available colors: 17

28 These Sporty Joggers That Look Just As Good With Heels Dokootoo Joggers Amazon $27 See On Amazon While you might think of sweatpants as purely casual, these joggers prove they can be elevated and even bougie. These lightweight joggers have plenty of stretch, cute cuffed bottoms that cinch at the ankle, and a comfortable wide waist. Available in tons of colors, some feature a drawstring while others do not, depending on how sporty of a look you’re going for. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 41

29 A Pair Of Versatile Sandals With Rustic Rope Detailing Plaka Explore Sandals Amazon $35 See On Amazon Stop searching, because you’ve just found the perfect pair of vacation sandals. Made with a grippy rubber sole and cute braided straps with a toe loop and criss-cross detailing, these sandals are comfortable for long walks and even waterproof, too. Plus, they offer plenty of arch support. Available sizes: 5.5-6 — 10.5-11

Available colors: 7

30 This Off-The-Shoulder Dress With Seductive Energy GOBLES Off Shoulder Bodycon Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking to make an impression at your next cocktail party, you can’t go wrong with this affordably priced bodycon dress. It has a pull-on closure with no zippers or snaps to detract from the clean silhouette. It’s topped off with practical and alluring ruching with slim, off-the-shoulder sleeves. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

31 A Crisp White Button Down That Looks Much More Expensive Than It Is Amazon Essentials Button Down Amazon $25 See On Amazon A well-fitting basic item that looks perfectly tailored usually screams “expensive,” and this button-down shirt is no exception. It’s lightweight and breathable since it’s made from 100% cotton with plenty of smart detailing like button cuffs and a single breast pocket. No wonder it’s earned an impressive 4.3-star rating after over 14,000 reviewers have weighed in. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

32 This Classic Watch With Luxe Accents BRIGADA Waterproof Leather Strap Watch Amazon $30 See On Amazon For a timeless look at an affordable price, consider this leather strap watch. The rose gold watch face with clean, elegant measurement notches is enhanced by the genuine leather strap with crocodile-style embossing. Better yet, it’s waterproof, making it as practical as it is attractive. Available colors: 2

33 The Tailored-Looking Skinny Jeans You Can Wear With Anything Amazon Essentials Mid-Rise Curvy Skinny Jeans Amazon $32 See On Amazon No wardrobe is complete without solid denim options, and these skinny jeans are a great choice for curvy figures, given how they’re roomier through the hips while still maintaining a cinched waist. Since they’re made with 3% elastane, they offer a hint of stretch to keep you comfortable as you move all day long. Available sizes: 0 — 12 (with long and short sizes available)

Available colors: 2

34 A Pair Of Timeless Penny Loafers With Practical Features BEAUSEEN Penny Loafers Amazon $40 See On Amazon These penny loafers are both classic and modern, making them a reliable item you’ll be able to reach for again and again. They’re made from genuine leather and boast an anti-slip rubber sole to ensure they’re sturdy and practical for long walks. The exposed hand stitching adds a refined touch, too. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 14

35 This Satin Cocktail Dress You Can Get For A Steal xxxiticat Satin Cocktail Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend a lot to look luxe, and this satin cocktail dress proves it. With its drapey cowl neck and low scooped back, you’ll be turning heads while your bank account breathes a sigh of relief. And unlike many satin materials, this one is made with 5% spandex, giving it some much-appreciated stretch. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 23

36 A Flowy Off-The-Shoulder Dress In Tons Of Floral Patterns Romwe Off Shoulder Swing Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon When you’re looking to dress up your everyday look without going over the top, this off-shoulder swing dress is a great option. With its stretchy, ruched strapless top and slightly sheer bell sleeves, it has plenty of details that separate it from your standard mini dress. Snag it one of 34 patterns which include florals, polka dots, solids, and more. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 34

37 These Modern Heeled Thong Sandals That Are So On Trend ComeShun Flip Flop Sandals Amazon $35 See On Amazon Your summer wardrobe desperately needs these heeled thong sandals. Featuring a trendy squared-off toe box and rubber sole for extra traction, these heels are comfortable for walking, too, thanks to the moderate 2.5-inch heel. Flip flops, but make them fashion. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 8

38 This Charming Maxi Dress With A Knotted Shoulder PRETTYGARDEN One Shoulder Maxi Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Elevate the standard summer dress with this maxi dress that screams “bougie garden party.” Featuring a three-tiered ruffle A-line skirt, this dress is also incredibly comfortable thanks to the stretchy elastic waist. It’s topped off with a knotted one-shoulder strap you can adjust for a perfect fit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

39 A Sophisticated Bodycon Turtleneck Dress With 3-Quarter Sleeves Floerns Short Sleeve Pencil Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon You don’t need to choose between looking polished and showing off your figure, and this short-sleeve pencil dress proves it. While it does have some stretch, it also features a zipper closure for a more tailored look, while the three-quarter sleeves and mock turtleneck add a few extra professional-looking details. Grab it in one of three shades. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 3